My conversation with Andrew Hughes on 8 News
Recorded some time ago. Further chats planned.
Our friends in Western Australia are especially active in the campaign against jabbing madness and demanding justice for the injured and bereaved.
Here is the Facebook version of an interview recorded some time ago.
Have not listened yet myself as busy on lots of things.
Thanks to Karri for letting me know, wishing her fast recovery from her forthcoming major op.
