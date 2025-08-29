Thanks once again to Silvia Behrendt and her team, EMA Transparency Initiative (ETI), for sharing a large number of documents released by the EMA.

Although ETI did not specifically ask for information on Endotoxin in SpikeVax, I found a some references that appeared by accident when I downloaded their files.

Moderna is worried about Endotoxin in its GMO mRNA, and in 2013 filed a Patent for a new “Homemade” resin with better scrubbing capacity.

Here are a couple of items I found immediately in the new releases.

Please let me know of any gems you fall over.

Here is a snip discussing Batch analyses for Lots produced by Moderna at Norwood and its contractor Lonza in Portsmouth at various production volumes.

And another, mainly Lots produced by Lonza.

One of the most interesting facts to keep in mind is the description of how Moderna reported their Endotoxin content, that varies Batch to Batch, to the EMA.

They reported Endotoxin as EU/milligram of GMO mRNA (Drug Substance, DS, CX-024414) instead of EU/ml of Jab fluid in the vial, as is routine for Testing Authorities, like Australia’s TGA, Batch Release announcements.

I will delve further into the new redacted releases and encourage readers with spare time to do the same. Will the SOPs prove useful ?