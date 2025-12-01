Recently I came across the work of the late Newell Walter Johnson who was co-author in 2018 with David J Speicher and others on the role of Endotoxin in oral cancer and the name rang a bell.

So I searched my files and sure enough he came up as a Fluoride promoter who got into extensive Virus research including identification and Shedding.

I have a number of articles that need updates and, like a bloodhound, increasingly I find the scent of one trail has diverted me to another involving networks largely hidden from public view.