Searching PubMed for “Mitochondrial” returns 483,919 peer-reviewed papers since 1913 and 32,040 were published in 2025. Already we have 3,026 papers dated 2026!

You can extend the number of papers to 485,796 following the prompt “Mitochondria or Mitochondrion or Mitochondrial” if you like.

Endotoxin plus Mitochondrial finds 3,187 papers.

Two of those easily found are from Estonian scientists that shed light on important aspects of these little cellular dynamos and both are relevant to Jab Harms.

Allergic Response

As readers know well, allergic response can include fatal anaphylaxis after exposure to minute amounts of some trigger toxins.

Spanish and Estonian scientists published a free paper in 2021 with this graphical abstract.

Results: Monocyte differentiation from nonatopic and allergic subjects into DCs in the presence of allergoid–mannan conjugates yields stable tolerogenic DCs. Lipopolysaccharide (Endotoxin) stimulated mannan-tolDCs show a significantly lower cytokine production, lower TNF-α/IL-10 ratio, and higher expression of the tolerogenic molecules PDL1, IDO, SOCS1, SOCS3, and IL10; and they induce higher numbers of functional FOXP31 Treg cells than conventional DC counterparts. Mannan-tolDCs shift glucose metabolism from Warburg effect and lactate production to mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation. They also display epigenetic reprogramming involving specific histone marks within tolerogenic loci and lower expression levels of histone deacetylase genes. Mannan-tolDCs significantly increase the expression of the anti-inflammatory miRNA-146a/b and decrease proinflammatory miRNA-155.

As you can see they are interested in “reprogramming” your Dendritic Cells, that I have mentioned are the target of the BioNTech/Pfizer Jabs.

They found that Allergold-mannan conjugates increased Mitochondrial activity and shifted mRNA production to produce less inflammatory Cytokines and more anti-inflammatory molecules, resulting in Endotoxin Tolerance.

Shift of glucose metabolism from Warburg effect and lactate production to mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation is a good idea.

The disclosure of interests is interesting:

This work was supported by grants SAF-2017-84978-R to O.P. from MINECO, Spain, and by grants IDI-20110410 and IDI-20141131 to Inmunotek SL from CDTI and MINECO. C.B.-V. and M.P.-D. are recipients of FPU and FPI fellowships (SAF-2017-84978-R), respectively, from MINECO. A.R. is funded by European Union through the European Regional Development Fund (Project no. 2014-2020.4.01.15-0012) and K.K. by Estonian Research Council grant PRG1117. Disclosure of potential conflict of interest: O. Palomares has received fees for lectures and/or participation in Advisory Boards from Allergy Therapeutics, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Diater, GSK, Inmunotek SL, Novartis, Sanofi-Genezyme, Regeneron, and Stallergenes; and has received research grants from Inmunotek SL and Novartis SL. J. L. Subiza is the founder and CEO of Inmunotek SL. The rest of the authors declare that they have no relevant conflicts of interest.

Note they observed decreased production of the damaging microRNA miR-155 that I have discussed earlier.

Different Response to Stress

The second Estonian paper to mention today was published in 2009 and looked at Mitochondrial level to further understanding of stress-induced responses and reduction of sex-dependent behavioural differences.

The focus was on the Myg-1 Gene that is located in the Mitochondrion and Nucleus. They found Endotoxin hit their Mice, some of which were Genetically Modified to knock out the Myg-1 Gene, suffered severe weight loss as shown in part of their Figure.

(F) LPS (50 g/kg) induced weight loss. +++p < 0.005: LPS-treated group compared to saline-treated group of respective genotype and sex.

The Estonian researchers pointed to the need for further research into Endotoxin effects on Myg-1 Gene and mentioned that Myg-1 expression is 6-fold decreased in human age-related Cataract lenses relative to clear lenses and down-regulated in certain Brain areas of Alzheimer patients. At the time it was known that Nickel affects its expression, pointing to pathways common to the TLR4 receptor.

The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) shows the need for more Human Curation due to the large number of Myg-1 Gene synonyms.

CTD associates with 1,400 diseases and provides hundreds of references for further study.

The Myg-1 gene has its own card.

From there we can see that it is involved in Jab induced harms including Vitiligo.

The US NIH Myg-1 gene page was updated in August 2025.

Note the organ expression found from 35 Human Fetal samples from 6 tissues collected between 10 and 20 weeks gestational time that were sequenced using Illumina TruSeq Stranded Total RNA.

Estonia has a small population with 2026 estimate of 1,362,954 people.

I have found over 40 Endotoxin studies from Estonia so far, including collaboration with scientists in Australia. More later.