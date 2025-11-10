Nothing Will Save The Governor General

The video, kindly found by Rob, shows how the crowd reacted in 1977, at the Melbourne Cup Horse Race, days before the second anniversary of Kerr’s Dismissal of the Second Labor Government led by war hero Gough Whitlam.

Kerr was well known as an alcoholic and those present mention Henry Bolte, former premier of Victoria, and others helping to prime Kerr before his speech.

Kerr loved racing and agricultural shows and is pictured below attending another meeting at Tamworth, New South Wales, in March 1977.

I have mentioned some of my meetings with Gough Whitlam, the most memorable being our 1992 discussion of my model for an Australian Republic.

I am hoping the 50th Anniversary of The Coup, tomorrow, will see the release of more official secrets, perhaps covering Kerr’s activities in DORCA.