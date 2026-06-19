Tracy Beth Høeg just published newly released details.

I made a few comments regarding the incorrect stains used in Autopsies and the fact that Pfizer did not test their Jabs when they changed buffer for Child Jabbing.

CBER tried to muddy the waters by blaming activation of dormant Viruses including Parvovirus. Of course they know the mechanisms via Jabbing.

Does Latent Parvovirus B19V predispose to mRNA jab induced Myocarditis? GeoffPainPhD · July 26, 2023 Studying Myocarditis after Covid19 jabs, I came across reference to the work of Baumeier and colleagues in Germany who performed biopsies on 15 patients. They found evidence of Human Parvovirus in many of the Heart samples and strikingly 8 of the 11 people who suffered Myocarditis after their Pfizer jabs. Read full story

Failure of pathologists to use the correct diagnostic stains for Jab Induced Myocarditis.

Use of old fashioned names like Catecholamines for Cytokine Positive Feedback Loop Myocarditis that causes readers to miss the huge epigenetic literature. And Tracy Beth’s colleague Kirk Milhoan's pioneering 1991 work on Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis.

See also

Not all Sudden onset Jab Harms have received the same attenton as Myocarditis, for example Sudden Onset Still’s Disease.

Sudden Adult Onset Still's Disease Caused by Endotoxin GeoffPainPhD · April 3, 2025 Thanks to my Endotoxin Expert friend Jonathan Gilthorpe who sent a 2022 paper by researchers in Austria and US interested in Kidney Disease, Diabetes and Cancer that inspired Kevin McKernan to do some diving into a recent post-jab disease paper from a DNA perspective. Read full story

Pfizer claims it employed over 1,800 new staff to cope with the Millions of Adverse Event notifications arising from its Endotoxin laced jabs, then diluted signals with jargon then listed ~10,000 different Jab Harms in its PSUR3.

Another rapid kill effect of Jabbing.

Endotoxin in Jabs causes Pulmonary Hypertension GeoffPainPhD · September 8, 2023 I was prompted to start this article by a tweet from British lawyer Peter Todd, who pointed us toward a recent paper by Robert Sullivan and coworkers reporting 2 cases of Pulmonary Hypertension after Pfizer jabbing. Read full story

Sadly the permanent Heart Damage will claim lives via other affected parts than the Myocardium.

Pericarditis seems to have dropped from the headlines. Possibly more common in young Women.

Work in Progress

I am currently updating old posts to include all author names in articles cited and finding some preprints have finally made it into reputable journals with new links added.

Please let me know your priority articles.