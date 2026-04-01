A recent article by Pavel Dlouhý and coworkers reports elevation of (N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) in a prospective cohort study involving healthy adult volunteers aged 18–55 years, recruited from military personnel at the Air Transportation Base in Prague Between April and December 2021.

There are 14,981 papers on PubMed about NT-proBNP.

I have over 100 papers in my collection, with proof of cause and effect and detailed investigation of Endotoxin induced Mechanisms behind elevation of this Heart Damage marker.

Experiments in lab animals, including Human volunteers, are conclusive.

All Cardiologists worth their salt know, so failure to mention is a blatant case of Fraud by Omission.

Human BNP is a peptide upregulated by Jab Endotoxin that looks like this:

While some authors point to upregulation of BNP as an anti-inflammatory response, it is known to increase the toxicity of Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria.

BNP upregulation is involved in damage to numerous organs beyond your Heart.

Endotoxin upregulation of BNP and NT-proBNP in Heart Disease research is currently being funded by Big Pharma companies including Abbott, Aguettant, Amarin, Amgen, AOP, AstraZeneca, Ajanta, Baxter, Bayer, BMS/Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Edwards, Fresenius, Kowa, Medtronic, Merck and Co, Novartis, Organon, Pfizer, Recordati, Sanofi/Regeneron, Servier, SMB, Ultragenyx, Viatris and Vygon.

I wonder if Foster Coulson’s Qu Biologics has reported on it ?

Read on if you are new to this hazard.