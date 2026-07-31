Nuclear Weapons carrying US Submarines visiting Australia beyond 2032 ??
Pat Conroy tries to "walk back" comments made on ABC TV
The 7.30 interview
The Sydney Morning Herald provides1 interesting details:
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Conroy maintained the Australian government has never given any commitment to the US, even in private, to use its AUKUS submarines in any particular conflict.
and
Former Home Affairs department head Michael Pezzullo said the claim that Submarine Rotational Force West will terminate in 2032 “will have come as a surprise to American ears”.
and
“However, if one peels back the diplomatic framing, from a raw US military power perspective, the submarines that will be rotated through HMAS Stirling will constitute a combat squadron that will be able to be tasked in times of war to undertake combat missions,” he said.
“Better that the Australian people be told that truth now.”
See also what we can expect from AUKUS.2
Michael Koziol and Matthew Knott. 30 July 2026. Conroy accused of handing AUKUS ‘eviction notice’ to US submarines.