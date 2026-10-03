Thanks to Chris Edwards for forwarding an article. It refers to a study that found Nail detachment is more than four times as common among people taking GLP-1 receptor agonists as among comparable people with obesity or type 2 diabetes who are not taking the drugs.

In April 2025 I grabbed the side effects list from Mounjaro that includes

Nail Growth Abnormal

Nail Discolouration

Nail Disorder

Nail Bed Disorder

Ingrowing Nail

Psoriasis

Psoriatic Arthropathy

Jab Induced Nail Psoriasis

In the appendix to its PSUR3 (get from link here), Pfizer reported Fatal Cases:

Nail discolouration 2 fatal cases 70+ years

Nail disorder 1 fatal

Psoriatic arthropathy 1 fatal 18-24 years

Erythrodermic psoriasis 1 fatal age unknown

Psoriasis 4 fatal 1 aged 60-69, 3 aged 70+

The PSUR listed cases under a number of “preferred terms”

Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders 224,633 cases in Jabbees

But Pfizer only saw 559 cases in their “Non Interventional Study”.

Note how the strong signal was diluted

Nail aplasia 1

Dermatophytesis of nail 4

Nail bed infection 1

Nail infection 5

Nail avulsion 2

Nail injury 5

Nail picking 1

Nail bed bleeding 10

Nail bed disorder 4

Nail bed inflammation 8

Nail bed tenderness 2

Nail cuticle fissure 1

Naildiscolouration 100

Naildiscomfort 6

Nail disorder 49

Nail dystrophy 3

Nail fold inflammation 1

Nail growth abnormal 10

Nail hypertrophy 1

Nail necrosis 1

Nail pigmentation 6

Nail pitting 1

Nail psoriasis 13

Nail ridging 12

Yellow nail syndrome 1

Nail operation 3

In 2022 Jab enthusiasts from Italy reported a case of Nail Psoriasis in a Pfizer Jabbee.

Figure 1 (a) Clinical aspect of the toes and (b) of the fingers (c) histopathological findings: scanning magnification, HE 10x (d) histopathological findings: particular, E200x.

They refer to an earlier report. Note their comment:

Psoriasis is a Th1 and Th17 immune disease with a predominance of CD8+ in the epidermis and CD4+ in the dermis. The increase in IL 6 and Th17 induced by vaccination seems to favour the onset of psoriasis. To our knowledge, this is the second case of de novo nail psoriasis associated with Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT162b2) COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. In cases exclusively involving nail and periungual, without skin lesions, the histopathological examination appears mandatory to confirm the diagnosis of nail psoriasis, excluding the initially suspected perniosis. Therefore, nail psoriasis could represent a rare putative side effect to COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, of which the dermatologist must be aware in the evaluation of a patient with onychopathy. It is treatable and, as such, should not discourage vaccination.

In a reply, another group of Italian medicos reported 5 more cases after Pfizer and Moderna Jabs.

In conclusion, clinicians must keep in mind the possibility of nail psoriasis worsening after COVID-19 vaccination, especially in the first two-third weeks following vaccination. However, several treatments are available for nail psoriasis and all the patients who developed this condition following vaccines improved following treatment. Thus, vaccination should not be discouraged.

Endotoxin causes Nail Psoriasis

Experimental studies go back many decades.

In 1977 dermatologists in USA studied effects of Endotoxin on the Blood of patients suffering Skin diseases.

Radially oriented acicular crystalline aggregates could be induced by incubating heparinised Blood with bacterial Endotoxins. These aggregates did not appear in the blood of 37 healthy volunteers but were observed in the blood of 130 patients, predominantly those with Vasculitis, Psoriasis, and bacterial infections. Study of these asteroid structures, which resemble “sunbursts”, led to the view that they are oriented crystals of Fibrin radiating from a central platelet mass undergoing lysis.

In 1999 US researchers investigated Interleukin-18.

Abstract Interleukin-18 is a potent inducer of Interferon-gamma by activated T cells, macrophages, and monocytes and is synthesized as an inactive precursor. Pro-interleukin-18 must be cleaved by Interleukin-1-beta-converting enzyme for secretion of the biologically active form. We report that among selected non-bone marrow derived Skin cells, Interleukin-18 mRNA is constitutively expressed by Human Keratinocytes and not by dermal microvascular endothelial cells, dermal fibroblasts, or melanocytes. Interleukin-18 mRNA and intracellular protein levels are neither changed in Human Keratinocytes nor induced in human dermal microvascular endothelial cells, dermal fibroblasts, or melanocytes by exposure to pro-inflammatory stimuli. Exposure of human keratinocytes to phorbol 12-myrisate 13-acetate, Lipopolysaccharides or the contact sensitizer DNCB results in the secretion of immunoprecipitable Interleukin-18 protein. Human keratinocyte-secreted Interleukin-18 is biologically active, in that conditioned media from phorbol 12-myrisate 13-acetate, Lipopolysaccharide and DNCB-treated human keratinocytes induce Interferon-gamma expression by peripheral blood mononuclear cells. This bioactivity is neutralized by anti-Interleukin-18, but not anti-Interleukin-12 antibodies. By immunohistochemistry, Interleukin-18 protein is detected in basal Keratinocytes of normal human skin, but its expression is markedly upregulated in suprabasal Keratinocytes in Psoriasis. These findings indicate that Human Keratinocytes are a source of biologically functional Interleukin-18 and thus are capable of playing an initiating part in the local Interferon-gamma-dependent inflammatory processes through expression, activation, and secretion of Interleukin-18.

Icelandic researchers in 2003 showed Endotoxin is dominant in Psoriasis.

SUMMARY It has been reported that bacterial superantigens induce Interleukin (IL)-12 dependent expression of the Cutaneous Lymphocyte associated Antigen (CLA) and that this may be relevant to the association between certain skin diseases and infections including Psoriasis and Streptococcal Tonsillitis. We have confirmed that the Streptococcal pyrogenic superantigen C (SpeC) increases CLA expression by both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells when PBMCs are incubated in medium enriched with Fetal Calf Serum (FCS). However, such an increase could not be induced in medium enriched with human serum (HS) even when recombinant IL-12 was added to the PBMCs cultures. Strikingly, CD4+ T cells incubated with SpeC in HS showed a marked reduction in CLA expression, which was not due to apoptosis. In contrast, SpeC did induce T cell proliferation and expression of CD25, CD54 and CD103 in the presence of HS indicating that the absence of SpeC induced CLA expression in HS was not due to SpeC inhibitors. Although addition of low amounts of Lipopolysaccharide Endotoxin (LPS) caused a highly significant increase in CLA expression in the absence of SpeC in cultures enriched with HS, a combination of LPS and SpeC did not increase CLA expression beyond that induced by LPS alone. The superantigen induced CLA expression in FCS was partially inhibited by anti-IL-12 but not by anti-IL-18 or antibodies to transforming growth factor (TGF)-b. It is concluded that IL-12 alone can not increase CLA expression but requires the help of other factor(s) present in FCS but not in HS. Although LPS can induce CLA expression it does not seem to be the factor that interacts with IL-12 to induce superantigen mediated CLA expression in cultures enriched with FCS.

In 2024 researchers in Italy used Endotoxin to identify Neutrophil exhaustion and impaired functionality in Psoriatic Arthritis patients.

Sayer Ji pointed us to a study claiming Cataracts might be treatable that needs to be reversed and he refers to a 2024 study where Endotoxin was measured in Semaglutide Products Sold by Online Sellers Without a Prescription.

They found levels up to 8.9511 Endotoxin Units per milligram (EU/mg).

In December 2023 I mentioned reports on levels up to 10 EU/mg and the crucial role of miR-155.

See also other nasty Jab induced Skin damage.