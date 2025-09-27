Geoff Pain PhD

Robin Whittle
4h

Hi Geoff, I was intrigued by the "Table S1. Day 0 adverse events frequencies per 100,000 vaccinations with symptoms", which you attributed to this article by Darrel O. Ricke: https://accscience.com/journal/GTM/2/3/10.36922/gtm.1455. However, the table is in neither the article nor its supplementary material.

It is from the supplementary material PDF of another article, by Darrel O. Ricke and Jessica Rose: Signatures of neurological adverse events after vaccination" in a journal called "Advanced Neurology" https://accscience.com/journal/AN/3/1/10.36922/an.2258.

The journals which these articles are published in are not listed in PubMed https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/journals/. They may well be good research, but HHS, CDC and FDA people are unlikely to trust the contents of such articles. "Advanced Neurology" is listed in Scopus https://www.scopus.com/sourceid/21101257957 and a quick web search indicates that this is a predatory publisher, for instance https://www.researchgate.net/post/Is_AccScience_Publishing_a_reputable_publishing_house. However, I did not find a lot of other material indicating that AccScience is a predatory publisher.

