Geoff Pain PhD

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Nothing Will Save The Governor General

Remembrance Day 11 November. A coup by British Monarch's appointee John Kerr conspiring with others as he removed the second democratically elected Whitlam Government.
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Nov 10, 2025

The video, kindly found by Rob, shows how the crowd reacted in 1977, at the Melbourne Cup Horse Race, days before the second anniversary of Kerr’s Dismissal of the Second Labor Government led by war hero Gough Whitlam.

Kerr was well known as an alcoholic and those present mention Henry Bolte, former premier of Victoria, and others helping to prime Kerr before his speech.

Kerr loved racing and agricultural shows and is pictured below attending another meeting at Tamworth, New South Wales, in March 1977.

I have mentioned some of my meetings with Gough Whitlam, the most memorable being our 1992 discussion of my model for an Australian Republic.1

I am hoping the 50th Anniversary of The Coup, tomorrow, will see the release of more official secrets, perhaps covering Kerr’s activities in DORCA.2

1

Gain through Pain. Help send Geoff to Canberra!

GeoffPainPhD
·
September 20, 2023
Gain through Pain. Help send Geoff to Canberra!

Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Read full story
2

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Directorate_of_Research_and_Civil_Affairs

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 GeoffPainPhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture