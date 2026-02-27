This is the active ingredient Naltrexone in the pushed mind altering Pill.

This is the TWC page offering fine print, inadequate warnings.

Expanding the TWC “medical advice” we find:

Used to treat autoimmune diseases and viral infections since 1985.

Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) is a prescription medication used in very small doses to help balance an overactive immune system to help reduce chronic inflammation.

It’s different from regular-dose naltrexone. At low doses, it may help the body “re-regulate” systems tied to pain, fatigue, mood, and inflammation.

LDN works by briefly “blocking” certain receptors on immune cells, which can signal the body to make more of its natural endorphins — supporting a healthier immune response and enhanced quality of life over time.

Your dose is personalized by a licensed provider, and many people start low and slowly increase based on how they feel. Dosages below 6mg per day are considered low. Each bottle comes with 90, 1.5mg capsules, with typical dosing up to 4.5mg per day. Key Benefits Improves overactive immune response for improved quality of life

Shown to reduce inflammation in the brain which may help reduce fatigue and cognitive decline

Targets chronic inflammation to reduce pain, weight gain, and age-related health decline

Increases levels of endorphins which may improve energy, mood, and mental clarity

Non-habit forming and designed for long-term use

“How to take”

Each bottle includes 90, 1.5mg capsules, with typical dosing up to 4.5mg per day. Your dose is personalized by a licensed provider, please take only as prescribed.

Most people start with a low dose and gradually increase for best comfort.

LDN is designed for long-term use. Note:

Online “prescription” by anonymous “doctor” ?

Prescribed through our 50-state telemedicine network and dispensed through a licensed U.S. pharmacy.

We are Legit-Script certified to prescribe medications .

You must be 18 or older to purchase.

“Potential Side Effects”

Most people tolerate Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) well, especially when starting low and increasing slowly.



Still, some users may experience vivid dreams or trouble sleeping (often in the first 1–2 weeks), temporary fatigue or feeling “wired,” headaches, nausea or mild stomach upset, dizziness, anxiety/irritability, or flu-like symptoms as the body adjusts.



Caution:

Young Women the Primary TWC Marketing Target

TWC has a second page where you learn that this is “Off-Label” use.

I don’t see Pregnancy or Lactation mentioned.

Breast Feeding is 100% guaranteed to Drug Your Baby

Perhaps TWC will advise mothers not to Breast Feed - perhaps they will sell you synthetic formula?

In 2004 Western Australian scientists measured Naltrexone and its primary metabolite in Mother’s Breast Milk. Note that Sage Journal gives Restricted Access to this public health information. It has been cited in 23 other papers.

Abstract The excretion of Naltrexone and its primary metabolite 6,beta-Naltrexol in Breast Milk from a 30-year-old lactating opiate addict undergoing oral Naltrexone pharmacotherapy (5 mg/day) was studied. Concentrations of Naltrexone and 6,beta-Naltrexol in serial Milk and Plasma samples taken over a 19.3-hour period of a dose interval at steady state were measured by gas chromatography. The calculated Infant Dose relative to the maternal weight was 0.03% for Naltrexone and 0.83% (as Naltrexone equivalents) for 6,beta-Naltrexol. Total relative Infant Dose estimated for the complete 24-hour dose interval was 1.06%. Her 6-week-old breastfed infant was healthy, achieving expected milestones, and showed no adverse effects. Only 6,beta-Naltrexol was detected in infant plasma and at a very low concentration of 1.1 micro g/L. Use of Naltrexone during breastfeeding should be undertaken only after an individual risk benefit analysis.

“Ethical Approval”

Ethics Approval The study protocol used was approved by the ethics committees of King Edward Memorial Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital and by the Human Research Ethics Committee of the University of Western Australia. Written informed consent was obtained from the mothers.

Fairly sensitive gas chromatography mass-spectrometry method was used:

The limit of quantitation (LOQ) for both compounds in plasma and milk was 2 μg/L, whereas the limit of detection (LOD) for both compounds in milk and plasma (2.5 × the baseline response) was 1 μg/L.

Note that the concentration of Naltrexone and 6,beta-Naltrexol in Human Mother’s Milk was higher than in her Plasma.

In 1997 American researchers developed a Mass Spectrometric technique for measuring Naltrexone and 6,beta-Naltrexol in Human Plasma using Fluorocarbon derivatives. Note though:

five adult male volunteers who were recruited through local newspaper advertisements and paid for their participation.

Perhaps they did not get ethical approval to use Women?

Dropouts distort “Safety” studies

Nice 2018 paper on oral Naltrexone, unfortunately behind a paywall.

Highlights Naltrexone treatment studies report decreasing adverse effects/affective symptoms.

Reports tend to be limited to the minority of participants who are retained.

Dropouts reported high levels of dysphoria and unpleasant physical symptoms .

Continued affective or physical symptoms may signal risk for dropout.

Deaths and Injuries in US FAERS

Searching FAERS shows 1,360 Naltrexone Deaths to 26 February 2026.

But this will include injected Naltrexone, so I looked at two oral dosage products.

Revia Oral Dosing

27 Deaths from 362 cases, giving a Death to Report ratio of 7.46%.

Looking for dosage I found this is Naltrexone as its Hydrochloride, at 50 mg per capsule.

Why doesn’t Revia contain a Boxed warning for Suicide? There were 7 Suicide Attempts and 1 Completed Suicide on FAERS with 6 cases of Intentional Overdose.

Australia’s DAEN lists 1 Death from Revia - by Suicide Attempt - obviously successful.

Contrave Suicide Warning

24 Deaths from 8,019 cases, giving a Death to Report ratio of 0.03%.

Australia’s DAEN lists 2 Deaths from Contrave including 1 Completed Suicide and 1 case of “Contraindicated Product Administered”.

Contrave has 1,619 line entries for Adverse Reactions on FAERS.

Contrave contains 2 active ingredients - Bupropion Hydrochloride and Naltrexone Hydrochloride.

I found contradictory information on the dosage, but one formulation contains 8mg Naltrexone and 90 mg Bupropion.

Over the first 4 weeks of use, the dosage of Contrave is gradually increased. You start with one tablet in the morning in week 1, eventually taking two tablets in the morning and two in the evening by week 4.

Why Contrave has a much lower Death to Report ratio than Revia is a question you might help answer. Remember the Foetal Deaths and induced Abortions are not counted as Deaths in FAERS - see the numbers below.

Perhaps Dropout is part of the answer?

Contrave Boxed warning: Risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors Contrave has a boxed warning about the risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. A boxed warning is the most serious warning from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It alerts doctors and patients about drug effects that may be dangerous. Specifically, Contrave can increase the risk of Suicidal thinking and behavior in children, adolescents, and young adults taking antidepressants for major depressive disorder and other psychiatric disorders. Be sure to tell your doctor if you’re taking antidepressant medication before starting Contrave and if suicidal thoughts occur or worsen when taking Contrave. Note: Contrave is approved for use in adults only. It has not been studied in children or adolescents.

Note that TWC sell multiple Pills to pop.

Found 2 cases of Blindness fro Contrave.

Revia Foetal Damage and Death

There were 421 line entries for symptoms with Revia at FAERS.

Maternal Exposure During Pregnancy accounted for 3.31% of Revia cases on FAERS.

Abortion Induced accounted for 8 Foetal Deaths from Revia .

Foetal Growth Restriction 6 cases

Low Birth Weight Baby 5 cases

Congenital Hand Malformation 3 deformed babies

Congenital Hydrocephalus in 2 deformed babies

Congenital Musculoskeletal Disorder Of Limbs in 2 deformed babies

Congenital Umbilical Hernia in 1 deformed baby

Maternal Drugs Affecting Foetus 1 case

Maternal Exposure Timing Unspecified 1 case

Contrave Foetal and Maternal Damage and Death

Case numbers reported to US FAERS

Foetal Death 1

Abortion Spontaneous 11

Abortion Induced 3

Abortion Induced Complicated 1

Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia 1

Pregnancy Test False Positive 1

Ovarian Enlargement 1

Ectopic Pregnancy 1

Endometriosis 1

Endometrial Ablation 1

Female Sterilisation 1

Trisomy 21, 1 case

Intraductal Proliferative Breast Lesion 1

Breast Cancer Recurrent 1

Breast Cancer Stage II 1

Invasive Ductal Breast Carcinoma 2

Breast Swelling 2

Breast Engorgement 4

Nipple Disorder 3

Breast Conserving Surgery 3

Caesarean Section 1

Umbilical Hernia 4

Premature Labour 1

Cervix Carcinoma 1

Cervical Cyst 3

Ovarian Cyst Ruptured 2

Ovarian Cancer Metastatic 2

Vulval Cancer 3

Menopause 2

Breast Cancer Female 1

Invasive Lobular Breast Carcinoma 1

Breast Calcifications 1

Breast Mass 10

Brain Neoplasm 1

Product Administered To Patient Of Inappropriate Age 1

Maternal Exposure During Pregnancy 17

Maternal Exposure During Breast Feeding 1

Maternal Drugs Affecting Foetus 1

Foetal Exposure During Pregnancy 1

Exposure During Pregnancy 6

Pregnancy On Contraceptive 1

Hysterectomy 9

Postmenopausal Haemorrhage 10

Menstruation Irregular 10

Vaginal Haemorrhage 16

Heavy Menstrual Bleeding 16

Naltrexone is literally a Pain in the Bum

Not wanting to trivialize the horror of Naltrexone with that heading, I found a Case Report from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia that reflects the intense Pain that Naltrexone users frequently report.

Abstract A 26-year-old woman with a history of intravenous drug use was admitted to hospital with worsening pain in the right buttock radiating to the lateral part of the thigh and to the calf with no suspicion of cauda equina compression. Eventually, a diagnosis of sacroiliitis was made and appropriate antibiotics were administered. Provision of analgesia for this patient was difficult. On admission her medications included Naltrexone, venlafaxine and tramadol. Initially Naltrexone was continued and analgesia provided by epidural local anaesthetic and clonidine, intravenous ketamine and oral agents. After several days, Naltrexone was ceased and opioids were used in addition to the other analgesics. The epidural analgesia was only partially effective, perhaps because of inadequate blockade of the L4-S1 nerve roots, which carry sensation from the sacroiliac joint. Naltrexone is a long-acting opioid antagonist. If opioid analgesia is planned, it is necessary to cease Naltrexone for 24 to 72 hours. In an emergency, if non-opioid techniques prove ineffective, short-acting opioids can be titrated to effect in a monitored environment.

Naltrexone worsens Skin Rash

Australian research in 1997 showed this horrible problem.

Abstract Intense, generalized pruritus associated with mycosis fungoides was relieved using subcutaneous naloxone but intensified when changed to the new oral opioid antagonist, Naltrexone. Rechallenge again led to worsening in pruritus. This unexpected adverse effect is surprising as Naltrexone and naloxone are currently thought to work via similar opioid receptor binding. The worsening of the itch may have been due to adaptation in opioid receptor expression induced by prolonged naloxone therapy, possibly highlighting differential opioid receptor affinity between Naltrexone and naloxone, or may have represented an idiosyncratic adverse reaction. Naltrexone and naloxone have been reported to reduce pruritus due to cholestasis, uraemia, morphine epidurals, and possibly atopic dermatitis and urticaria. Naltrexone has the convenience of oral administration and a longer half-life. The role of the opioid system and Naltrexone in pruritus is reviewed.

More recently a 2020 study from Germany on the same problem.

Abstract Treatment of alcohol dependence with oral Naltrexone may elicit an Urticarial Rash and Angioedema. Acute spontaneous Urticaria and an allergic reaction to an excipient represent important differential diagnoses.

What to do?

Hope you find this useful and worth sharing.

Delve further if interested.

There are 12,207 peer-reviewed papers on PubMed for Naltrexone.

How many were published by promoters of the drug, compared to those reporting Adverse Reactions? How many studies used Humans versus Lab aninals?

US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) shows top interacting genes.

CTD lists 1,056 associated Diseases for Naltrexone and closely related molecules.

I find it useful to sort CTD lists alphabetically.

Check out 153 papers on PubMed for one of its metabolites Naltrexol.

US CTD on Naltrexol could do with more Human curation.

I mentioned Naltrexone in passing in an earlier article.

Thanks to Glynne who said “Could your judgement of this man’s motives and knowledge be unfair?” when forwarding Peter A McCullough (Registered Trademark) article on his new Naltrexone continous Pill to Pop.

How do the TWC promoters sleep at night?