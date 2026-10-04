Flogging Poisons by advertising for use in “Pets” including Goldfish knowing and encouraging consumption by Humans is morally repugnant. Call me old-fashioned.

Recently one of my kind paid subscribers shared a Substack post (guess who) offering discounts as part of very Big Pharma Multi-level Marketing.

THE SITEWIDE 25% OFF SALE!⚡️ continues, so please use code ALL25 to receive 25% off on all of the incredible lifesaving products like the newly released topical Ivermectin Cream, the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute AlluX! ⚡️THE SITEWIDE 25% OFF SALE!⚡️ ends Friday, October 2nd (midnight eastern time), 2026. Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code ALL25 in the Use Coupon Code field. Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Note they are selling high lethality CBD.

Doxycycline for Your “Fish”

DoxyX is pharmaceutical grade pure Doxycycline for fish. Broad-spectrum antibiotic to treat and prevent harmful bacteria in aquariums with ornamental fish. This product is effective at treating bacterial conditions such as eye infections, fin rot, tail rot, skin ulcerations, and pop-eye. It can also sooth symptoms of columnaris disease and gill disease. For use in fish only. Always consult your veterinarian. Not for human consumption. (This product does not ship to the EU, Canada or Australia.)

Easy to administer tablet. 100mg per tablet. - Show me a Fish fancier popping it into the gaping Pet! 50 tablets per box. (Packaging may vary.)

A very big killer, Doxycycline.

My friend Albert produced the US FAERS snapshot illustration for me way back in March 2024.

On 1 October 2026, US FAEMS showed for Doxycycline

5,089 Deaths from 40,020 case reports, giving a Death to Report Ratio of 12.7%

Molecule looks like this:

Chloroquine is Not Hydroxychloroquine

But this price gouger knows most of his target market don’t know the difference and might not realize until their “Pet” complains or dies.

Here is the deliberately deceptive packet illustration.

Check out how misbranded “ChloroquineX” = Hydroxychloroquine kills Humans.

Hydroxychloroquine looks like this

Chloroquine looks like this

The Offender

ResolvX Health – Premium Pet & Animal Supplements ResolvX Health is a New Hampshire-based company specializing in high-quality pet and animal supplies. Incorporated in New Hampshire, we have been dedicated to providing research-grade and veterinary pet supplements since 2025. Our mission is to support pet owners, veterinarians, and researchers with compliant, effective products for animal wellness. We focus exclusively on non-human use items, emphasizing transparency, quality sourcing, and adherence to all regulatory standards for pet supplies.

They appear to think that will act as a disclaimer. Hope they have good lawyers when someone goes after them.

Pet Cemeteries near New Hampshire

Thanks to Google Maps

Do Pet Insurance policies cover the results of pushing a large tablet down the mouth of your Pet Fish or other Companion animals?

I have some subscribers living in New Hampshire, so I wonder if anyone can tell us more?