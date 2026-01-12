New Killer "Recreational Drug" in Australia
Small molecules like Medetomidine are effective, being found as contaminants in other drugs including Ketamine
Thanks to Rob for spotting a worrying development in street drug hospitalizations and deaths.
Pill testing in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia announced a warning on 27 November 2025.1
The spread of dangerous drugs around the world is frightening, mainly following internet marketing.2 Users of one mind altering drug are open to trying anything new.
US FAERS fails to report Deaths
In May 2024, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office began testing for Medetomidine in people who died from fatal overdoses.
By the end of the year, 46 of the deceased had tested positive for the substance, in addition to Fentanyl and other known chemicals.3
Checked US FAERS today and it lists only 20 cases with zero deaths, exposing a problem in reporting.
Medetomidine
Designed as an animal anesthetic and sedative sold by Pfizer Animal Health and by Novartis Animal Health in Canada under the brand name Domitor.4
Wikipedia tells us Medetomidine is sold as Selektope as an antifouling substance in marine paints!
Medetomidine looks like this:
