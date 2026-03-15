The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) describes Polymyalgia Rheumatica as:

A syndrome in the elderly characterized by proximal joint and muscle pain, high erythrocyte sedimentation rate, and a self-limiting course. Pain is usually accompanied by evidence of an inflammatory reaction. Women are affected twice as commonly as men and Caucasians more frequently than other groups. The condition is frequently associated with GIANT CELL ARTERITIS and some theories pose the possibility that the two diseases arise from a single etiology or even that they are the same entity.

A useful 2017 review on Arteritis provides this nice summary figure showing the role of Mast and other types of Cells in the disease.

Figure 2 Hypothesized role of Mast Cell as an immunomodulator in the development of large vessel vasculitis. I: normal large vessel artery. II: mast cells may play a protective role in early arteritis through inhibitory effects on Th1 and Th17 pathways and activation of Th2 pathways. Mast cell degranulation results in promotion of regulatory T-cell cells which also inhibits both Th1 and Th17 cells. III: later in the pathogenesis of large vessel vasculitis structural changes of the vessel wall occur including intimal hyperplasia, medial thickening, and disruption of the internal elastic lamina. Mast cells may mediate late arteritis through inhibition of macrophage-mediated propagation of large vessel vasculitis including decreased production of key cytokines such as TNFα and IL-6, decreased phagocytosis, and production of superoxide and nitric oxide (O2−, NO). INFγ, Interferon gamma; IL, Interleukin; MMP, Matrix MetalloProteinases; NO, Nitric Oxide; O2−, Superoxide; Th, T-helper cells; Treg, T-regulatory cells; TNFα, Tissue Necrosis Factor alpha; VEGF, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor

More Literature

CTD links Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) to 336 genes, many of which are dysregulated by Endotoxin.

PubMed has 4,194 papers on PMR. Searching for Myalgia finds 15,561 papers.

Once again readers are encouraged to nominate their favourite papers.

Pfizer listed cases of Polymyalgia Rheumatica to April 2022 in its Covid19 Jab PSUR3 under Autoimmune Diseases.

Not surprisingly PMR is caused by Mounjaro, Dynavax Heplisav-B, and Xarelto.

In 2016 Chinese and American Pain specialist researchers led by Kathleen A Sluka showed the role of resident Macrophages in PMR - described as Noninflammatory Muscle Pain.

They compared the effects of injecting Acid into Mouse muscle with C34 and subsequent effects of Endotoxin (LPS) or IL-6.

Abstract Macrophages play a role in innate immunity within the body, are located in muscle tissue, and can release inflammatory cytokines that sensitize local nociceptors. In this study we investigate the role of resident macrophages in the noninflammatory Muscle Pain model induced by 2 pH 4.0 preservative-free sterile saline (pH 4.0) injections 5 days apart in the gastrocnemius muscle. We showed that injecting 2 pH 4.0 injections into the gastrocnemius muscle increased the number of local muscle macrophages, and depleting muscle macrophages with clodronate liposomes before acid injections attenuated the hyperalgesia produced by this model. To further examine the contribution of local Macrophages to this Hyperalgesia, we injected mice intramuscularly with C34, a toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) antagonist. When given before the first pH 4.0 injection, C34 attenuated the muscle and tactile hyperalgesia produced by the model. However, when given before the second injection C34 had no effect on the development of hyperalgesia. Then to test whether activation of local macrophages sensitizes nociceptors to normally non-nociceptive stimuli we replaced either the first or second Acid injection with the immune cell activator lipopolysaccharide, or the inflammatory cytokine interleukin (IL)-6. Injecting LPS or IL-6 instead of the either the first or second pH 4.0 injection resulted in a dose-dependent increase in paw withdrawal responses and decrease in muscle withdrawal thresholds. The highest doses of LPS and IL-6 resulted in development of Hyperalgesia bilaterally. The present study showed that Resident Macrophages in Muscle are key to development of Chronic Muscle Pain. Perspective: This article presents evidence for the role of macrophages in the development of chronic muscle pain using a Mouse model. These data suggest that macrophages could be a potential therapeutic target to prevent transition of acute to chronic muscle pain particularly in tissue acidosis conditions.

In 2020 Kathleen A Sluka and her group made further discoveries.

Abstract Activity-induced pain is common in those with chronic musculoskeletal pain and limits participation in daily activities and exercise. Our laboratory developed a model of activity-induced pain and shows that depletion of muscle macrophages prevents development of Hyperalgesia. Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is released from fatiguing muscle and activates purinergic receptors (P2X), and P2X4 receptors are expressed on macrophages. We hypothesized that exercise releases ATP to activate P2X4 receptors on muscle macrophages, which subsequently release interleukin-1β (IL-1β) to produce Hyperalgesia. In an animal model of activity-induced pain, using Male and Female C57BL6/J mice, we show increased expression of P2X4 on muscle macrophages, and blockade of P2X4 receptors in muscle prevented development of Hyperalgesia. Using a lentivirus expressing an artificial micro-RNA to P2X4 under the control of a CD68 promoter, we decreased expression of P2X4 mRNA in cultured macrophages, decreased expression of P2X4 protein in muscle macrophages in vivo, and prevented development of activity-induced hyperalgesia. We further show that macrophages primed with LPS (Endotoxin) differentially released IL-1β when treated with ATP in neutral or Acidic pH. Lastly, blockade of IL-1β in muscle prevented development of Hyperalgesia in this model. Thus, our data suggest that P2X4 receptors could be a valid pharmacological target to control activity-induced muscle pain experienced by patients with chronic musculoskeletal pain.

I was reminded of a paper I recently found published by Jab developer and Cancer researcher Angus Dalgleish who is well known to many on Substack.

I met him in 2024 when he visited Melbourne.

ONO-4007 “Adjuvant” causes Mylagia

In 2000 Angus Dalgleish jabbed Cancer victims in an unsuccessful (“No objective tumor responses were observed in this study”) clinical trial with massive quantities of Endotoxin Lipid A analog manufactured in Japan called ONO-4007.

The paper specifies Myalgia in the Back and Chest (possibly Myocarditis given what was subsequently discovered in 1991 by ACIP member Kirk Milhoan).

The most common toxicities were acute reactions, usually commencing soon after the start of the infusion and occurring in over 20% of patients. These included rigors, fever, nausea, vomiting, flushing, dyspnea, headache, back pain, fatigue, hot flushes, chest pain, dizziness, and hypotension.

All patients were given prophylactic Diclofenac, more commonly known as Voltaren, which is a chlorinated aromatic drug to try to reduce patient suffering.

Readers will recall that Foster Coulson’s Jab company also used massive doses of Endotoxin and Killed Bacteria in a futile cancer study designed to cause continuous inflammation.

In 1997 ONO-4007 was shown to be a very damaging Jab while leading to rejection of transplanted liver cancer cells.

In 2007 ONO-4007 harm mechanism was confirmed to proceed via the TLR4 receptor.

Abstract. Acute peritonitis, in which peritoneal mesothelial cells are directly exposed to bacterial components, is a major cause of peritoneal dysfunction in continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis patients. We have previously shown that Tolllike receptors (TLR) are expressed in kidney cells, and LPS induces TLR4-dependent chemokine production in tubular epithelial cells. The present work was designed to investigate the involvement of TLR, especially TLR4, in the lipid A–mediated chemokine production by Murine Peritoneal Mesothelial Cells (MPMC). A primary cell culture of MPMC from C3H/HeN mice (wild-type mice; LPS sensitive) and from C3H/HeJ mice (containing a point mutation of TLR4; LPS hyposensitive) was established. The expression profile of the TLR family and their accessory molecules, CD14 and MD-2, which are requisite for the LPS signaling pathway, was examined by RT-PCR, Northern blot test, and immunohistochemical staining. Synthetic Lipid A–mediated chemokine production by MPMC was studied. The involvement of MAP kinase family (ERK, JNK, and p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase) and nuclear factor (NF)- B in these processes was also studied. MPMC constitutively express TLR4, CD14, and MD-2. A prominent induction of Monocyte Chemotactic Protein–1 (MCP-1) and macrophage inflammatory protein (MIP)-2 by MPMC was detected after lipid A stimulation and was strictly dependent on TLR4. Furthermore, TLR4-dependent chemokine production followed by leukocyte influx into the peritoneal cavity was also confirmed in vivo after stimulation with LPS. mRNA expression of MCP-1 was abolished by NF- B inhibition, but were not affected by the inhibition of ERK, JNK, or p38. As compared with MCP-1, MIP-2 mRNA expression was inhibited by a high dose of curcumin but not by NF- B decoy oligodeoxynucleotide and individual inhibitions of MAP kinase, suggesting that the additional signaling pathway with NF- B might be involved in mRNA expression of MIP-2. These show that TLR4 is directly involved in the production of MCP-1 and MIP-2 by MPMC in a NF- B–dependent manner, but the process does not require any MAP kinase activation. The results provide a candidate molecular target in prevention of it.

Read more about Endotoxin Pain research breakthroughs in Humans (Mice can’t tell you when the pain is excruciating) and why Women are more affected than Men.

Some readers might have seen a preprint by operatives of The Wellness Company.

They performed a non-mechanistic approach and queried the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) for reports of Polymyalgia Rheumatica from 1 January 1990, through to 30 January 2026. They also looked at three cases of PMR from the authors’ recent clinical practices. The analysis is crude and fails to normalize the number of cases to number of Jabs given, so that stated “Odds Ratios” are false.