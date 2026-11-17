Matt Bevan presented a nice history of the massive threat of attempting to put Nuclear Reactors or Weapons in Space, on the Moon or Mars.

NASA was founded primarily as a Military organization in response to Cold War concerns over Russian achievements.

Australian astronauts had to renounce their citizenship to pursue their career choice.

After watching the video, note that in May 2026, Malta joined the Artemis Project for “Peaceful” exploitation of the other members of our Solar System and the Universe beyond.

Sea Level rise, measured from space, is ruining tourist beaches around the world, including Albany, Western Australia.

I was prompted to mention Malta because I have a brilliant chemist friend from that country.

I saw a ridiculous Lie that the Baths at Sliema were “Roman” claiming to demonstrate that Sea Levels were “not rising”.

In fact they were built under Queen Victoria colonial rule for the wealthy visitors.

Malta was a British Crown Colony from 1813 until it gained independence on 21 September 1964.

Thanks to Google Maps we can observe the named Victorian Baths from Space.

Please click to enlarge the marker.

Average levels of the Mediterranean Sea rose 2.5 mm per year between 1993 and 2023, according to data from the EU climate service Copernicus.

See also