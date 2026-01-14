Dutch and American researchers funded by Octapharma BV. found their proposed new treatment for Endotoxemia failed to protect against Clotting risk and Multiple Organ Damage via Glycocalyx degradation.

The Dutch Endotoxin researchers used plasma Syndecan-1 as a marker of Glycocalyx degradation.

I have mentioned people in The Netherlands continuing to Jab “volunteers” with Endotoxin and why they prefer Males.

Here is the scheme for the latest Intravenous Endotoxin Bolus study, which, as you know, is much safer than a jab in the muscle designed as a the BodyHack via your Lymphatic system.

They used Escherichia coli O113 from the National Institute of Health Clinical Center, Bethesda.

They compared the post-Jab Resuscitation effects of Balanced Salt Solution with Solvent Detergent Plasma (SDP) which “is a pooled product, variability in components such as cytokines levels is minimised, likely resulting in a more homogenous effect”.

Endotoxin immediate effects

They looked and found the expected damage to Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Breathing Rate, Temperature control systems.

Endotoxin Symptoms

Just love their scoring system for the effects on volunteers!

Lipopolysaccharide was given to all volunteers at T=0, the vertical dashed line represents the timepoint resuscitation was started. Data are presented as median with bars presenting interquartile ranges. Symptoms were scored on a 5-point scale (mild – moderate – severe – life-threatening – fatal), if a symptom was absent a score of 0 was given.

Endotoxin Cytokine and product measurements

Interleukin-6 (IL-6), Interleukin-8 (IL-8), Tumour Necrosis Factor alpha, Thrombin-AntiThrombin Complex (TATC), Heparan sulfate, and Chondroitin Sulfate.

C-reactive Protein, D-dimer, induced Leucocytes, Neutrophils, Myeloperoxidase, Citrullinated Histone H3, Neutrophilelastase 2, Matrix Metalloproteinase and Tumour Necrosis Factor alpha, Intercellular Adhesion Molecule 1, Vascular Cell Adhesion Protein 1, E-selectin and von Willebrand factor all increased after the Endotoxin hit.

Atrial Natriuretic Peptide and Thrombomodulin increased with the Solvent Detergent Plasma injection.

Take Home Message

Endotoxin Intravenous Bolus produced the expected harms and Octapharma BV wasted a lot of money while putting more Humans at risk of effects that could appear after the 8.5 hours monitoring.