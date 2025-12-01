Newell Johnson Fluoride Promoter interested in Coronaviruses collaborated with Wuhan
Networking scientists in Queensland is fascinating when researching US Bioweapons, leading me to another Endotoxin expert with an interest in Graphene Oxide, Gold and Neodymium at Griffith University.
Recently I came across the work of the late Newell Walter Johnson who was co-author in 2018 with David J Speicher and others on the role of Endotoxin in oral cancer and the name rang a bell.
So I searched my files and sure enough he came up as a Fluoride promoter who got into extensive Virus research including identification and Shedding.
I have a number of articles that need updates and, like a bloodhound, increasingly I find the scent of one trail has diverted me to another involving networks largely hidden from public view.