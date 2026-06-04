Catching up with news, chatting with Rob today, Mette Frederiksen has formed a Coalition government by agreement between her own party, the Social Democrats, the Socialist People's Party, the Moderates, and the Social Liberals.

Her Wikipedia page has been updated, where I found this nice 2019 photo taken by Shealah Craighead, issued by the White House.

Mette Frederiksen called a snap general election on 26 March 2026.

Her Social Democrats won 21.9% of the vote and 38 seats in the 179-seat Folketing, their worst result since 1903, down from 50 seats in 2022.

Mette had to submit to another of my distant cousins, King Frederik X, to get “Royal permission” to form the new parliamentary government.

Could be a while before the people of Denmark form a Republic of the people.

A reminder that paid subscribers for a year or more are welcome to claim some of my time to help with their family tree building.

Tell us about your famous, or infamous, ancestors and cousins.

More about Mette and Greenland.