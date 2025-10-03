Jack Leeming

He created quite a stir recently by writing to Maryanne Demasi, Sasha Latypova, Robert Malone and unknown number of Substack authors.

Many of my readers will have already seen outrage at the tactics of this man.

Here are X posts from those approached via the infamous email and you might like to follow their threads.

As you know Maryannne is a former friend who blocks me.

Sasha Latypova does not block me, just tells me to go away.

Robert Malone kindly gave me a boost early on Substack by sharing one of my first articles.

I did not receive an email from Jack Leeming

I don’t rate apparently because I am not one of the “Blue Tick” brigade who pay Elon Musk to “promote” and lift active suppression of their posts.

Jack Leeming wrote about an organometallic Chemist at Monash University, alas not me. He also wrote an article where he gives advice:

Never fight pigs

Jack Leeming multiple errors in one article

While I have admired the collections of photos he has assembled through scientists who wish to promote themselves, I found he had to attach this to one offering.

Because nearly all of his 61 articles found on PubMed require payment to view, I guess many of those who paid were not impressed.

Jack Leeming does not want to read your Science

He says to those “pitching” for self-promotion:

Be mindful of our non-academic tone The Careers Community is not a place to publish primary research findings, and we will not accept academic papers. Please use an informal tone and avoid jargon in your piece and pitch.

This is typical of people who abandoned a scientific career and had to make a living in the crowded “Science Communicator” space.

His ResearchGate profile has zero publications. Please let me know if you fnd any.

Hannah Docter-Loeb - Endotoxin Student

This lady has been mentioned in the Nature Careers scandal.

In 2024 she helped promote Jab developer Kizzmekia Corbett-Helaire.

Spot who else was in this pic! Moderna link now obvious.

Kizzmekia Corbett-Helaire found herself rising to a science-communication challenge at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic - striving to inform the public about the virus and the vaccine she was developing with biotechnology firm Moderna. An immunologist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, Massachusetts, she was featured in news reports took over Michelle Obama’s Instagram account for a day

I found that Hannah Docter-Loeb has one publication as a result of School Without Walls High School internship program. You can check out her ResearchGate profile if interested in her former colleagues.

Readers know I have a special interest in High School students doing Jab research.

That paper dealt with Endotoxin, Macrophages and Interleukin 34 (IL-34) common to Humans and Frogs. It is still locked behind a paywall and has been cited in 12 other papers.

The abstract reads:

Pathogens such as the Frog Virus 3 (FV3) ranavirus are contributing to the worldwide amphibian declines. While amphibian macrophages (Mϕs) are central to the immune defenses against these viruses, the pathogen recognition capacities of disparate amphibian Mϕ subsets remain unexplored. In turn, Mϕ differentiation and functionality are interdependent on the colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF-1R), which is ligated by colony-stimulating factor-1 (CSF-1) and the unrelated interleukin-34 (IL-34) cytokines. Notably, the Xenopus laevis frog CSF-1- and IL-34-derived Mϕs are functionally distinct, and while the CSF-1-Mϕs are more susceptible to FV3, the IL-34-Mϕs are highly resistant to this pathogen. Here, we elucidate the pathogen recognition capacities of CSF-1- and IL-34-differentiated Mϕs by evaluating their baseline transcript levels of key pathogen pattern recognition receptors (PRRs). Compared to the frog CSF-1-Mϕs, their IL-34-Mϕs exhibited greater expression of PRR genes associated with viral recognition as well as PRR genes known for recognizing bacterial pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs). By contrast, the CSF-1-Mϕs displayed greater expression of toll-like receptors (TLRs) that are absent in humans. Moreover, although the two Mϕ types possessed similar expression of most downstream PRR signaling components, they exhibited distinct outcomes upon stimulation with hallmark PAMPs, as measured by their tumor necrosis factor-alpha and interferon-7 gene expression. Remarkably, stimulation with a TLR2/6 agonist conferred FV3 resistance to the otherwise susceptible CSF-1-Mϕs while treatment with a TLR9 agonist significantly ablated the IL-34-Mϕ resistance to FV3. These changes in Mϕ-FV3 susceptibility and resistance appeared to be linked to changes in their expression of key immune genes. Greater understanding of the amphibian macrophage pathogen-recognition capacities will lend to further insights into the pathogen-associated causes of the amphibian declines. Keywords: Amphibian; Antiviral; Macrophage; PAMP; Pattern recognition.

Hannah and her coworkers cited a 1966 paper from researchers in Hungary interested in the Lethal Dose of Endotoxin from from E. coli O78 in various species. Published in a Canadian journal and still behind a paywall after 59 years!

They also cited Mashima et al. in Japan who in 2005 discovered a new Endotoxin inducible gene, FLN29 that acts as a negative feedback regulator of TLR signalling.

And researchers in Minnesota who discovered more about Endotoxin jabbing inducing the damaging Interleukin 6 while looking at how Bile Ducts in your Liver become inflamed.

Past the email length limit, so I might add any significant Nature Careers developments later.

In summary I did not receive an email from Nature Careers, and don’t expect to, because they would have to cite references to real Jab Science that I provide.