As I mentioned to Viesha, it is necessary to sort out confusion in the literature that often conflates Smoking or Vaping with the effects of pure addictive Nicotine.

Promoters of Smoking are often employed by the Tobacco industry as shown in this funny illustration containing numerous false claims about toxins in cigarette smoke. Found and forwarded by my generous paid subscriber Damon.

Luckily people are not sucked in.

Could take a while to write this one.

PubMed lists 69,495 papers on Nicotine if you would like to delve.

PubMed lists 146,534 papers on Endotoxin so I will sample results from over 200 papers that mention both poisons and illustrate with Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Viesha’s current interest.