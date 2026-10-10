Clever chemists indeed. This video has had over 177,000 views so far.
Previously I mentioned that the first new organo-Cobalt compound I made in a lab was a mixture of enantiomers.
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I also sorted Camphor crystals under a microscope using Polarized Light with encouragement of my lecturer.
See other articles where I mentioned enantiomers.123456
Recall that Australia’s TGA approved the Pfizer injection without any Toxicity studies of (4-hydroxybutyl) azanediyl) bis(hexane-6,1-diyl) bis(2-hexyldecanoate) ALC-0315 - which has two Chiral centres.7
Check out the Nobel Prize website that includes free downloadable pdf files that help explain the science.8
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/2026/press-release/
Is chirality already a usable non regulated tool?