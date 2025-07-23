Following the recent study by Albert Benavides where he attacked his co-author Peter A McCullough (Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company) for effectively labeling Novavax as “Safer” than other Jabs, I had a look at the VAERS reports whose numbers Albert retrieved.

Here is Peter A McCullough (Registered Trademark) making the False claim on X that Novavax is “Non-Genetic”.

McCullough clearly does not understand the Novavax Jab at all.

See my article on GMO Novavax.

Note that McCullough references Novavax the company, CDC, FDA, Simon Troupe (McCullough Foundation Fellow), his “McCullough Foundation”, Nathan Mead (McCullough Foundation Scholar), Claire Price Rogers (McCullough Foundation Scholar), Kirstin Cosgrove (The McCullough Foundation), Breanne Craven (McCullough Foundation Scholar), and John Sears Leake (McCullough travel companion and co-author of the Children’s Health Defense book being promoted now on X).

Here is Albert’s list of VAERS Death Reports for Novavax.

Notice that most Deaths are designated FR = Foreign Reports.

You can also see in Albert’s list US Deaths by State, including Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island annd Wisconsin.

Australian Novavax Deaths

I won’t post all 39 Death reports, but thought it useful to look again at a few.

Here is case 2476985, a 96-year-old man killed by Novavax. His TGA DAEN case number is 737280. He suffered a “Cerebrovascular Accident”.

and here is case 2430775, a 32-year-old man killed by Novavax.

His Death was referred to the Coroner. His TGA DAEN case number is 750426.

It appears he died 15 days after his Jab.

Lot Numbers

Many reports have no Lot number indicated.

Case 2494403 is a “Foreign Report” where the victim died after Lot 4301MF011.

Readers will recall the Recall and Destruction of similarly named Lot 4302MF031 in Australia.

Then Novavax made the “commercial decision” to withdraw its jabs completely in Australia.

South Korea Novavax Deaths with Lot Numbers

Case 2550757 in Korea had Lot ND0222003

78-year-old man died of Encephalopathy

Case 2550759 in Korea had Lot ND0222002

62-year-old man died after suffering Chest Pain

Case 2550764 in Korea had Lot ND0222002

89-year-old woman died.

Case 2550768 in Korea had Lot ND0222001

87-year-old woman died 4 days after her jab.

Case 2551734 in Korea had Lot ND0222002

89-year-old woman died wth Fever, 10 days after her jab.

Case 2551738 in Korea had Lot ND0222001

83-year-old man died the day after his jab.

Case 2551740 in Korea had Lot ND0222001

86-year-old woman died 2 days after her jab.

Case 2551745 in Korea had Lot ND0222002

66-year-old man died 4 days after his jab.

Case 2551752 in Korea had Lot ND0222001

96-year-old woman died 3 days after her jab.

Case 2627772 in Korea had Lot ND0222003

70-year-old man died 2 months 24 days after his jab.

Case 2629322 in Korea had Lot ND0222003

56-year-old man died 3 days after his jab.

Case 2629326 in Korea had Lot ND0222010

73-year-old woman died 14 days after her jab.

Case 2629330 in Korea had Lot ND0222009

86-year-old man died the day after his jab.

Case 2641761 in Korea had Lot ND0222002

94-year-old woman died 1 month 22 days after her jab. She suffered Shortness of breath (Dyspnoea) and Dizziness.

Case 2641762 in Korea had Lot ND0222009

69-year-old man died 3 days after his jab. He suffered Dizziness and Dyspnoea.

Case 2642150 in Korea had Lot ND0222002

66-year-old man died on the same day he was jabbed. He suffered Headache and Dyspnoea.

Case 2716614 in Korea had Lot ND0222010

82-year-old man died 7 days after his jab.

Case 2716615 in Korea had Lot ND0222003

72-year-old man died 6 months 19 days after his jab.

American Novavax Deaths

7 Deaths in total.

Case 2726341 in Maryland had Lot 8058856

Case 2726346 in Maryland had Lot 8058856

Case 2810104, in Michigan, where the victim died within hours of the jab, mentions Lot 6024MF0161A

Fast Lethality of Novavax

The VAERS cases show most victims died within days.

FAERS Novavax Reports

I found a few cases incorrectly lodged with US FAERS.

Symptoms reported at FAERS include:

Abdominal Discomfort

Alopecia

Anaphylactic Reaction

Atrial Fibrillation

Autoimmune Eye Disorder

Deafness

Depression

Drug Hypersensitivity

Hypotension

Myalgia

Pericarditis

Pulmonary Embolism

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Swelling Face

Tachycardia

Taste Disorder

Vision Blurred

Please ask all of Peter A McCullough co-authors whether they endorse his Novavax promotional campaign and let us know what they say.