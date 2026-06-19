New Updates on Child Jab Deaths within Days
Many of my subscribers knew people who were killed by the Covid19 Jabs, including Children and the Unborn.
Tracy Beth Høeg just published newly released details.
I made a few comments regarding the incorrect stains used in Autopsies and the fact that Pfizer did not test their Jabs when they changed buffer for Child Jabbing.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. My Kookaburras and others just called for a feed courtesy of my paid subscribers. Was a very cold night.
CBER tried to muddy the waters by blaming activation of dormant Viruses including Parvovirus. Of course they know the mechanisms via Jabbing.
Failure of pathologists to use the correct diagnostic stains for Jab Induced Myocarditis.
Use of old fashioned names like Catecholamines for Cytokine Positive Feedback Loop Myocarditis that causes readers to miss the huge epigenetic literature. And Tracy Beth’s colleague Kirk Milhoan's pioneering 1991 work on Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis.
See also
Not all Sudden onset Jab Harms have received the same attenton as Myocarditis, for example Sudden Onset Still’s Disease.
Pfizer claims it employed over 1,800 new staff to cope with the Millions of Adverse Event notifications arising from its Endotoxin laced jabs, then diluted signals with jargon then listed ~10,000 different Jab Harms in its PSUR3.
Another rapid kill effect of Jabbing.
Sadly the permanent Heart Damage will claim lives via other affected parts than the Myocardium.
Pericarditis seems to have dropped from the headlines. Possibly more common in young Women.
Work in Progress
I am currently updating old posts to include all author names in articles cited and finding some preprints have finally made it into reputable journals with new links added.
Please let me know your priority articles.
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