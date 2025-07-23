Novavax GMO Jab Deaths Details
Deaths in Australia, Japan, Korea and US reported to US VAERS currently total 39 tragedies. How many more will be killed ?
Following the recent study by Albert Benavides where he attacked his co-author Peter A McCullough (Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company) for effectively labeling Novavax as “Safer” than other Jabs, I had a look at the VAERS reports whose numbers Albert retrieved.
Here is Peter A McCullough (Registered Trademark) making the False claim on X that Novavax is “Non-Genetic”.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
McCullough clearly does not understand the Novavax Jab at all.
See my article on GMO Novavax.1
Note that McCullough references Novavax the company, CDC, FDA, Simon Troupe (McCullough Foundation Fellow), his “McCullough Foundation”, Nathan Mead (McCullough Foundation Scholar), Claire Price Rogers (McCullough Foundation Scholar), Kirstin Cosgrove (The McCullough Foundation), Breanne Craven (McCullough Foundation Scholar), and John Sears Leake (McCullough travel companion and co-author of the Children’s Health Defense book being promoted now on X).
Here is Albert’s list of VAERS Death Reports for Novavax.
Notice that most Deaths are designated FR = Foreign Reports.
You can also see in Albert’s list US Deaths by State, including Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island annd Wisconsin.
Australian Novavax Deaths
I won’t post all 39 Death reports, but thought it useful to look again at a few.
Here is case 2476985, a 96-year-old man killed by Novavax. His TGA DAEN case number is 737280. He suffered a “Cerebrovascular Accident”.
and here is case 2430775, a 32-year-old man killed by Novavax.
His Death was referred to the Coroner. His TGA DAEN case number is 750426.
It appears he died 15 days after his Jab.
Lot Numbers
Many reports have no Lot number indicated.
Case 2494403 is a “Foreign Report” where the victim died after Lot 4301MF011.
Readers will recall the Recall and Destruction of similarly named Lot 4302MF031 in Australia.2
Then Novavax made the “commercial decision” to withdraw its jabs completely in Australia.3
South Korea Novavax Deaths with Lot Numbers
Case 2550757 in Korea had Lot ND0222003
78-year-old man died of Encephalopathy
Case 2550759 in Korea had Lot ND0222002
62-year-old man died after suffering Chest Pain
Case 2550764 in Korea had Lot ND0222002
89-year-old woman died.
Case 2550768 in Korea had Lot ND0222001
87-year-old woman died 4 days after her jab.
Case 2551734 in Korea had Lot ND0222002
89-year-old woman died wth Fever, 10 days after her jab.
Case 2551738 in Korea had Lot ND0222001
83-year-old man died the day after his jab.
Case 2551740 in Korea had Lot ND0222001
86-year-old woman died 2 days after her jab.
Case 2551745 in Korea had Lot ND0222002
66-year-old man died 4 days after his jab.
Case 2551752 in Korea had Lot ND0222001
96-year-old woman died 3 days after her jab.
Case 2627772 in Korea had Lot ND0222003
70-year-old man died 2 months 24 days after his jab.
Case 2629322 in Korea had Lot ND0222003
56-year-old man died 3 days after his jab.
Case 2629326 in Korea had Lot ND0222010
73-year-old woman died 14 days after her jab.
Case 2629330 in Korea had Lot ND0222009
86-year-old man died the day after his jab.
Case 2641761 in Korea had Lot ND0222002
94-year-old woman died 1 month 22 days after her jab. She suffered Shortness of breath (Dyspnoea) and Dizziness.
Case 2641762 in Korea had Lot ND0222009
69-year-old man died 3 days after his jab. He suffered Dizziness and Dyspnoea.
Case 2642150 in Korea had Lot ND0222002
66-year-old man died on the same day he was jabbed. He suffered Headache and Dyspnoea.
Case 2716614 in Korea had Lot ND0222010
82-year-old man died 7 days after his jab.
Case 2716615 in Korea had Lot ND0222003
72-year-old man died 6 months 19 days after his jab.
American Novavax Deaths
7 Deaths in total.
Case 2726341 in Maryland had Lot 8058856
Case 2726346 in Maryland had Lot 8058856
Case 2810104, in Michigan, where the victim died within hours of the jab, mentions Lot 6024MF0161A
Fast Lethality of Novavax
The VAERS cases show most victims died within days.
FAERS Novavax Reports
I found a few cases incorrectly lodged with US FAERS.
Symptoms reported at FAERS include:
Abdominal Discomfort
Alopecia
Anaphylactic Reaction
Atrial Fibrillation
Autoimmune Eye Disorder
Deafness
Depression
Drug Hypersensitivity
Hypotension
Myalgia
Pericarditis
Pulmonary Embolism
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Swelling Face
Tachycardia
Taste Disorder
Vision Blurred
Please ask all of Peter A McCullough co-authors whether they endorse his Novavax promotional campaign and let us know what they say.
I personally know a mini stroke, heart attack, an absolute destruction on energy levels, spontaneous abortion, fitting uncontrollably and others that have not been logged by one single doctor.
"You're vaccine hesitate and it's given you an anxiety problem". Imagine being mid 40s NEVER had a fit in your life, take 3 gene therapy shots and now fit uncontrollably. Imagine getting told that shit when you have lost two fifo jobs due getting caught fitting (in room welfare check and collapsing on the work front) by the supposed caring medical practitioners in er.