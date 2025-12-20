Myelocytomatosis (MYC) Gene history is nicely covered in Wikipedia.

There it is mentioned that c-MYC is located on Human Chromosome 8 and is believed to regulate expression of 15% of all genes.

MYC and associated protein expression is increased by Endotoxin (LPS) and a quick search of US taxpayer resource PubMed finds 170 papers by experts from Wuhan to Bethesda, looking at Multiple Organ Failure and Cancer from Brain, Breast, Heart, Kidney, Lung etc. etc.

Note the first 4 papers cover MYC upregulation in Sepsis in Covid19 victims, Myocarditis, Acute and Chronic Kidney Dsease and Lung Injury.

I have updated my article on Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis to include the second dsplayed paper by Chunhua Huang and coworkers who studied Genistein and demonstrated the role of MYC Gene in Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis.

They suggest Genistein might therefore be useful as a natural therapy, but as usual I suggest you do your own research and don’t rush out to pill pop “supplements” of this molecule that is found in Soybeans, Lupin, Fava beans, Kudzu, Psoralea, Flemingia vestita and Coffee.

The first paper displayed, funded by US taxpayers comes with an Editor’s Summary:

Editor’s summary Macrophages can initiate or resolve inflammatory responses. Usually, glycolytic metabolism results in an inflammatory phenotype in immune cells, but Gauthier et al. found that macrophages activated by the cytokine TGF-β had a glycolytic metabolism but were less inflammatory. TGF-β decreased the survival of mice with sepsis, which was associated with increased coagulation, a complication of sepsis that can lead to organ dysfunction. COVID-19 disease correlated with enhanced expression of genes encoding a TGF-β receptor, a glycolytic enzyme, and a coagulation factor in septic patients. Thus, targeting TGF-β may improve survival and reduce coagulation-associated complications in septic patients. - Wei Wong

Abstract Changes in metabolism of macrophages are required to sustain macrophage activation in response to different stimuli. We showed that the cytokine TGF-β (transforming growth factor–β) regulates glycolysis in macrophages independently of inflammatory cytokine production and affects survival in mouse models of sepsis. During macrophage activation, TGF-β increased the expression and activity of the glycolytic enzyme PFKL (phosphofructokinase-1 liver type) and promoted glycolysis but suppressed the production of proinflammatory cytokines. The increase in glycolysis was mediated by an mTOR–c-MYC–dependent pathway, whereas the inhibition of cytokine production was due to activation of the transcriptional coactivator SMAD3 and suppression of the activity of the proinflammatory transcription factors AP-1, NF-κB, and STAT1. In mice with LPS-induced Endotoxemia and experimentally induced sepsis, the TGF-β–induced enhancement in macrophage glycolysis led to decreased survival, which was associated with increased blood coagulation. Analysis of septic patient cohorts revealed that the expression of PFKL, TGFBRI (which encodes a TGF-β receptor), and F13A1 (which encodes a coagulation factor) in myeloid cells positively correlated with COVID-19 disease. Thus, these results suggest that TGF-β is a critical regulator of macrophage metabolism and could be a therapeutic target in patients with sepsis.

Previously I briefly mentioned that the US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) links Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS) and Bladder Cancer via 79 Genes, including MYC.

See also my article on KRAS where I stated that

Jab induced Sudden Onset Cancer happens via Epigenetics. This does not require integration of synthetic mRNA into your genome. Texas reserchers are experts in Endotoxin Positive Feedback Loops.

There mentioned that MYC is interconnected with KRAS and Obesity.

Searching PubMed for MYC Endotoxin finds 141 papers with some overlap, but note that the top paper thrown up deals with Lymphoproliferation.

Abstract Synergism between obesity and virus infection promotes the development of B-cell lymphoma. In this study, we tested whether obesity-associated Endotoxin release induced Activation-Induced cytidine Deaminase (AID). TLR4 activation in turn caused c-JUN-dependent and STAT3-dependent translocations of MYC loci to suppress transactivation of CD95/FAS. We used viral nucleocapside Core transgenic (Tg) mice fed alcohol Western diet to determine whether oncogenesis arising from obesity and chronic virus infection occurred through TLR4-c-JUN-STAT3 pathways. Our results showed B cell-specific, c-Jun and/or Stat3 disruption reduced the incidence of splenomegaly in these mice. AID-dependent t(8;14) translocation was observed between the Ig promoter and MYC loci. Comparison with Human B cells showed MYC-immunoglobulin (Ig) translocations after virus infection with Lipopolysaccharide stimulation. Accordingly, Human patients with lymphoma with virus infections and obesity showed a 40% incidence of MYC-Ig translocations. Thus, obesity and virus infection promote AID-mediated translocation between the Ig promoter and MYC through the TLR4-c-JUN axis, resulting in Lymphoproliferation. Taken together, preventative treatment targeting either c-JUN and/or STAT3 may be effective strategies to prevent tumor development. Implications: Obesity increases Gut-derived Endotoxin which induces Toll-like receptor-mediated MYC-Ig translocation via c-JUN-STAT3, leading to Lymphoproliferation.

I mentioned that paper by Rokan et al. in October 2024.

MYC Synonyms

CTD shows many MYC synonyma and could do with some Human Curation because it has not caught up with PubMed. Please click to enlarge.

Big Pharma republishes D-rated paper

The article that prompted me to write today is a prime example of selective referencing with regard to MYC, published 20 December 2025 by “Baishideng Publishing Group” in the little known “World Journal of Experimental Publishing”.

Note the Conflicts:

Note that Peter McCullough does not mention his role in The Wellness Company.

Ths paper was famously withdrawn by MDPI.

The new version of the paper shows the reviewer ratings.

It does not use any of the terms Endotoxin, LPS or Lipopolysaccharide and in my judgement that is Fraud by Omission.

Please let me know your favourite Endotoxin MYC papers.