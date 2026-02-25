Nipah Virus is one of the Weaponisable Pathogens on the Australian Security Sensitive Biological Agents List
Let's look at Pfizer links to people working in Queensland with access to Live Nipah Virus stocks and their current collaboration with Chinese Virus Labs, including Wuhan.
The Nipah virus looks like this.
Picture credit K B Chua, Elsie M H Wong, Bruce C Cropp and Alex D Hyatt. 2007. Role of Electron Microscopy in Nipah Virus Outbreak Investigation and Control. Med J Malaysia 62(2)139-142.
It causes fatal Encephalitis in Humans with Case Fatality Rate of 40 to 75%.
and in USA it is studied as a high lethality Bioweapon.
Nipah Virus stocks are held and GMO altered in Queensland.
As you know Pfizer mass produced viruses for decades.
Pfizer paid for Ralph Baric to make Dengue Virus more lethal.
In this article I will expand on recent Nipah virus and Fear manipulation.