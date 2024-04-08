Celebrating the Birthday of my late Mother who died in 2019.
I offer my Paid subscribers assistance if they are stuck building their Family Tree.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My mother discovered in her late 80s that she had half siblings and her surving sister had been searching for her for decades.
Luckily they were able to talk to each other by phone before they both passed away.
That prompted me to embark on the endless hobby of Genealogy.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
much to be grateful for if had a loving, supportive mother. Mine was just so, Delcia Ivy (Smith) Kite. Miss her muchly and still want to share things with her.