Amazed to see that US Children’s Health Defense raised the issue of some dodgy papers claiming benefits from Homeopathic treatments, including Mercury, being retracted, implying that the junk “science” should not be exposed years after publication.

Glad to see though that Henrick Karoliszyn quoted critics of Homeopathy, which functions as a Placebo, but with often deadly consequences.

The March 26 report by researchers in India on 386 “Alternative medicines” found disturbing levels of Heavy Metal contamination with details of Deaths due to Liver Injury.

Background: Complementary and alternative medicine (CAM)-related Hepatotoxicity is a growing global concern. We utilized multi-modal analysis to characterize CAM product safety and identify predictors of severe liver injury. Methods: This retrospective study analyzed 386 CAM products from 91 consecutive patients (mean 4.2 products/patient) presenting with CAM-related adverse events at a tertiary center in South India (2021–2023). Product-level analyses characterize the CAM supply chain while patient-level analyses inform clinical outcome associations. Investigations included ingredient documentation, heavy metal quantification, and GC-MS compound profiling. Results: The mean patient age was 48.2 years (75.8% male). ACLF occurred in 39.6% of all patients (36/91) and 41.9% of those with hepatic adverse events (36/86), with associated mortality of 38.9% (14/36) compared to 10.9% (6/55) in non-ACLF presentations (OR 5.20, P = 0.004). Heavy metals exceeded WHO limits in many products: Mercury (34%), Cadmium (25%), Arsenic (21%), and Lead (14%). Cadmium exposure exceeding WHO limits showed a strong association with ACLF (75.9% vs 22.6%, P<0.001, FDR q<0.001). The association with mortality did not reach statistical significance after correction for multiple comparisons (34.5% vs 16.1%, uncorrected P = 0.061, FDR q=0.24). Undeclared pharmaceutical adulteration (at least one adulterant found in 27.7% of products; exposure to at least one adulterated product in 46.2% of patients) and animal-derived content (31.3%) were prevalent. Notably, unlabeled product consumption significantly predicted mortality (P = 0.025). Conclusion: CAM-associated liver injury frequently manifests as ACLF with high mortality, driven by pervasive heavy metal contamination and adulteration. Unlabeled product exposure is a strong mortality predictor, highlighting the urgent need for mandatory product surveillance.

I have mentioned Liver Failure caused by Fluoride in Green Tea extracts.

In 2008 a study funded by the US National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine (NCCAM), National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program (CDC CLPPP) found levels of Heavy Metal contamination in Pill Pops available by order on th Internet.

They used a rather low sensitivity analysis method.

Objectives To determine the prevalence of Ayurvedic medicines available via the Internet containing detectable Lead, Mercury, or Arsenic and to compare the prevalence of toxic metals in US- vs Indian-manufactured medicines and between rasa shastra and non–rasa shastra medicines. Design A search using 5 Internet search engines and the search terms Ayurveda and Ayurvedic medicine identified 25 Web sites offering traditional Ayurvedic herbs, formulas, or ingredients commonly used in Ayurveda, indicated for oral use, and available for sale. From 673 identified products, 230 Ayurvedic medicines were randomly selected for purchase in August-October 2005. Country of manufacturer/Web site supplier, rasa shastra status, and claims of Good Manufacturing Practices were recorded. Metal concentrations were measured using x-ray fluorescence spectroscopy. Main Outcome Measures Prevalence of medicines with detectable toxic metals in the entire sample and stratified by country of manufacture and rasa shastra status. Results One hundred ninety-three of the 230 requested medicines were received and analyzed. The prevalence of metal-containing products was 20.7% (95% confidence interval [CI], 15.2%-27.1%). The prevalence of metals in US-manufactured products was 21.7% (95% CI, 14.6%-30.4%) compared with 19.5% (95% CI, 11.3%- 30.1%) in Indian products (P=.86). Rasa shastra compared with non–rasa shastra medicines had a greater prevalence of metals (40.6% vs 17.1%; P=.007) and higher median concentrations of lead (11.5 μg/g vs 7.0 μg/g; P=.03) and mercury (20 800 μg/g vs 34.5 μg/g; P=.04). Among the metal-containing products, 95% were sold by US Web sites and 75% claimed Good Manufacturing Practices. All metalcontaining products exceeded 1 or more standards for acceptable daily intake of toxic metals. Conclusion One-fifth of both US-manufactured and Indian-manufactured Ayurvedic medicines purchased via the Internet contain detectable Lead, Mercury, or Arsenic.

Here is their Figure naming products obtained in 2005. Please click to expand.

Note all exceeded California Proposition 65, some exceeded ANSI 173 and even FAO/WHO limits at the time. Since then intake limits have been tghtened in many countries.

Estimated daily ingestion levels for the respective metal-containing Ayurvedic medicines were calculated using the mean metal concentration in the product, unit dose weight, and recommended dosage(s) stated on the label. If the manufacturer recommended a range of dosages, a range of potential daily ingestion amounts is shown. India- and US-made products are shown in red and black, respectively. a California Proposition 65 has established a maximum allowable dose level for lead of 0.5 μg/d. b American National Standards Institute/National Sanitation Foundation International Dietary Supplement Standard173 (ANSI 173) states that dietary supplements should not contain undeclared metals that would cause intakes greater than 20 μg/d of Lead, 20 μg/d of Mercury, and 10 μg/d of Arsenic. c Food and Agricultural Organization/World Health Organization Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (FAO/WHO JECFA) provisional tolerable weekly intakes correspond to acceptable intakes of 250 μg/d of Lead, 50 μg/d of Mercury, and 150 μg/d of Arsenic for a 70-kg person. d Rasa shastra medicine. e United States Environmental Protection Agencyreference doses (EPA RfDs) for chronic oral intake of Mercuric Chloride and Arsenic are both 0.3 μg/kg/d, corresponding to 21 μg/d for a 70-kg adult.

FDA worried about Arsenic, Lead, Cadmium and Mercury in Food and Ayurvedic products

They have been analyzing Food and Foodware and provide data in pdf or Excel spreadsheet for convenience.

They mention Carrageenan as a source of contamination.

I briefly mentioned Carrageenan as a cause of induced paw edema in Rats.

US FDA states some of their concerns about Pill Pops:

FDA warns consumers that using unapproved Ayurvedic products containing harmful levels of Heavy Metals may cause heavy metal poisoning. Using these products may result in High blood pressure, Kidney Injury, Fatigue, Gastrointestinal Distress and Neurologic symptoms. There are no FDA-approved Ayurvedic products. Ayurvedic products marketed to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure any disease are illegally marketed in the U.S. Ayurvedic medicine is a traditional system of healing arts that originated in India. Ayurvedic products may include ingredients such as spices, herbs, vitamins, proteins and minerals, and some include heavy metals, such as lead, mercury, arsenic, iron and zinc. However, these products typically are not labeled to contain heavy metals such as lead, mercury or arsenic.

US FDA publshes a very long list of firms, countries of manufacture and suppliers of products deemed so dagerous that they are subject to Detention without Physical Examination (DWPE) under Import Alert (a.k.a. Red List ).

No Homeopathic product is FDA-approved

Back to the title of this article.

US FDA says:

There are no FDA-approved products labeled as Homeopathic. Homeopathic products marketed in the U.S. have not been reviewed by the FDA for safety and effectiveness to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any diseases or conditions. FDA’s evidence-based drug review process plays an essential role in ensuring drugs are safe, effective for their intended uses and made with quality manufacturing processes. Products that have not been evaluated for safety, effectiveness or quality may harm consumers who choose to use them. Since 2020, the FDA has issued more than 20 warning letters to companies for violations of federal law, including serious quality violations such as sterility concerns and contamination.

Here is an example the US FDA uses - Virgo Rheumacare, which was recalled due to high Lead content.

In test conducted by the Food and Drug Administration the product has been found to contain Lead at levels up to 11,100 ppm.

US FDA also says they are stepping up interception and enforcement:

Under federal law, homeopathic products are subject to the same requirements related to approval, adulteration and misbranding as other drugs. Since homeopathic products have not been approved by FDA for any use, they may not meet modern standards for safety, effectiveness and quality. On December 6, 2022, FDA issued a final guidance, Homeopathic Drug Products, that describes the agency’s risk-based enforcement approach to homeopathic products marketed without FDA approval. Specifically, FDA intends to focus its enforcement authorities on products: * with reports of injury or that raise potential safety concerns; * that contain or purport to contain ingredients associated with potentially significant safety concerns; * for routes of administration other than oral or topical, such as products for use in the eye or taken nasally or by injection; * that claim to treat or prevent serious and/or life-threatening diseases and conditions, such as Cancer; * marketed to vulnerable populations, including children, pregnant women and the elderly; or * with significant quality issues.

Australian TGA approved Massive Mercury Hit

In 2008 TGA approved Traumeel Gel that contains 400 microgram per gram of Hahnemann’s soluble Mercury being flogged by Brauer Professional Pty Ltd of Glen Osmond n South Australia. Luckily that was for topical use, but ignored transdermal poisoning.

Lest we forget the Mercury Mad Hatter

Although some still deny the link to chemicals used in making felt.

See also my recent coverage of Cadmium and Paraquat Synergy.

Arsenic and Cadmium limits in Drinking Water.

Australia’s Critical Elements list includes supertoxins Arsenic, Cadmium and Fluorine.