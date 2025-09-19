Making southern Western Australia a first strike target with the AUKUS Nuclear Submarine “deal” was not the headline when King Charles mentioned the UK commitment when Donald Trump was wined and dined at Windsor Castle this week.

Trump’s advisors are still worried they can’t produce a handful of extra subs for Australia, let alone make enough for US plans.

They want Australia to spend more on weapons systems.

So Minister for Defence Richard Marles announced an extra $12,000,000,000 to prepare for permanently housing huge numbers of US military personnel in the state.

Recently Marles also showed off one of the funny looking little Artificial Intelligence “Autonomous” submarines. Known as Ghost Shark XL-AUV.

The fleet of 'dozens' said to cost Australians $1,700,000,000.

Believe that figure if you will.

I found the picture of Marles and Minister for Defence Industry, Pat Conroy ludicrous.

Reminded me of the “Kingsman Umbrella” in the funny violence movie.

What is the link between the Ghost Shark and Mass Jabbing ?

Please tell me if you would like me to outline the murky trail via this reader poll.

