The Nipah virus looks like this.

Picture credit K B Chua, Elsie M H Wong, Bruce C Cropp and Alex D Hyatt. 2007. Role of Electron Microscopy in Nipah Virus Outbreak Investigation and Control. Med J Malaysia 62(2)139-142.

I mentioned Nipah Virus in earlier articles.

It causes fatal Encephalitis in Humans with Case Fatality Rate of 40 to 75%.

and in USA it is studied as a high lethality Bioweapon.

There are contamination problems in making a proposed Nipah Jab

Peter Daszak and Ian Lipkin leading the work on Nipah virus dynamics in Bats and spillover to humans. Authors came from Australia, Bangladesh, The Gambia, Singapore and USA and the paper was edited by Anthony Fauci.

Nipah Virus stocks are held and GMO altered in Queensland.

As you know Pfizer mass produced viruses for decades.

Pfizer paid for Ralph Baric to make Dengue Virus more lethal.

In this article I will expand on recent Nipah virus and Fear manipulation.