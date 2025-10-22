Thanks to my friend Dr Bine Stebel, for alerting me to the new Taiwan paper.

The researchers made measurement ONE MINUTE after Jabbing and found 91% of Jabbees suffered side effects.

Loss of Blood Pressure within Minutes to Hours after Jabbing is often followed by Death from Hypoxia or Clotting as part of the known progression of Endotoxic Shock.

Hypotension after Jabbing is commonly observed in non-mRNA jabs.

Of the references visible on the paywalled article from Taiwan, there are zero that refer to the Elephant in the room - Endotoxin. If anyone has purchased the paper, please let me know.

A quick survey of PubMed searching for “Arterial Pulse Endotoxin” finds 670 peer-reviewed papers since 1964.

Note that 5 of the 670 papers on Endotoxin Induced Cardiovascular Jabbing Harms have been published in 2025.

In 1996 Human Endotoxin Jabbing experiments, still behind a paywall, won the Moyer Award.

Abstract Monocyte/T-cell interactions play a critical role in the systemic response to infection. Distinct patterns of cytokines are produced by two different types of T-helper cells (Th). Th1 cells secrete interleukin-2 (IL-2) and interferon-gamma (IFN-gamma), whereas Th2 cells produce IL-4, IL-5, IL-6, IL-10, and IL-13. In volunteers systemic Endotoxin administration initiates many features of gram-negative sepsis including cytokine release, but the patterns (i.e., Th1/Th2 patterns) have not yet been studied. In this institutional review board-approved study we investigated the effect of an intravenous bolus of Endotoxin from Escherichia coli (4 ng/kg body weight) on the Th1/Th2 response in four female and four male volunteers (mean age 27.1 +/- 0.8 years). Plasma cytokine levels for IL-2, IL-4, IL-10, IL-12, and IFN-gamma and heart rate, mean arterial pressure, temperature, white blood cell, and differential blood count were determined before and hourly for 5 hours after endotoxin administration. All volunteers had Tachycardia, decreased Mean Arterial Pressure, fever, and Leukocytosis. IL-10 was significantly (p < 0.05) elevated (9.4 +/- 3.9 pg/ml vs 60.9 +/- 19.3 pg/ml) 3 hours after endotoxin was administered, whereas IL-2 levels were decreased (69 +/- 26 U/ml vs 30.6 +/- 14.9 U/ml). IL-4 and IFN-gamma were not detectable in plasma. No changes were seen in the plasma levels of IL-12. Systemic responses did not correlate with changes in cytokine levels. Cytokine patterns found in this study suggest that after low-dose Endotoxin administration the T-cell immune response is shifted towards the Th2 cell type response. This early shift towards a Th2 cell response may contribute to the depressed cell-mediated immune response associated with sepsis.

Recall that Jabbing with Endotoxin from Escherichia coli at a dose of 2 ng/kg body weight is now considered too dangerous for Women.

See my article on Endotoxin induced Tachycardia.

In 2001 by Bente Klarlund Pedersen and some of my Danish cousins look at .

They found that elderly Humans are more susceptible than younger healthy adults when injected with 2 Nanogram per Kilogram bodyweight. They measured Mean Arteral Pressure, Diastolic Arterial Pressure and Serum Epinephrine.

Rectal temperature, heart rate, intra-arterial pressure [disposable transducer (Baxter Healthcare)], oxygen saturation and lead II of the electrocardiogram were recorded continuously for at least 7 h after endotoxin administration (Hewlett-Packard eight channel recorder).

Another Scandinavian paper of interest appeared in 2012 comparing Endotoxin-induced and vaccine-induced systemic inflammation impairment of endothelium-dependent vasodilation, although they did not measure immediate effects.

Twelve young healthy males were studied at the same time of the day on three occasions in a random order; on one occasion 4 hours following an Endotoxin injection (Escherichia coli endotoxin, 20 IU/kg), on another occasion 8 hours following vaccination against Salmonella typhi, and on a third occasion 4 hours following a saline control injection. EDV and endothelium-independent vasodilation (EIDV) were evaluated by local infusions of acetylcholine and sodium nitroprusside in the brachial artery, and forearm blood flow was measured with venous occlusion plethysmography. The augmentation index was determined by pulse wave analysis as an index of pulse wave reflection.

Rat studies identified specific Brain region

In 2016, researchers in Turkey and USA found that the Ventrolateral column of the midbrain Periaqueductal Gray region (vlPAG) was involved the initial fall in arterial pressure caused by Endotoxin.

