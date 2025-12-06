Many of the Deaths and Adverse Reactions to Methylene Blue can be understood by looking at its attack on the immune system.

Clever scientists in Massachusetts used its DNA seeking properties in 2010 to make an electrochemical sensor with a detection limit of 0.52 nanogram/ml.

Here is their approach using Gold Nanoparticles.

Abstract In this paper, we combine the advantages of aptamer, nanomaterial and antibody to design an electrochemical sandwich immunoassay for the ultrasensitive detection of human immunoglobulin E (IgE) by using methylene blue (MB) as electrochemical indicator. The sandwich structure is fabricated by using goat anti-human IgE as capturing probe. Aptamer-Au nanoparticles (NPs) conjugates are used both as a sandwich amplification element as well as an accumulation reagent of MB. Once the aptamer-Au NPs conjugates specifically bind to electrode surface, MB molecules are accumulated on its surface by the specific interaction of MB with G base of aptamer-Au NPs conjugates. Therefore, with the increase of human IgE concentration, more aptamer-Au-NPs conjugates are bound, and thus, more MB molecules are accumulated. A good linear relationship is obtained for the detection of human IgE over a range of 1–10,000 ng/ml with a lowest detection limit of 0.52 ng/ml. In addition, by using BSA, human IgA and human IgM as contrast, the excellent specificity of this sensing system for the detection of human IgE is also demonstrated.

DNA students might be interested in the Human IgE aptamer sequence they used: 5 -SH-C6-ATC TAC GGG GCA CGT TTA TCC GTC CCT CCT AGT GGC GTG CCC C-3 .

In 2013 another IgE sensor using Methylene Blue was reported by researchers in Taiwan, extending the range of analytes that could be measured.

Abstract In this study, we developed an ultrasensitive label-free aptamer-based electrochemical biosensor, featuring a highly specific anti-human immunoglobulin E (IgE) aptamer as a capture probe, for human IgE detection. Construction of the aptasensor began with the electrodeposition of Gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) onto a graphite-based screen-printed electrode (SPE). After immobilizing the thiol-capped anti-human IgE aptamer onto the AuNPs through self-assembly, we treated the electrode with mercaptohexanol (MCH) to ensure that the remaining unoccupied surfaces of the AuNPs would not undergo nonspecific binding. We employed a designed complementary DNA featuring a Guanine-rich section in its sequence (cDNA G1) as a detection probe to bind with the unbound anti-human IgE aptamer. We measured the redox current of Methylene Blue (MB) to determine the concentration of human IgE in the sample. When the aptamer captured human IgE, the binding of cDNA G1 to the aptamer was inhibited. Using cDNA G1 in the assay greatly amplified the redox signal of MB bound to the detection probe. Accordingly, this approach allowed the linear range (coefficient of determination: 0.996) for the analysis of human IgE to extend from 1 to 100,000 picomolar (pM); the limit of detection was 0.16pM. The fabricated aptasensor exhibited good selectivity toward human IgE even when human IgG, thrombin, and human serum albumin were present at 100-fold concentrations. This method should be readily applicable to the detection of other analytes, merely by replacing the anti-human IgE aptamer/cDNA G1 pair with a suitable anti-target molecule aptamer and cDNA.

Also in 2013 researchers in Iran used Carbon Nanotubes for their Methylene Blue IgE Aptasensor.

Abstract A simple, sensitive and label-free aptamer-based biosensor for the detection of human immunoglobulin E (IgE) is developed using the electrochemical transduction method. A special immobilization interface consisting of multiwalled carbon nanotubes/ionic liquid/chitosan nanocomposite (MWCNTs/IL/Chit) is utilized to improve the conductivity and performance characteristics of the biosensor as well as to increase the loading amount of aptamer DNA sequence. A 5’-amino-terminated aptamer is covalently attached onto MWCNTs/IL/Chit modified glassy carbon (GC) electrode via a linker of glutaraldehyde (GA). Methylene Blue (MB) is used as an electrochemical indicator which is intercalated into the aptamer through the specific interaction with its guanine bases. In the absence of IgE, MB bound to the aptamer produces a strong differential pulse voltammetric (DPV) signal. But when IgE exists, the intercalated MB releases from the aptamer, resulting an obviously decreased DPV signal. This phenomenon can be applied for human IgE detection. The peak current of MB linearly decreases with the concentration of IgE over a range of 0.5-30 nM with a detection limit of 37 pM. By using Bovine serum albumin (BSA) and lysozyme, the excellent specificity of this sensing system for the detection of IgE is also demonstrated. Finally, the proposed aptasensor is successfully used to IgE analysis in human serum sample. The obtained result is well agreed with the value obtained by the standard ELISA method. The herein described approach is expected to promote the exploitation of aptamer-based biosensors for protein assays in biochemical and biomedical studies.

In 2018 Polish researchers used a similar approach for detection of C-reactive protein. That could be useful for monitoring Jab Induced Harms.

Abstract C-reactive protein (CRP) is a crucial biomarker of cardiovascular diseases and for its detection both optical and electrochemical techniques were applied. This study concerns the application of DNA aptamer as recognition layer for CRP detection. For that purpose aptamer immobilization method on Gold surface was selected and the content of receptor layer was optimized to ensure an efficient binding to target protein. The quality of the monolayer was verified by the application of chronocoulometry and atomic force microscopy. Using thiolated aptamers provided the formation of layers of highest density and stability. The square-wave voltammetry experiments performed in the presence of Methylene Blue redox indicator revealed a linear response of aptasensor towards CRP in the range from 1 to 100 pM. Moreover, a DNA aptamer - based sensor showed good selectivity towards C-reactive protein in comparison to interfering proteins including BSA and IgE. Finally, the analysis of CRP in serum sample was conducted using the developed aptasensor.

IgE Methylene Blue Anaphylaxs Literature

A quick search of PubMed finds 96 papers for “Methylene Blue Anaphylaxis”.

Note that a number of papers describe using Methylene Blue as a treatment because it is a competitive inhibitor of Guanylate Cyclase.

In 2005 severe Anaphylactic Shock caused by Methylene Blue was announced.

Abstract We report a documented severe immunoglobulin E-mediated hypersensitivity reaction associated with use of 1% Methylene Blue for detection of tubal permeability occurring during general anesthesia. Clinical symptoms, biological assessment results, and cutaneous test positivity confirmed an anaphylactic reaction to Methylene Blue. This case report confirms the need for systematic allergological investigation of all drugs and substances administered during the perioperative period in the event of a hypersensitivity reaction occurring during anesthesia. Anesthesiologists should be aware of the possibility of hypersensitivity reactions involving any drug or substance used during surgery.

A 2023 review by researchers from France and USA on Acute Hypersensitivity Reactions found that Methylene Blue dye was responsible in 5% of anaesthesia cases.

Abstract Acute hypersensitivity reactions (AHRs) occurring in present-day anaesthesia can have severe, sometimes fatal, consequences and their incidence is increasing. The most frequent allergens responsible for AHR during anaesthesia are neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) (70% of the cases) followed by antibiotics (18%), patent blue dye and Methylene Blue dye (5%), and latex (5%). Following an AHR, strategies for subsequent anaesthetic procedures (especially the choice of an NMBA) may be difficult to formulate due to inconclusive diagnostic analysis in up to 30% of AHRs. Current diagnosis of AHR relies on the detection of mast cell degranulation products and drug-specific type E immunoglobulins (IgE) in order to document an IgE-mediated anaphylaxis (IgE endotype). Nonetheless, other IgE-independent pathways can be involved in AHR, but their detection is not currently available in standard situations. The different mechanisms (endotypes) involved in peri-operative AHR may contribute to the inconclusive diagnostic work-up and this generates uncertainty concerning the culpable drug and strategy for subsequent anaesthetic procedures. This review provides details on the IgE endotype; an update on non-IgE related endotypes and the novel diagnostic tools that could characterise them. This detailed update is intended to provide explicit clinical reasoning tools to the anaesthesiologist faced with an incomplete AHR diagnostic work-up and to facilitate the decision-making process regarding anaesthetic procedures following an AHR to NMBAs.

An article in French warned of Methylene Blue Anaphylaxis in 2014.

Abstract In medicine, vital blue dyes are mainly used for the evaluation of sentinel lymph nodes in oncologic surgery. Perioperative Anaphylaxis to blue dyes is a rare but significant complication. Allergic reactions to blue dyes are supposedly IgE-mediated and mainly caused by triarylmethanes (Patent Blue and Isosulfane Blue) and less frequently by Methylene Blue. These substances usually do not feature on the anesthesia record and should not be omitted from the list of suspects having caused the perioperative reaction, in the same manner as latex and chlorhexidine. The diagnosis of hypersensitivity to vital blue dyes can be established by skin test. We illustrate this topic with three clinical cases.

In 2024 an interesting paper from Italy and UK reported Anaphylaxis to Patent Blue V Dye.

Patent Blue V Dye is banned as a food dye in Australia, Canada, and US, because it can cause allergic reactions.

Benison et al. found cross-sensitivity to Methylene Blue, but not to other common allergens or Neuromuscular blocking drugs.

In 2015 Anaphylaxis to Patent Blue V Dye was found in 0.24 and 2.2% of procedures in sentinel lymph node detection in breast cancer, and less frequently in melanoma.

In 2006 a team in France reported Anaphylactic reaction to patent blue V but positivity of the cutaneous tests observed with patent blue V was not found with methylene blue in their patient.

A quick search of PubMed finds 17 papers for “Methylene Blue IgE”.

In 2011 the team in France mentioned above for ther 2006 paper, reported Anaphylactic reaction after Methylene Blue-treated Plasma Transfusion.

I have emphasized sections of their warning.

Abstract Methylene Blue-treated Fresh-Frozen Plasma (MB-FFP) is mainly used in Europe. The advantage of the Methylene Blue system is that units can be treated individually. The combined action of Methylene Blue and illumination is a photodynamic process preventing viral RNA and DNA replication. We report the first immediate allergic hypersensitivity reaction to methylene blue-treated plasma transfusion. The clinical course and subsequent assessment of the allergic reaction, including skin tests and basophil activation test, confirmed Methylene Blue-induced IgE-mediated Anaphylaxis. All immediate reactions after MB-FFP transfusion should be investigated to document the underlying mechanism.

