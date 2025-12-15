Geoff Pain PhD

Muslim Saves Jewish Lives at Bondi Beach

Brave man, Ahmed el Ahmed, tackled the Mass Murderer, ripped the weapon from him and placed the licensed Gun against a tree. He was then shot himself and underwent surgery to his arm and hand.
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Dec 15, 2025

ASIO knew for a long time about the Father and Son Mass Murderers and the fact that they had multiple fully licensed weapons, but failed to protect the Jewish community.

Here is the video clip, posted by Daily Mail UK, that has been seen all around the world showing the scene, believed to have been taken by a French national visiting Bondi (will attribute source if made available later).

Note the Muslim woman also rushing in support.

Many are asking why Ahmed el Ahmed did not kill the Mass Murderer, but of course they ignore the Islam teachings.

Note that some news outlets use the name Ahmed al Ahmed, but his cousin Mustafa spoke to media.

I will update if the identity of the woman is released.

