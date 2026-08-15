They were married in 1985 and have three daughters.

Rand Paul releasing Fauci Diary and perhaps telephone messages has stimulated interest in their friends and family.

Both got infected with Covid19 despite, or most likely because of, multiple Jabs.

Fauci prescribed Paxlovid for his wife, himself and recommended it for US Presidents.

Fauci suffered Pulmonary Infarction, closely related to Pulmonary Embolism, in June 2021, about six months after receiving his initial Moderna COVID-19 Jab. He began anticoagulation immediately with Eliquis.

Joe Biden was also taking Eliquis.

I look at Nurse Christine Grady publications on Ethics of Clinical Trials, helping employers “encourage” employee Jabbing, her role as a US Public Servant and how that relates to Jabbing experiments on Children.

Many Christine Grady publications have no abstract available on PubMed.

It is reasonable to assume that husband Anthony Fauci reviewed them before they were submitted to the journals for fast track publication.

Subscribers might like to trace the timeline of Christine Grady publications compared to dates of Anthony Fauci diary entries.