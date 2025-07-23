Geoff Pain PhD

I personally know a mini stroke, heart attack, an absolute destruction on energy levels, spontaneous abortion, fitting uncontrollably and others that have not been logged by one single doctor.

"You're vaccine hesitate and it's given you an anxiety problem". Imagine being mid 40s NEVER had a fit in your life, take 3 gene therapy shots and now fit uncontrollably. Imagine getting told that shit when you have lost two fifo jobs due getting caught fitting (in room welfare check and collapsing on the work front) by the supposed caring medical practitioners in er.

