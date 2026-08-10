Thanks to my friend Jaynie on X for the alert that leads to more detail.

Harms already reported

Risk Statement: There is reasonable probability that injectable products with elevated Endotoxin levels could cause significant medical events including Fevers, Hypotension, Inflammatory reactions, Anaphylactic Shock and Death. To date, Victory Medical Center Pharmacy has received reports of adverse events including Fever, Chills, Severe Headache, Nausea, Vomiting, Tachycardia, changes in Blood Pressure, Body Aches, and instances of injection site reactions.

The reported adverse reactions above are common.

I wonder how many purchasers are aware?

This compounded Glutathione was distributed to consumers in Texas, Florida, and New York Victory Medical Center Pharmacy is notifying its prescribers and patients by telephone and mail and is arranging for retrieval and proper disposition of the recalled product.

and

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax. Complete and submit the report Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

Deaths on US FAERS

To 10 August 2026, there are 14 Deaths from 187 case reports for generic Glutathione giving a Death to Report Ratio of 7.5%.

Some EDTA Jabbers follow up with Glutathione but complain that it is expensive.

See some of my earlier articles on Recalls due to Endotoxin contamination.