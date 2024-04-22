Pauline Hanson, for our overseas friends, is a Senator in the Australian Parliament.

I want my grandchildren to have a hope of owning a home, with clean water and food and affordable energy.

Immigration presently causes Unemployment and Underemployment while forcing House Prices, Rent, Gas and Electricity to record levels leading to intergenerational Poverty and surging Crime rates.

Youth Unemployment is now at least 10%, leading to roving violent Gangs.

