Endotoxin Neurotoxicity is in the news re Autism.

Recently I updated my report and found that scientists in 20 countries are working on it, sacrificing large numbers of test animals.

Meet a lady who really understands Endotoxin Brain Damage at Human cellular level and wants reduce use of animals which, by the way, often respond differently to toxins.

In September 2025 she and colleagues published a lovely free paper on Endotoxin (LPS) Brain Damage using Human cell cultures instead of lab test mammals.

Here is the Abstract if you are pushed for time:

Environmental chemical exposure, such as pesticides and heavy metals, may contribute to neurodegenerative disorders through neuroinflammation. This study aims to identify suitable in vitro microglial models for assessing cytokine responses to potential neurotoxicants, particularly focusing on human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived microglia (hiMG). In this study, we evaluated the cytokine secretion profiles of four microglial cell types-hiMG, HMC3, IM-HM, and BV2-upon stimulation with lipopolysaccharides (LPS) using cytokine arrays. Our findings showed cytokine response patterns in hiMG cells that most closely resemble in vivo conditions, with significant increases in interleukin 6 (IL-6) and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) levels, the latter being uniquely expressed after LPS treatment. Consequently, we developed a homogeneous time-resolved fluorescence (HTRF) assay platform in a 1536-well plate format for high-throughput screening of environmental chemicals using hiMG cells. After LPS treatment, the assay window for secretion of IL-6 and TNF-α increased 3.71-fold and 2.62-fold over the vehicle control group, respectively, with respective EC 50 values of approximately 50 ng/mL and 90 ng/mL for IL-6 and TNF-α. We also assessed the response activity of hiMG to other stimuli, including interferon gamma and various catecholamine compounds, and nine environmental chemicals with evidence of cytokine-inducing potential in other in vitro assays. While all nine tested agents stimulated IL-6 and TNF-α production, three compounds (e.g., picoxystrobin) showed significant stimulation of both cytokines. ​This study establishes a reliable high-throughput platform for detecting inflammatory effects of environmental toxicants in a microglial cell assay, contributing valuable insights into their neuroinflammatory potential and possible implications for neurodegenerative disorders.

Here, in their Figure 3, you can see how the Endotoxin transforms Human Brain Cells from a “ramified ‘resting’ state (M0) to a rounded ameboid ‘activated’ state (M1), orchestrating the immune response by releasing pro-inflammatory cytokines, chemokines, and reactive oxygen species.

Fig. 3. Parameter Optimization for the High-Throughput Test on hiMG. (A) Schematic diagram illustrating the experimental framework for assessing hiMG under various pre-incubation durations. (B) IL-6 secretion profiles for different pre-incubation periods of hiMG treated with varying LPS concentrations. (C) TNF-α secretion profiles for different pre-incubation periods in hiMG treated with varying LPS concentrations. (D) Brightfield images illustrating the hiMG morphology upon treatment with 100 ng/ml LPS or water (control) for 24 h. (E) TNF-α secretion profiles at different hiMG seeding densities treated with various concentrations of LPS for 24 h. (F) IL-6 secretion profiles at different hiMG seeding densities treated with various concentrations of LPS for 24 h. (G) IL-6 secretion from two human microglia cell lines, HMC3 and IM-HM, following exposure to a range of LPS concentrations for 24 h. All values are represented by the mean ± SD (n = 3 replicates).

Society of Toxicology Award

Nicole Churchill Kleinstreuer of NIEHS/NICEATM received the 2025 Society of Toxicology Enhancement of Animal Welfare Award for developing the first internationally harmonized guideline on defined approaches to skin sensitization and more.

Human Exposome Activist

Nicole Kleinstreuer does not mind campaigning for change.

In May 2025 she signed a Declaration that launched the Global Initiative on the Human Exposome.

Join the discussion on my X account that is being actively suppressed by Elon Musk.

I am looking at accusations by a prominent marketer of The Wellness Company Fear Kits Laura Loomer that Nicole Kleinstreuer is somehow involved in the departure of George Tidmarsh from the FDA.

Here is what Elon Musk’s Grok said on 5 November 2025.

Please share widely.