To Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices

12 September 2025

Please forward to the COVID-19 Immunization Working Group under the leadership of Prof. Retsef Levi who have been specifically tasked to investigate the subject of my submission.

Endotoxin is the Key Problem in all Vaccines used in the United States

Dear Committee Members,

I would like to point to some of the considerable number of Endotoxin Experts currently or formerly employed by the US Government in development of vaccines.

Other important Bacterial toxins such as Flagellin are also discussed in my submission.

Professor Retsef Levi helped reveal to the world the Pfizer “Bait and Switch” that involved using “Process 2” mRNA made in vats of E. coli bacteria.

Recently we received confirmation that Pfizer told the EMA and FDA that they have absolutely no control over the level of Endotoxin in any Batch of Jab.

I published more on the fact that Pfizer lied about Endotoxin levels and test methods in order to be granted EUA about a year ago.

Dr Robert Malone has published relevant papers early in his career.

Dr Vinay Prasad who returned as Director of FDA CBER after a short break, is an Endotoxin Expert.

Dr H Cody Meissner is an Endotoxin Expert appointed to New ACIP by HHS Secretary RFK Jr.

He has expertise in Endotoxin Sepsis, which kills more than 11 million people each year.

Dr George F Tidmarsh was announced new CDER Director with expertise in Endotoxin, its supertoxic fragment Lipid A, Galectin 3, Angiotensin and GMO Plasmids. Has he passed the Conflicts of Interest test?

Dr Sara Brenner, FDA Endotoxin and Nanoparticle expert refused Jabs because she knows Pregnancy Risks.

Cory Dane Sago, Endotoxin Expert keeps HHS funding to work with CEPI on Self-Amplifying mRNA Jabs. Why?

Professor Wafik S. El-Deiry, member of the Working Group, has used Endotoxin resulting in numerous publications and patents. His work on the TP53 Gene is relevant to Anaphylaxis and Turbo Cancer caused by vaccines.

David Baltimore Nobel Prize winner, who sadly passed away recently, leaves a legacy of Endotoxin research. He worked on Endotoxin and its Lipid A as “adjuvants”. He showed Endotoxin enhances SV40 Promoter GMO in 1982. He also studied Endotoxin induced microRNAs, including miR-155 and miR-146 that play vital roles in vaccine injuries.

David Geier and his late father Mark Geier made independent test measurements of Endotoxin levels in many vaccines and related them to Brain Damage and Deaths.

Dr Anthony Fauci worried about individual Endotoxin susceptibility in his numerous experiments from 1974.

Dr Anthony F. Suffredini for the last 13 years at the Clinical Center Endotoxin Repository at Bethesda Maryland has been the sole world source of Endotoxin for Human studies.

Recently Departed Head of FDA CBER labs Peter Marks has detailed knowledge of Endotoxin harms.

Albert C Shaw is an Endotoxin Expert among former ACIP members “retired” by The HHS Secretary.

Helen Kiepp Talbot, also retired by HHS Secretary RFK Jr. experimented with Human Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells and found Endotoxin alters expression of your vitamin D receptor.

Dr Denise J Jamieson is another Endotoxin Expert retired by HHS Secretary RFK Jr.

Dr George A Kuchel is another Endotoxin Expert retired by HHS Secretary RFK Jr.

Pointing to the ineffectiveness of Flu Jabs he has experimented hitting many of your TLRs with various “adjuvants” including Endotoxin Lipid A derivatives

Dr Moncef Slaoui is a famous Arsenic, Endotoxin and Radiation Poisoning Expert who might share some of his expertise. He was appointed by President Donald Trump to oversee Operation Warp Speed.

Professor Akiko Iwasaki from Yale has published on Endotoxin harms and is an expert on TLR2 and TLR9 initiated vaccine harms.

Robert J Noveck at Duke University injected Humans with Endotoxin. The results should be made public.

Dr Kirk Milhoan, a Pediatric Cardiologist kindly told the world that his 1991 PhD thesis was all about Endotoxin Heart Damage.

US Government Commercial Conflicts of Interest for Endotoxin

Moderna and BioNTech both have to pay royalties to the US Government under Licence conditions for a 2017 Patent.

The Army Liposome Formulation (ALFQ) structured Lipid Nanoparticle contains toxic Monophosphoryl Lipid A (MPLA) inserted within its walls.

Endotoxin Expertise in other countries

CDC and FDA would be well advised to consolidate the available literature by exploiting the 450,000+ peer-reviewed papers on Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS) easily found by searching PubMed.

USA is trailing other countries in per capita research papers in this vital area of science.

Paul-Ehrlich-Institut is one centre of Endotoxin expertise. They made the claim of reduced inflammation to justify continued use of the Mercury Neurotoxin Thiomersal in vials as a “preservative”. They stated “Surprisingly, the induction of fever inducing cytokines by Endotoxin contaminations and other pyrogens can be suppressed by thiomersal.”

Paul Ehrlich Institut proved that Endotoxin in Jabs Harms Women more than Men.

Dr Jesper Mehlsen - Danish Expert in Endotoxin Induced Autonomic Dysfunction among Jab Harms.

Sir Patrick Vallance, inventor of the term “Endothelial Stunning” caused by brief exposure to Endotoxin, Sir Patrick Vallance is suppressing all Endotoxin data for Jabs in UK. He worked with former Pfizer Endotoxin expert Mike Yeadon, whose sister Patricia Jane Yeadon in Australia has also studied the toxin.

Dr Philip C. Burcham of the Division of Pharmacology, School of Biomedical Science, The University of Western Australia is also an Endotoxin Expert.

Proposed Immediate Action

The CDC should immediately publish unredacted versions of all Periodic Safety Update Reports from all Covid19 injection manufacturers. These can then be compared with the thousands of peer-reviewed medical Case Reports and Mechanistic studies of injection harms that have appeared since 2020.

You will all have available to you, the 393-page Pfizer PSUR3 and its Appendices that list nearly 10,000 different preferred terms for Harms reported by regulatory authorities and collected by the company from published case reports.

Bacterial Endotoxin easily accounts for Deaths and other Harms with onset of minutes to hours after injection, commonly called Day Zero (Day 0) Adverse Events.

Here is a useful table showing the extent of the problem of Covid19 vaccines compared to other vaccines. I have discussed this important data with the author who is supported by a US Air Force grant.

Reference: Darrell O. Ricke. 2023. Immediate onset signatures of autoimmune diseases after vaccination. Global Translational Medicine 2023, 2(3), 1455 https://doi.org/10.36922/gtm.1455

This Advisory Committee should order the release of all Endotoxin measurements made on vials of all Batches of Covid19 vaccines from all Manufacturers to aid scientific analysis. Low Endotoxin Recovery caused by many vaccine excipients is recognized as an unsolved problem.

The FDA was too slow to demand that Moderna source Pharmaceutical Grade Cholesterol and other components of the Covid19 vaccines.

This Figure shows that Endotoxin and its supertoxic Lipid A chemisorbs onto the surface of Lipid Nanoparticles which are carried to all organs of the body when they attach to dendritic cells.

Reference: Gary Hannon and Adriele Prina-Mello. 2021. Endotoxin contamination of engineered nanomaterials: Overcoming the hurdles associated with endotoxin testing. WIREs Nanomed Nanobiotechnol. 2021;e1738 https://doi.org/10.1002/wnan.1738

The vaccine industry is vitally aware of Endotoxin contamination in all the Lipids used in Nanoparticles, as shown by this special disclaimer from a major supplier.

Recent documents from the EMA are heavily redacted but we find Moderna Endotoxin reported as EU/milligram of GMO mRNA (Drug Substance, DS, CX- 024414) instead of EU/ml of Jab fluid in the vial, as is routine for Testing Authorities.

Synergy of Spike Protein and Endotoxin

I have recently been invited by a peer-reviewed journal to give my assessment of a narrative review of Covid19 Spike Protein and the impact it has on the human system in Synergy with Endotoxin.

In 2014 Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci, co-founders of BioNTech, along with their colleague Katalin Karikó, mentioned the problem of Endotoxin as a contaminant in their planned mRNA injections.

New test methods are needed to reveal the true Endotoxin content of Covid19 injections, which is masked by Lipid Nanoparticles in the mRNA injections negating the conventional Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) test employed by manufacturers and regulatory authorities. The LAL test was developed by one of my distant cousins.

I contributed a chapter to a book published by the Australian Medical Professionals Society almost 2 years ago, following their presentations at Parliament House Canberra [Too Many Dead Chapter 4]. Due to space limitations this covered only a small amount of my published material relevant to your deliberations. I have spent the last 2 years researching Endotoxin contamination and experiments conducted on Humans and Non-Human Primates.

I have shown that over 10,000 different types of Adverse Reaction reported in Pfizer Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSURs) match exactly what is known and recorded in the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) for Endotoxin Diseases.

I have written a large number of reports listing numerous peer-reviewed studies linking Endotoxin to Adverse Reactions and Deaths of special interest, including Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis (EIM), Pericarditis, Anaphylaxis, Atrial Fibrillation, as the most common cause of Sudden Death, delayed Anaphylaxis due to the Sanarelli-Shwartzman effect, Blindness caused by AstraZeneca and the mRNA injections, special vulnerability of injectees with people with Nickel allergy to the Covid19 products, Autoimmune Diseases, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Parkinson’s Disease. I was the first person to point to the mechanism of Tinnitus and Hearing Loss suffered by unprecedented numbers of people after mRNA injections.

Women and their Foetuses are hit especially hard by the Covid19 injections resulting in Placenta, Umbilical Cord and Foetus Damage, Reduced Birthrate, Spontaneous Abortion, Stillbirth, Preeclampsia, Premature Birth, Maternal and Foetal Death.

Pfizer has already reported a terrifying range of Birth Defects and has an ongoing post-marketng Teratology study. Pfizer reported 17 cases of Autism Spectrum Disorder from their Covid19 injections to June 2022 and this is easily explained by experiments in non-human primates and Human studies of Brain Damage caused by Endotoxin in other types of injections. Brain Damage caused by injections can be expressed as Narcolepsy with Suicidal Inclinations, as has been determined in Court cases.

In 2010 the State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) of China announced a “voluntary” Recall of Rabies injections produced by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products due to Endotoxin contamination. Note that China participated in BioNTech/Pfizer Covid19 clinical trials and rejected the opportunity to expose its population to these injections.

Postmenopausal haemorrhage is easily explained by Endotoxin.

The “new” pathology of conformal long “rubbery” material pulled by embalmers from the veins and arteries of the deceased reported since 2021 can be explained by the known effects of Endotoxin. A recent Proteomic analysis by South African researchers Resia Pretorius et al. demonstrated that the amount of Endotoxin required for the observed clotting was in the range of Femtogram19 per cell, yielding “spaghetti-like fibres” or “fibrinaloids”. They found Attractin = ATRN = DPPT-L = MGCA was upregulated and this is known to be caused by Endotoxin. They also found upregulated Serum Amyloid A1 which is well known to be caused by Endotoxin and its Lipid A.

The Specific Failures of the CDC and FDA and to protect the health of citizens from the Adverse Effects of the Covid19 injections include:

CDC and FDA failed to reveal that the SV40 Promoter from the Simian Vacuolating Virus 40 was deliberately inserted into the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid19 injection. That fact and the known hazards have created international furore and opened the way for litigation.

It is known that Endotoxin increases the risk of Genomic integration of SV40 fragments by enhancing Zinc Finger enzymes such as Yin Yang 1.

CDC and FDA and other government bodies lied to the public about the Covid19 mRNA injections, knowing that the intended target was the Lymphatic System and not the Muscle. This predictably resulted in massive numbers of people suffering Lymphadenopathy.

CDC and FDA Failed to tell the public that Ivermectin was used in the Pfizer clinical trials to successfully rescue hospitalized trial subjects. If the FDA had revealed this information, Emergency Use Authorization would have been exposed as illegal.

No effort was made to warn of a correlation between Infection, Hospitalization or COVID-19 Death rates and prior Influenza Vaccine coverage through weakening the immune system, as had been reported by US Military studies.

Other Vaccine ingredients known to cause Harm

CDC and FDA is aware of Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis (VITT also called TTS) It was clear that Polysorbate 80 and its degradation products and Sodium Edetate are major causes. EDTA Chelation destroys your ability to Detox Endotoxin circulating in your blood.

CDC and FDA failed to inform the public that Pfizer knew its injections also cause VITT.

CDC and FDA Failed to arrange pre-injection testing for allergy to any injection component.

CDC and FDA Failed to consider the impacts of Water Fluoridation as it is known that Fluoride Inhibition of Activation-induced deoxycytidine deaminase could interfere with Somatic Hypermutation required for Immunity to COVID-19.

CDC and FDA Failed to investigate the Relative Lethality of COVID-19 injections by brand or Batch.

CDC and FDA Failed to tell the public that the Pfizer injection purchased was not tested on any more than 252 trial subjects and that a New Production Process using E. coli Bacteria known as Process 2, introduced the known hazard of uncontrolled Endotoxin and Plasmid DNA contamination. Pfizer knew how to remove foreign DNA in 2011 but chose not to as a means of increasing profits.

CDC failed to tell the public that Pfizer’s “preferred adjuvant” is the supertoxin Endotoxin Lipid A.

CDC and FDA authorized a new formulation of the Pfizer injection, with no clinical trial data, containing toxic Tromethamine, known to cause Anaphylaxis.

It was clear by November 2021 that the Covid19 injections were demonstrating Negative Effectiveness due to Original antigenic sin, otherwise known as Immune Imprinting involving IgG4 switching. CDC and FGA continued to recommend further “boosting” against a virus variant that no longer existed!

CDC and FDA failed to announce that reactivation of dormant viruses including Herpes Zoster is an expected outcome of Covid19 injections.

FDA approved the Pfizer injection without any Toxicity studies of (4-hydroxybutyl) azanediyl) bis(hexane-6,1-diyl) bis(2-hexyldecanoate) ALC-0315 - which has two Chiral centres. Recall that the Thalidomide Disaster was due to just one of the optical isomers of the drug. Only now in 2025 a publication appeared showing the optical isomers of ALC-0315 do indeed vary in short-term toxicity.

In further madness, US researchers are currently working on “Mirror Bacteria” that might well create optical isomers of toxins with unkown lethality.

FDA approved the Pfizer and Moderna injections without any Toxicity studies of 2-[(polyethylene glycol)- 2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide ALC-0159.

CDC and FDA knows that Truncated expression of RNA is caused by Aldehydes forming Adducts with mRNA and the E. coli toxin RE1E, an Endoribonuclease that intervenes when Ribosomes get “stuck”, chopping off incompletely translated product, but has not investigated the effects of the truncated proteins on Human health before unleashing the injections. The Aldehydes arise from the oxidation of residual Ethanol, breakdown of Polysorbate 80 and some of the chemicals used to make Lipid Nanoparticles including ALC-0315.

CDC and FDA failed to warn of the Nickel Allergy hazard that can develop from remnant stainless steel shards left in the arm after repeated injections and that Nickel Allergy predisposes people to more severe reaction to subsequent injections, including Death from Anaphylaxis and Stroke because it involves the same Toll-like Receptor, TLR4, as Endotoxin and induces disastrous processes including NETosis.

CDC and FDA have not investigated the Toxicology of Sucrose (Sugar, the main ingredient of the mRNA injections) or its probable degradation products Fructose and

Glucose when injected into Muscle or the Lymphatic system. Can toxic Liposaccharides be formed from injected Sucrose?

CDC and FDA has failed to publish Endotoxin measurements on any Batch of any brand of Covid19 injection or state what they consider to be an acceptable amount of the supertoxin. I am confident that all secret Endotoxin measurements are gross underestimates due to masking by other injection components. Preliminary measurements by my collaborator Kevin McKernan have found Endotoxin levels of up to 19 EU/ml in a batch of Pfizer Covid19 injection and the technique for unmasking is being further developed in his laboratory.

CDC and FDA knows from research conducted in Australia that Covid19 injections have contaminated and altered the contents of donated Blood and its products but has allowed and encouraged Blood Banks to take no action to prevent harm to recipients.

CDC and FDA failed to investigate the widespread reports of Discoloured Breastmilk reported by injected mothers.

VAERS and FAERS Reports

The TGA forwarded details of Adverse Event reports from Australia regarding Covid19 injections that have been published in the US VAERS database, but are withheld from view on its own DAEN webpage. The TGA has also admitted to the Parliament that it has deleted or hidden an unknown number of Adverse Event reports, including Deaths, with the excuse that their publication might discourage further injection with products that are known to be ineffective in preventing Infection or Transmission.

European countries also requested that US delete material from the text fields that would prove useful in correlating variaton in toxicity from Lot to Lot and Batch to Batch. The Committee and Working Groups hopefully will recover all data in VAERS and also look at Covid19 Adverse Reports including Hundreds of Deaths that were incorrectly sent to FAERS.

I request that my submission on this Docket be made public and would be pleased to expand on this rather brief synopsis should the Committee require clarification.

Yours sincerely,

Dr Geoffrey Norman Pain

PhD, BSc(Hons), Grad Diploma in Business Management