As one of my subscribers says: Join the Dots, then colour it in.

My delving resembles patchwork quilt making.

Thanks to my subscriber Bob who sent me notice that RFK Jr. and others are winning in campaigns to shut down Beagle Farms.

Photo credit. Ekō https://eko.org/en/about

Thanks also to Bine Stebel for prompting me to delve further into LCN2 = NGAL.

There are many synonyms displayed at the US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database.

Please click to enlarge.

You can find 4,637 papers on LCN2 = Lipocalin 2 on PubMed since 1988 and 120 of those papers mention Endotoxin, 170 with Lipopolysaccharide, 150 with LPS and 2 with Enterotoxin.

You can also find 5,987 papers on NGAL = Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin on PubMed since 1976, with 858 published in 2025 and 2026. Of those 94 with mention of Endotoxin, 132 with Lipopolysaccharide, 126 with LPS and 5 with Enterotoxin.

Mining the literature with other synonyms might bear fruit.

The surge in activity follows the realization that LCN2 = NGAL is involved in damage to numerous Human organs and Turbo Cancer.

Beagles in NGAL = LCN2 Kidney research

In 2023 in researchers in Belgium, Italy and Switzerland used Beagles to study Endotoxin Induced Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

Sepsis of Gram negative bacterial origin results in Lipopolysaccharide-induced Endotoxemia. This often leads to Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and its recognition remains a challenge and delays treatment. As renal damage occurs before a rise in serum creatinine is detected, new early biomarkers of kidney injury need to be explored. The aim of this study was to determine changes in serum parameters of renal function and urine biomarkers of renal injury. This was a descriptive study. Endotoxemia was induced intravenously in six anaesthetized Beagles (T1). To achieve normotension, dogs received fluids (T2), followed by a continuous infusion of noradrenaline and dexmedetomidine or 0.9% NaCl (T3). Ten minutes later, the dogs received fluids (T4) and noradrenaline and dexmedetomidine or 0.9% NaCl in a crossover manner (T5). At each timepoint, blood and urine were collected for serum creatinine, urea, symmetric dimethylarginine, urine protein/creatinine (UPC) ratio, urine NeutrophilGelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (U-NGAL), U-NGAL/creatinine ratio, urine clusterin (U-clusterin) and U-clusterin/ creatinine ratio. Data were analyzed using a mixed-effect model taking into account time and stage of Veterinary AKI (VAKI). Three of six dogs had a VAKI stage ≥1; one with anuria and elevated creatinine. Serum creatinine (P < 0.001), U-NGAL/creatinine ratio (P = 0.01) and U-clusterin/creatinine ratio increased over time (P < 0.01). The UPC ratio (mean (range) 0.68 (0.35–2.3) versus 0.39 (0.15–0.71) P < 0.01) and U-NGAL (3164 pg/mL (100–147,555) versus 100 (100–14,524), P = 0.01) were higher in VAKI stage ≥1 versus stage 0, respectively. Endotoxemia induced VAKI stage ≥1 in half of the dogs. Repeated measurement of selected parameters could detect AKI early.

In the body of the text, we see the Beagles were prisoners from birth.

Six purpose-bred Beagle dogs (three intact females and three intact males) with a median age of 7.4 years (range: 5–9.8) and a body weight of 13.7 kg (range: 11.4–17.9) were included in the study. The dogs were scheduled for euthanasia under anesthesia due to another study (ZH057/17), with no impact on our study. A year ago, dogs were enrolled in a parasitological study where they were infected with Dirofilaria repens and treated for it. During the anesthesia of the current study, for purposes related to the aforementioned project, dogs also underwent CT and MRI, cardiac output monitoring via thermodilution, and microcirculation measurement using side stream dark field camera. Based on physical examination, complete blood cell count, serum biochemistry, blood gas and urinalysis, all dogs were considered healthy at the time of enrolment.

The authors concluded that the limited numbers of Beagles available to kill prevented them gaining better statistics.

There are lots of papers on PubMed showing NGAL = LCN2 in Acute Kidney Injury.

Kidney Damage and Heart Failure

In 2019 researchers in Italy compared NGAL with conventional Renal markers.

Abstract Background: Cardiorenal Syndrome (CRS) type 1 is characterized by a rapid worsening of Cardiac function that leads to Acute Kidney Injury (AKI). This study evaluated the role of Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) in the development of AKI in patients with Acute Heart Failure (AHF) and its relationship with renal parameters, to enable a better comprehension of the pathophysiology of CRS type 1. Methods: We enrolled 32 AHF patients, 15 of whom were classified as having CRS type 1. Eight of these 15 exhibited AKI at the time of admission (caused by AHF) and the other 7 developed AKI during their stay in hospital (in the first 48 h). We evaluated the plasmatic LPS concentrations as well as conventional (serum creatinine [sCr] and urea) and unconventional (Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin [NGAL] and cystatin C) renal markers. Results: LPS levels were significantly higher in the CRS type 1 patients. No significant difference in LPS level was found in patients who were admitted with AKI and those developed AKI in hospital, but there was a tendency towards a higher level of LPS in CRS type 1 patients admitted with AKI. The LPS concentrations at admission were similar in CRS type 1 survivors (n = 12) and nonsurvivors (n = 3) (p = 0.22). We observed a positive correlation between LPS level and NGAL, Scr at admission and peak Scr during hospitalization and Urea at admission. Conclusion: CRS type 1 patients present with an increased level of LPS and there is a direct correlation between LPS and renal parameters. This pilot research is the first study to explore the premise of LPS as novel pathophysiological factor in CRS type 1.

Lung Damage

In 2021 researchers in China found NGAL a useful marker for Endotoxin-induced Acute Lung Injury.

Abstract Purpose: The proteome during lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced acute lung injury (ALI) in mice is unclear. Materials and methods: In this study, eight-week-old male C57BL/6 mice were intraperitoneally injected with LPS and sacrificed 18 hours after LPS administration to identify protein expression levels in lung tissue using tandem mass tag (TMT) analysis for relative quantification. Hematoxylin-eosin (HE) staining was used to evaluate lung injury in mice. Immunohistochemical staining was used to calculate the production of myeloperoxidase (MPO) and TUNEL staining was performed to detect apoptosis. GO functional clustering and KEGG pathway enrichment analyses were performed to determine functions of differentially expressed proteins (DEPs) and transduction pathways. Domain annotation and subcellular localization analysis of the DEPs were also performed. Furthermore, parallel reaction monitoring (PRM) analysis was used to verify the top 30 DEPs. Results: A total of 5188 proteins were found to be expressed in lung tissues from LPS- and saline-treated mice. Among these proteins, 293 were differentially expressed between the two groups; 255 proteins were upregulated in the LPS-treated ALI mice, while 38 were downregulated. GO analysis showed that the DEPs are mainly extracellular, and KEGG analysis suggested that the DEPs are mainly enriched in the NOD-like receptor signaling pathway, complement and coagulation cascades and natural killer cell-mediated cytotoxicity. Enrichment of the DEPs is mainly peptidase S1A, serine proteases, peptidase S1, and the serpin domain. 26.6% of the DEPs are in the nucleus, 24.6% are in the cytosol, 19.1% are in the extracellular space, and 18.8% are in the plasma membrane. PRM validation showed that the trend of 30 DEPs was same with TMT analysis. Among these, Cytochrome b-245 heavy chain (Cybb), Monocyte differentiation antigen CD14 (Cd14) and Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (NGAL) were the most obvious change. Conclusions: Our results may help to identify markers and therapeutic targets for LPS-induced ALI.

Myocarditis via NGAL = LCN2

The definitive proof was done by Japanese researchers in 2010 who compared their experiments in Rats with Human Autopsy samples they kept from an earlier study.

Here is their Figure showing LCN2/NGAL expression in Human hearts.

In 2015 Chinese researchers looked at LCN2/NGAL in cardiac transplantation.

Abstract Ischaemia-Reperfusion (IR) injury is a major issue in cardiac transplantation. Inflammatory processes play a major role in myocardial IR injury. Lipocalin-2 (Lcn2), which is also known as Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin, has multiple functions that include the regulation of cell death/survival, cell migration/invasion, cell differentiation and iron delivery. In our study, the Hearts of C57BL/6 Mice were flushed with and stored in cold Bretschneider solution for 8 h and then transplanted into a syngeneic recipient. We found that Lcn2 neutralization decreased the recruitment of neutrophils and macrophages. Troponin T (TnT) production, 24 h after myocardial IR injury, was reduced through anti-Lcn2 antibody administration. The cardiac output at 60 mmHg of afterload pressure was significantly increased in Hearts administrated with anti-Lcn2 antibody administration (anti-Lcn-2: 58.9 ± 5.62 ml/min; control: 25.8 ± 4.1 ml/min; P < 0.05). Anti-Lcn2 antibody treatment suppressed M1 marker (IL-12, IL-23 and iNOS) expression but increased M2 marker (IL-10, Arg1 and Mrc1) expression. Furthermore, in our vitro and vivo experiments, we found that anti-Lcn2 antibody treatment failed to induce M1-related gene expression in response to LPS and that Lcn2 neutralization enhanced the expression of M2-related genes following IL-4 treatment. In conclusion, Lcn2 promotes M1 polarization, and Lcn2 neutralization attenuates cardiac IR injury.

Then in 2017 Australian experts in Myocarditis published the pathway to LCN2/NGAL.

Fig. 6 Schematic of TLR, IL-1, IL-6 and interferon receptor activation of NFκB and JAKSTAT signalling and transcriptional control. The effects of A2AR KO- on LPS (Endotoxin) dependent gene changes are highlighted. These pathways are critical to cellular responses to LPS and orchestration of inflammation. Specific effects of A2AR activity (based on effects of receptor KO) on transcriptional responses to LPS are highlighted (red - increased expression; blue - reduced expression).

Bine Stebel discussed a Pfizer 2023 document that stated:

Currently there no good, established animal models to study vaccine-associated Myocarditis and/or Pericarditis.

In 2025 researchers in China used a Mouse cell line for their Myocarditis experiments and compared with Human Children.

Abstract Background: Sepsis-Induced Myocardial Injury (SIMI) represents a major contributor to prolonged hospitalization in intensive care units (ICUs) and is associated with increased mortality rates. Mitochondria serve as the primary energy source for Cardiomyocytes and are also essential for various other cell functions. The essential Voltage-Dependent Anion Channel 3 (VDAC3) protein located in the outer mitochondrial membrane plays a crucial role in preserving mitochondrial homeostasis by controlling metabolite transport and the shape of cristae. However, the precise mechanism by which VDAC3 is involved in SIMI remains unclear. This study aimed to explore the function and mechanism of VDAC3 in SIMI pathogenesis, with a particular emphasis on its regulatory role in Ferroptosis. Methods: Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin)-treated HL-1 cardiomyocytes (a Murine cardiomyocyte cell line) were used to construct an in vitro myocardial injury model, and mice were used to establish a cecal ligation and puncture (CLP)-induced in vivo myocardial injury model. Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) was employed to evaluate the mitochondrial ultrastructure in cardiac tissues, while hematoxylin-eosin (H&E) staining was used to assess histopathological alterations. Echocardiography was used to evaluate the structural and functional characteristics of the heart. Integrated transcriptome and proteomic studies were performed to identify differentially expressed genes. VDAC3 expression levels, inflammatory responses, cellular proliferation, and ferroptosis were assessed using colorimetric assays, flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), Cell Counting Kit-8 (CCK-8) proliferation assay, western blotting, and quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR). The relationship between VDAC3 and Ferroptosis was investigated in vitro by transfecting cells with VDAC3 overexpression plasmids. Results: The injury model group in both the in vitro and in vivo experiments showed a decreased level of the antioxidant Glutathione (GSH) and an elevated level of the lipid peroxidation product Malondialdehyde (MDA). Moreover, Ferroptosis regulation occurred through the modulation of Glutathione Peroxidase 4 (GPX4), solute carrier family 7 members 11 (SLC7A11), ferritin, Prostaglandin-Endoperoxide Synthase 2 (PTGS2), Lipocalin 2 (LCN2), and acyl-coenzyme A (CoA)-Synthetase Long-chain family member 4 (ACSL4) expression. Administration of Ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1), an inhibitor of ferroptosis, markedly reduced the cardiac injury caused by CLP. Additionally, VDAC3 expression was significantly downregulated in experimental models and septic children. In contrast, Fer-1 treatment increased the expression of both VDAC3 and dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) and significantly ameliorated cardiac damage. Overexpression of VDAC3 reduced mitochondrial oxidative stress, increased the expression of DHODH, and altered the progression of ferroptosis. Conclusion: Collectively, this research provides insights into the molecular mechanism behind the VDAC3/DHODH axis in SIMI. This axis mitigates cardiac injury by regulating Ferroptosis, thereby suggesting novel therapies for SIMI.

More on Ferroptosis.

Mice not suitable for all Lcn2/NGAL experiments

In 2005 Danish researchers complained loudly.

Abstract Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (NGAL) is a siderphore binding molecule present in the specific granules of neutrophils and induced in a variety of epithelial cells during inflammation. Its mouse orthologue, 24p3, is also an acute phase protein synthesized in the liver and adipose tissue during inflammation. 24p3 has recently been implicated in apoptosis of myeloid cells. We investigated whether similar features are characteristics of NGAL. First, isolated normal myeloid bone marrow cells were incubated with NGAL for 6 and 24 hr and analyzed for apoptosis by annexin V binding and by propidium iodide labeling. We found no indication that NGAL induces significant apoptosis in myeloid cells. Second, a Human sepsis model where normal volunteers were given Endotoxin 2 ng/kg intravenously, showed no evidence that NGAL is an acute phase protein. The plasma level of NGAL reflected the number of circulating neutrophils and was completely different from the kinetics of C-reactive protein. We thus conclude that major differences exist between Mouse and Man with regards to the role of this lipocalin in myelopoiesis and inflammation.

An interesting fact about this Human Endotoxin jabbing was the failure of volunteer NGAL levels to return to normal for 32 hours.

Here they show the measurements of intravenous Endotoxin versus control.

Fig. 3. Analysis of Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin and other neutrophil granule proteins and acute phase markers in plasma after i.v. injection of Endotoxin, 2 ng/kg at time 0 or equal volume of placebo to eight healthy volunteers. Placebo and endotoxin was given to each volunteer 2 wk apart and in random sequence. Results are given as mean with indication of standard deviations. *Notes significance by paired t-test (P < 0.05). Squares are Endotoxin and diamonds are control.

They Shoot Horses, Don’t They ?

I mentioned recently that I worked with a Horse Vet, who frequently had to put down racehorses if they could not be treated for broken legs or lameness.

In 2024 researchers in Denmark and Sweden looked at Endotoxin-induced Arthritis in Horses.

Abstract In Human proteomics, substantial efforts are ongoing to leverage large collections of mass spectrometry (MS) fragment ion spectra into extensive Spectral Libraries (SL) as a resource for data independent acquisition (DIA) analysis. Currently, such initiatives in equine research are still missing. Here we present a large-scale equine SL, comprising 6394 canonical proteins and 89,329 unique peptides, based on data dependent acquisition analysis of 75 tissue and body fluid samples from Horses. The SL enabled large-scale DIA-MS based quantification of the same samples to generate a quantitative equine protein distribution atlas to infer dominant proteins in different organs and body fluids. Data mining revealed 163 proteins uniquely identified in a specific type of tissue or body fluid, serving as a starting point to determine tissue-specific or tissue-type-specific proteins. We showcase the SL by highlighting proteome dynamics in equine Synovial Fluid samples during experimental Lipopolysaccharide-induced Arthritis. A fuzzy c-means cluster analysis pinpointed SERPINB1, ATRN, NGAL, LTF, MMP1, and LBP as putative biomarkers for joint inflammation. This SL provides an extendable resource for future equine studies employing DIA-MS.

Physical exercise and NGAL

In 2020 it was found that physical exercise exacerbates Endotoxin Induced Kidney injury, but they used the wrong test animal.

Abstract Introduction: Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) is a systemic response-triggering Endotoxin, which has the Kidney as one of its first targets, thus causing acute injuries to this organ. Physical exercise is capable of promoting physiological alterations and modulating inflammatory responses in the infectious process through multiple parameters, including the Toll-Like receptor (TLR)-4 pathway, which is the main LPS signaling in sepsis. Additionally, previous studies have shown that physical exercise can be both a protector factor and an aggravating factor for some Kidney diseases. This study aims at analyzing whether physical exercise before the induction of LPS Endotoxemia can protect Kidneys from Acute Kidney Injury. Methods: C57BL/6J Male Mice, 12 weeks old, were distributed into four groups: (1) sedentary (control, N = 7); (2) sedentary + LPS (N = 7); (3) trained (N = 7); and (4) trained + LPS (N = 7). In the training groups, the animals exercised 5×/week in a treadmill, 60 min/day, for 4 weeks (60% of max. velocity). Sepsis was induced in the training group by the application of a single dose of LPS (5 mg/kg i.p.). Sedentary animals received LPS on the same day, and the non-LPS groups received a saline solution instead. All animals were euthanized 24 h after the administration of LPS or saline. Results: The groups receiving LPS presented a significant increase in serum Urea (p < 0.0001) and Creatinine (p < 0.001) concentration and renal gene expression of inflammatory markers, such as Tumor Necrosis Factor alpha and Interleukin-6, as well as TLRs. In addition, LPS promoted a decrease in reduced glutathione. Compared to the sedentary + LPS group, trained + LPS showed overexpression of a gene related to kidney injury (NGAL, p < 0.01) and the protein levels of LPS receptor TLR-4 (p < 0.01). Trained + LPS animals showed an expansion of the tubulointerstitial space in the kidney (p < 0.05) and a decrease in the gene expression of hepatic AOAH (p < 0.01), an enzyme involved in LPS clearance. Conclusion: In contrast to our hypothesis, training was unable to mitigate the renal inflammatory response caused by LPS. On the contrary, it seems to enhance injury by accentuating Endotoxin-induced TLR-4 signaling. This effect could be partly due to the modulation of a hepatic enzyme that detoxifies LPS.

Human “Organoids” in LCN2/NGAL research

Rather than use GMO “Humanized” Rodents, a 2026 paper from Aachen reports another approach recognizing the need to study Female Humans separately from Male Humans in Liver damage.

Abstract The 25 kDa glycoprotein Lipocalin-2 (LCN2) is widely expressed and has diverse functions, ranging from physiological to pathophysiological processes. In the liver, LCN2 is primarily associated with inflammatory processes and is considered a potential biomarker in metabolic disorders. However, a significant challenge is the absence of a suitable Human in vitro model for studying LCN2 and its associated signaling pathways. Therefore, we have successfully generated patient-derived Liver organoids of both male and female origin, providing a novel in vitro model for LCN2 research. Our data show that the self-renewing organoids mimic essential architectural features of Hepatocytes, as demonstrated by electron microscopy and F-actin staining. Consistent with the expression profile observed in Liver tissue, the isolated 3D organoids exhibit minimal endogenous LCN2 levels. Next, the LCN2 expression was studied at the protein and mRNA levels under inflammatory conditions by treating the organoids with various cytokines and Lipopolysaccharides (LPS, Endotoxin). Our results show that LCN2 expression is significantly upregulated by IL-1β and TNF-α in an NF-κB-dependent manner, but remains unchanged with IL-6 or LPS. In conclusion, we have established human patient-derived liver organoids as a valuable model for investigating LCN2 signaling mechanisms. This study lays the foundation for future research on the role of LCN2 in liver pathologies, aiding in disease progression understanding and facilitating patient-specific treatment predictions.

Many, many moons since I visited Aachen.

Estrogen often Overlooked

As mentioned in a number of articles, Endotoxin jabbing of Women is not recommended if they could possibly become pregnant and are often excluded from experiments. Estrogen protects against Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis.

In 2006 Swedish researchers used Aortic segments from ovariectomized Mice.

Abstract Objective: Investigate effects of Estrogen at gene expression and functional levels in vascular wall cells treated with bacterial Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin). Materials and methods: Aortic segments from ovariectomized Mice were treated with LPS for 24 h in the absence or presence of 17beta-estradiol (E2). Gene activity was determined by Affymetrix microarray analysis and real-time RT-PCR. Adhesion of [3H]-thymidine labelled human THP-1 monocytes to mouse bEnd.3 endothelial cells was determined by measuring radioactivity of DNA from co-culture homogenates. Results: Analysis of global gene expression profiles revealed that 10 nM E2 attenuates LPS-induced (10 ng/ml) expression of genes coding for well-known acute-phase proteins, such as alpha-trypsin inhibitor heavy chain 4, serum amyloid A3 and Lipocalin 2. The E2-induced down-regulation of these three genes observed by microarray was confirmed by realtime RT-PCR. Treatment with 500 ng/ml LPS increased adhesion of monocytes to endothelial cells more than two fold. Importantly, LPS-induced monocyte adhesion was fully prevented by 50 nM E2. Conclusion: Estrogen reduces expression of acute-phase protein genes and inhibits LPS-induced moncocyte adhesion to endothelial cells, suggesting that estrogen might have a vasculoprotective effect via this mechanism

LCN2 NAGL and your Brain

In 2013 Chinese researchers found LCN2 is an M1-amplifier in Brain Microglial cells of Mice.

Abstract Activated macrophages are classified into two different forms: classically activated (M1) or alternatively activated (M2) macrophages. The presence of M1/M2 phenotypic polarization has also been suggested for Microglia. Here, we report that the secreted protein Lipocalin 2 (LCN2) amplifies M1 polarization of activated microglia. LCN2 protein (EC 1 μg/ml), but not glutathione S-transferase used as a control, increased the M1-related gene expression in cultured mouse microglial cells after 8-24 h. LCN2 was secreted from M1-polarized, but not M2-polarized, microglia. LCN2 inhibited phosphorylation of STAT6 in IL-4-stimulated microglia, suggesting LCN2 suppression of the canonical M2 signaling. In the Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin)-induced mouse neuroinflammation model, the expression of LCN2 was notably increased in microglia. Primary microglial cultures derived from LCN2-deficient mice showed a suppressed M1 response and enhanced M2 response. Mice lacking LCN2 showed a markedly reduced M1-related gene expression in microglia after LPS injection, which was consistent with the results of histological analysis. Neuroinflammation-associated impairment in motor behavior and cognitive function was also attenuated in the LCN2-deficient mice, as determined by the rotarod performance test, fatigue test, open-field test, and object recognition task. These findings suggest that LCN2 is an M1-amplifier in brain microglial cells.

In 2018 American researchers found Lipocalin-2 to be anti-inflammatory in GMO Mice.

Abstract Sepsis is a prevalent health issue that can lead to central nervous system (CNS) inflammation with long-term behavioral and cognitive alterations. Using unbiased proteomic profiling of over 100 different cytokines, we found that Lipocalin-2 (LCN2) was the most substantially elevated protein in the CNS after peripheral administration of Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin). To determine whether the high level of LCN2 in the CNS is protective or deleterious, we challenged Lcn2-/- Mice with peripheral LPS and determined effects on behavior and neuroinflammation. At a time corresponding to peak LCN2 induction in wild-type (WT) mice injected with LPS, Lcn2-/- mice challenged with LPS had exacerbated levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines and exhibited significantly worsened behavioral phenotypes. To determine the extent of global inflammatory changes dependent upon LCN2, we performed an RNAseq transcriptomic analysis. Compared with WT mice injected with LPS, Lcn2-/- mice injected with LPS had unique transcriptional profiles and significantly elevated levels of multiple pro-inflammatory molecules. Several LCN2-dependent pathways were revealed with this analysis including, cytokine and chemokine signaling, nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain-like receptor signaling and Janus kinase-signal transducer and activator of transcription signaling. These findings demonstrate that LCN2 serves as a potent protective factor in the CNS in response to systemic inflammation and may be a potential candidate for limiting sepsis-related CNS sequelae.

In 2019 researchers in Denmark and The Netherlands looked at NGAL and other markers of Depression in the elderly.

Methods: The study was part of the Netherlands Study of Depression in Older Persons (NESDO). We included 350 patients, all aged 60 and older, with a depressive episode in the previous 6 months: 119 with a late-onset depression and 231 with an early-onset depression. Blood samples were collected and CRP, IL-6, NGAL, GDF15, and, LPS (Endotoxin) plasma levels were determined and whole blood was LPS (Endotoxin) stimulated and cytokine levels IL-1β, IL-6, TNFα, IFNγ, IL-10, and IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1ra) were determined. Results: After adjustment for demographics, health indicators, and medication use, increased plasma CRP levels were more strongly associated with late-onset depression than early-onset depression (OR [95% CI]: 1.43 [1.05-1.94]). In the longitudinal analyses, higher circulating IL-6 levels were associated with a significantly slower decline in IDS scores in the crude and the adjusted models (p ≤ 0.027). This relation was not different between late- and early-onset depression. Other circulating and stimulated inflammatory markers were not associated with late- and/or early-onset depression. Conclusions: This study provides preliminary evidence that low-grade inflammation is more strongly associated with late-onset than early-onset depression in older adults, suggesting a distinct inflammatory etiology for late-onset depression. Cytokine production capacity did not distinguish between early- and late-onset depression.

In 2025 researchers in China used Mice to study Sepsis-Associated Encephalopathy.

Abstract Sepsis-Associated Encephalopathy (SAE) is a severe neurological syndrome marked by widespread brain dysfunctions due to Sepsis. Despite increasing data supporting the hypothesis of neuronal damage, the exact mechanism of sepsis-related cognitive disorders and therapeutic strategies remain unclear and need further investigation. In this study, a Sepsis model was established in C57 Mice using Lipopolysaccharide (LPS). The findings demonstrated that LPS exposure induced neuronal loss, synaptic and cognitive deficits accompanied by mitochondrial damage. Bioinformatics and western blot analyses demonstrated a significant increase in Lipocalin-2 (LCN2) during sepsis as a key hub gene involved in immune and neurological inflammation. Interestingly, the recombinant LCN2 protein exhibited similar effects on synaptic dysfunction and cognitive deficits in C57 mice. Conversely, downregulating LCN2 effectively nullified the impact of LPS, leading to the amelioration of synaptic and cognitive deficits, neuronal loss, and reactive oxygen species (ROS)-associated mitochondrial damage. These findings suggest a novel etiopathogenic mechanism of SAE, which is initiated by the increased LCN2, leading to neuronal loss and cognitive deficit. Inhibition of LCN2 could be therapeutically beneficial in treating sepsis-induced synaptic and cognitive impairments.

Insulin Resistance, Diabetes and Obesity

In 2010 researchers in Spain showed Endotoxin leads to a significant increase in NGAL concentration in the whole blood obtained from patients with Type 2 Diabetes.

Abstract Objective: Lipocalin-2 (Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin, NGAL) is an innate immune system protein that has been linked to insulin resistance and obesity, but the mechanisms behind these associations are poorly known. We hypothesized that Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS) and fat intake were in the background of these associations. Design: We studied four cohorts: (1) a cross-sectional study in 194 subjects; (2) the changes in NGAL concentration induced by diet and weight loss in 36 obese women (with circadian rhythm in 8 of them); (3) the effects of acute fat intake on circulating NGAL concentration in 42 morbidly obese subjects; and (4) LPS-induced NGAL secretion ex vivo (whole blood and adipose tissue explants). Results: Serum NGAL concentration was significantly associated with fasting triglycerides and LPS-binding protein in patients with type 2 diabetes. In obese subjects, the intake of saturated fatty acids was the factor that best explained the variance of NGAL changes after weight loss (contributing independently to 14% of NGAL variance). In fact, weight loss significantly changed the circadian rhythm of NGAL. The acute increase in circulating NGAL after fat overload was significantly associated with fasting Insulin (r=0.52, P<0.001), homeostasis model assessment of Insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) (r=0.36, P=0.02) and post-load triglyceride concentrations (r=0.38, P=0.018). LPS-induced NGAL secretion from adipose tissue explants did not change significantly, but LPS led to a significant increase in NGAL concentration in the whole blood obtained from patients with type 2 diabetes. Conclusion: Metabolic Endotoxemia and saturated fat might contribute to circulating NGAL concentration in patients with Insulin Resistance.

Calprotectin and NGAL

In 2019 Swedish researchers looked at Plasma Calprotectin in Human Blood.

Abstract Plasma Calprotectin has previously been reported as a biomarker for Sepsis. The aim of the present study was to elucidate the kinetics of Calprotectin release from neutrophils exposed to Escherichia coli and Endotoxin. Whole blood samples were exposed to E. coli bacteria or endotoxin in vitro. Blood samples were collected after 0, 1, 2, 3 and 4 h and plasma calprotectin was analysed by particle enhanced turbidimetric immunoassay while TNF-α, IL-6, Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (NGAL) and Kidney Injury Molecule-1 (KIM-1) were analyzed by ELISA. When neutrophils were exposed to either E. coli or Endotoxin, Calprotectin levels began to increase within a couple of hours after the challenge. Calprotectin increases early in response to bacterial challenge. Given the logistic advantages of the Calprotectin analysis, this may be of interest for early diagnosis of bacterial infections.

Preeclampsia

Endotoxin Blood Clot expert Doug Kell has reviewed NGAL in Preeclampsia.

More about Preeclampsia.

Turbo Cancer, Metastasis and p53

In 2012 William Chappell et al. reportd on NGAL and Breast Cancer.

Abstract Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (NGAL, a.k.a Lnc2) is a member of the lipocalin family and has diverse roles. NGAL can stabilize Matrix MetalloProteinase-9 from autodegradation. NGAL is considered as a siderocalin that is important in the transport of iron. NGAL expression has also been associated with certain neoplasias and is implicated in the Metastasis of Breast Cancer. In a previous study, we examined whether ectopic NGAL expression would alter the sensitivity of breast epithelial, breast and Colorectal Cancer cells to the effects of the chemotherapeutic drug doxorubicin. While abundant NGAL expression was detected in all the cells infected with a retrovirus encoding NGAL, this expression did not alter the sensitivity of these cells to doxorubicin as compared with empty vector-transduced cells. We were also interested in determining the effects of ectopic NGAL expression on the sensitivity to small-molecule inhibitors targeting key signaling molecules. Ectopic NGAL expression increased the sensitivity of MCF-7 Breast Cancer cells to EGFR, Bcl-2 and Calmodulin kinase inhibitors as well as the natural plant product Berberine. Furthermore, when suboptimal concentrations of certain inhibitors were combined with doxorubicin, a reduction in the doxorubicin IC 50 was frequently observed. An exception was observed when Doxorubicin was combined with Rapamycin, as doxorubicin suppressed the sensitivity of the NGAL-transduced MCF-7 cells to Rapamycin when compared with the empty vector controls. In contrast, changes in the sensitivities of the NGAL-transduced HT-29 Colorectal cancer cell line and the breast epithelial MCF-10A cell line were not detected compared with empty vector-transduced cells. Doxorubicin-resistant MCF-7/Dox (R) cells were examined in these experiments as a control drug-resistant line; it displayed increased sensitivity to EGFR and Bcl-2 inhibitors compared with empty vector transduced MCF-7 cells. These results indicate that NGAL expression can alter the sensitivity of certain cancer cells to small-molecule inhibitors, suggesting that patients whose tumors exhibit elevated NGAL expression or have become drug-resistant may display altered responses to certain small-molecule inhibitors.

In 2018 William Chappell et al. in Italy and USA reported on p53 and NGAL in Prostate Cancer.

Abstract Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (NGAL a.k.a Lipocalin 2, lnc2) is a secreted protein which can form a complex with Matrix MetalloProteinase-9 (MMP9). This MMP9/NGAL complex has been associated with Metastasis. MMP9 and NGAL are detected in the urine of patients afflicted with many different types of cancer, including Prostate Cancer. The effects of p53, NF-κB and the androgen receptor (AR) on the expression of NGAL was examined in four Prostate Cancer Cell lines. Prostate cancer cell lines that are AR negative and expressed either mutant or no p53 (DU145 and PC3) displayed higher levels of NGAL expression compared to the prostate cancer cell lines (LNCaP and 22Rv-1) which are AR positive and express wild type (WT) p53. Introduction of WT-p53 into the PC3 prostate cancer cell line, resulted in reduction of the levels of NGAL expression. Conversely, introduction of dominant negative (DN) p53 or a retroviral construct expressing NF-κB into LNCaP cells increased NGAL expression. NGAL expression had functional effects on the ability of the cells to form colonies in soft agar. Whereas suppression of WT-53 in LNCaP cells increased NGAL expression, the introduction of WT-p53 suppressed NGAL transcription activity in PC3 prostate cells which normally express high level of NGAL. NF-κB and p53 were determined to regulate NGAL expression by positive and negative mechanisms, respectively. Our data indicate that prostate cancer growth, progression and sensitivity to chemotherapeutic drugs are regulated in part by NGAL and may involve complex interactions between NGAL, MMP9, NF-κB and p53.

More about Prostate Cancer.

In 2020 researchers in Puerto Rico and USA reported LCN2 = NGAL is increased in aggressive subtypes of Cancer, including Breast, Pancreas, Thyroid, Ovarian, Colon, and Bile Duct Cancers.

Abstract Lipocalin-2 (LCN2) is a secreted glycoprotein linked to several physiological roles, including transporting hydrophobic ligands across cell membranes, modulating immune responses, maintaining iron homeostasis, and promoting epithelial cell differentiation. Although LNC2 is expressed at low levels in most human tissues, it is abundant in aggressive subtypes of cancer, including breast, pancreas, thyroid, ovarian, colon, and bile duct cancers. High levels of LCN2 have been associated with increased cell proliferation, angiogenesis, cell invasion, and metastasis. Moreover, LCN2 modulates the degradation, allosteric events, and enzymatic activity of Matrix Metalloprotease-9, a metalloprotease that promotes tumor cell invasion and metastasis. Hence, LCN2 has emerged as a potential therapeutic target against many cancer types. This review summarizes the most relevant findings regarding the expression, biological roles, and regulation of LCN2, as well as the proteins LCN2 interacts with in cancer. We also discuss the approaches to targeting LCN2 for cancer treatment that are currently under investigation, including the use of interference RNAs, antibodies, and gene editing.

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