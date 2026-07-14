Thanks to Maria Gutschi for sharing the links to two reviews on X.

Here is one figure from the free downloadable paper by Soyeon Kim et al. that has 84 references.

Fig. 4. Immunotoxic mechanisms of OxPLs/LPLs and experimental evidence of LPC-induced pyroptosis. (A) Toxicity pathways mediated by Oxidized Phospholipids (OxPLs) and Lysophospholipids (LPLs). Phospholipids can be oxidized to generate OxPLs and LPLs. OxPLs-mediated immunotoxicity. Oxidized phosphatidylcholine (OxPC), a representative OxPLs species, activates the NLRP3 inflammasome or binds CD14 to trigger TLR4 signaling, leading to pro-inflammatory cytokine release and systemic inflammation. LPLs-mediated immunotoxicity. Lysophosphatidylcholine (LPC), a representative LPLs species, activate TLR2 and the NLRP3 inflammasome, promoting inflammatory cytokine production and contributing to inflammatory responses and pyroptosis. Furthermore, LPC increases the expression of adhesion molecules, which facilitates foam cell formation and promotes the development of inflammatory lesions. (B, C) LPC induces IL-1β secretion in human monocytes via a TLR2-dependent pathway. (B) IL-1β release from monocytes stimulated with LPC alone, or in combination with LPS (Endotoxin) and ATP. (C) IL-1β levels in monocytes pre-treated with a TLR2-neutralizing antibody (α-TLR2) prior to LPC stimulation. (D) Human endothelial cells and (E) human monocytes showed distinct translocation of HMGB1 from the nucleus to the cytoplasm following LPC stimulation, serving as a key indicator of pyroptosis in both cell types. This figure is reproduced from Corrêa et al. [49] under the Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY).

Please click to expand and look at (B) where Endotoxin (LPS) is proven responsible for the Apex Cytokine IL-1β driver of inflammation.

Read more about TLR2.

Soyeon Kim et al. also cover CARPA.

The other paper by Michela Locci and Norbert Pardi that Maria pointed out is behind a paywall, but you can see the list of 124 references and their Figure 1.

Locci and Pardi show TLR2, TLR3, TLR4, TLR7 (or TLR8) and TLR9 that worry LNP developer James Dahlman and his team.

Fine print in Locci and Pardi is interesting:

Competing interests N.P. is named on patents describing the use of nucleoside-modified mRNA in lipid nanoparticles as a vaccine platform; he has disclosed those interests fully to the University of Pennsylvania, and he has in place an approved plan for managing any potential conflicts arising from licensing of those patents. N.P. served on the mRNA strategic advisory board of Sanofi Pasteur in 2022, Pfizer in 2023–2024 and AldexChem in 2023–2025; is a member of the scientific advisory board of BioNet; and has consulted for Vaccine Company, Piezo Therapeutics and Pasture Bio. M.L. declares no competing interests.

And look at the declared reviewers:

Peer review information Nature thanks Galit Alter, Anna Blakney and Paolo Lusso for their contribution to the peer review of this work.

My subscribers might have had a look at Anna Blakney.

Norbert Pardi has previously used commercial DNA contaminated with Endotoxin up to 1 EU per microlitre, once again behind a paywall.

Endotoxin contamination of DNA is a huge problem.

In 2022 Norbert Pardi showed ModmRNA-LNP caused no significant elevation of cytokine levels in naive Mice, when working with the notorious Nobel Prize winner Drew Weissman. That paper is free and downloadable as a pdf.