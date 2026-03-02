Nick Coatsworth Exposed Pushing Toxic Weight Loss Drugs in which he has Financial Interest
Latest Australian ABC taxpayer funded free-to-air TV show Media Watch, seen last night by Millions, can be viewed at leisure. Telehealth side Hustle is all the rage.
Recommended short 15 minute show mentions the forgotten war in Ukraine, mass murder in Middle East as well as grifting.
I mentioned Nick Coatsworth in my submission to the Australian Senate Inquiry into Excess Deaths.1
The crucial factor contributing to Excess Deaths due to the Covid19 Virus was the failure to recognize the hazard is Airborne. I note that the transcript of the former Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth's interview on 9 April 2020 with Laura Jayes on Sky News Live First Edition has been removed from the Health Department website, although the URL still exists.
Watch out for lethal drug advertising, mainly on Liberal Party controlled Fairfax multiple Channels Nine.
Company Eucalyptus and branding “Juniper” use stealth to circumvent, i.e. make a mockery of, Australian drug advertising laws.
Read more about Nick Coatsworth lobbying for Australian Taxpayer money to be spent subsidizing the deadly drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy Jabs.
and the move to reduce deaths by moving to Pill Popping.2
Nick Coatsworth spends lots of his time wandering around the huge Australian Federal Parliament House in Canberra and, no doubt, despite his Liberal Party aspirations, will be talking to all parties to push these drugs.
Does he have a commercial interest in Mounjaro3, or is he acting to compete with it?
