Hands up who has heard of METosis!

My subscriber Ivana certainly has.

PubMed has 1,207 papers listed when searching “Macrophage Extracellular Traps”, so let’s dive in!

METosis can be caused by Radiation, Mycotoxin, various chemicals including Aluminium complexes, Silica, Silsesquioxanes and Struvite, but I will focus on what is present in all Jabs - Endotoxin.

Here is a summary of Endotoxin Induced Macrophage Extracellular Traps (METs) from a nice free 2026 review. It has 185 references if you have time to delve.

People interested in DNA might be surprised by the large quantity of your own that is released after a tiny dose of Endotoxin, leading to multiple amplifying Positive Feedback Loops.

Figure 1. Molecular pathways and execution modes of Macrophage Extracellular Trap formation. The figure summarizes the main stages of MET formation, including external stimulation, intracellular signaling, PAD-dependent histone citrullination, chromatin decondensation, nuclear membrane disruption, and lytic or vital-like MET release. The upper inset illustrates the proposed sequence of nuclear envelope rupture during METosis, showing PAD2/PAD4 activation and Histone Citrullination, Nuclear Lamina Phosphorylation, lamina disassembly and envelope weakening, Nuclear Envelope Rupture, and Nuclear content mixing with DNA–protein scaffold assembly. PKCα-mediated Lamin B phosphorylation and CDK4/6-associated lamin A/C phosphorylation are presented as kinase-regulated mechanisms that may contribute to nuclear lamina destabilization and nuclear envelope breakdown. Following nuclear envelope disruption, decondensed Chromatin mixes with cytoplasmic and antimicrobial proteins, including MPO, elastase, lysozyme, histones, and MMPs, before extracellular release. The figure also distinguishes lytic METosis, characterized by loss of membrane integrity and complete extracellular trap release, from vital-like MET release, which may involve vesicular trafficking or membrane pores. Abbreviations: METs, Macrophage Extracellular Traps; LPS, Lipopolysaccharide (Endotoxin); PMA, Phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate; ROS, Reactive Oxygen Species; NOX/NADPH oxidase, Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Phosphate oxidase; MAPK, Mitogenactivated Protein Kinase; ERK, Extracellular signal-Regulated Kinase; JNK, c-Jun N-terminal kinase; PAD2/4, PeptidylArginine Deiminase 2/4; PKCα, Protein Kinase C alpha; CDK4/6, Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 4/6; MPO, Myeloperoxidase; MMPs, Matrix MetalloProteinases; DNA, DeoxyriboNucleic acid.

Reference: Bojan Stojanovic, Ivana Milivojcevic Bevc, Bojana S Stojanovic, Milica Dimitrijevic Stojanovic, Nenad Zornic, Ana Lukovic, Nikola Mirkovic, Strahinja Krsmanovic, Jelena Nesic, Danijela Tasic-Uros, Stefan Jakovljevic Aleksandar Matic, Stevan Eric, Tomislav Nikolic, Jasmina Stojanovic, Nikola Prodanovic, Mladen Pavlovic. July 2026. Macrophage Extracellular Traps in Health and Disease: Current Concepts, Pathogenic Mechanisms and Clinical Implications. Cells. 15(14):1242. doi: 10.3390/cells15141242.

Next time someone suggests they would like to Jab you or loved ones, ask if they could assure you that they fully understand when asking for your Informed Consent.

I will add selected references and expand discussion over time.

So far I have mentioned papers discussing METosis in: