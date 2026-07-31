The 7.30 interview

The Sydney Morning Herald provides interesting details:

Conroy maintained the Australian government has never given any commitment to the US, even in private, to use its AUKUS submarines in any particular conflict.

and

Former Home Affairs department head Michael Pezzullo said the claim that Submarine Rotational Force West will terminate in 2032 “will have come as a surprise to American ears”.

and

“However, if one peels back the diplomatic framing, from a raw US military power perspective, the submarines that will be rotated through HMAS Stirling will constitute a combat squadron that will be able to be tasked in times of war to undertake combat missions,” he said.

“Better that the Australian people be told that truth now.”