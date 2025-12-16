Searching PubMed for “Methylene Blue Carcinogen” finds 340 papers, the vast majority of which were published after the AIRC Working Group reviewed the topic.

Note the change in opinion from the 1933 paper to recent papers stating that Methylene Blue is a non-biodegradable Carcinogen and exploring Silver Nanoparticles and other means of grabbing and destroying the toxin.

One could find more papers by searching for the known Metabolites, if you have spare time over the “Silly Season”.

Methylene Blue is known to hit your DNA and enhance Radiation Damage to your DNA.

In 2013 the AIRC wrote (publication delayed until 2016) a Monograph with extensive reporting over 31 pages on Methylene Blue.

Compare your reaction to the data with that of the “Working Group” and note the effects of Light.

I recommend you download the free pdf because I will only quote small snippets here.

Limited Cancer Studies

No Human Cancer studies were available in 2013.

3. Cancer in Experimental Animals 3.1 Mouse In a study of oral administration, groups of 50 Male and Female B6C3F1 (age, 6 weeks) received Methylene Blue (in a 0.5% aqueous methylcellulose solution) at a dose of 0 (control), 2.5, 12.5, or 25 mg/kg bw per day by gavage on 5 days per week for up to 106 weeks. In Males, there was a significant positive increase in the trend in the incidence of Carcinoma (P = 0.027, poly-3 trend test) and of Adenoma or Carcinoma (combined) of the Small Intestine (P = 0.029, poly-3 trend test). The incidences of Carcinoma were: 0/50 (0%), 1/50 (2%), 2/50 (4%), 4/50 (8%); and the incidences of Adenoma or Carcinoma (combined) were: 1/50 (2%), 2/50 (4%), 4/50 (8%), 6/50 (12%). The incidences in the dosed groups were not significant by pairwise comparison. The incidence of Adenoma or Carcinoma (combined) in the group receiving the highest dose (12%) exceeded the range for historical controls (39/1508; range, 0–10%); while the incidence in controls (2%) was consistent with the range for historical controls. 3.2 Rat In a study of oral administration, groups of 50 male and 50 female F344/N Rats (age, 6 weeks) received Methylene Blue in a 0.5% aqueous methylcellulose solution at a dose of 0 (control), 5, 25, or 50 mg/kg bw, by gavage once per day on 5 days per week for up to 106 weeks. In males, the trend in the incidence of Pancreatic Islet Cell Adenoma and of Adenoma or Carcinoma (combined) were non-significantly increased. The incidences of adenoma were: 4/50 (8%), 9/50 (18%), 12/50 (24%), and 8/50 (16%); and the incidences of adenoma or carcinoma (combined) were: 4/50 (8%), 9/50 (18%), 14/50 (28%), and 8/50 (16%). The incidences were significantly increased only in the group receiving the intermediate dose (Adenoma, P = 0.037; adenoma or carcinoma (combined), P = 0.013; poly 3-test), and the incidence of Islet Cell Carcinoma of the Pancreas (2/50; 4%) in the group receiving the intermediate dose was within the range for historical controls (26/1448; range, 0–8%). [Although the incidence of Pancreatic Islet Cell Hyperplasia was significantly increased in the group at the highest dose versus controls (26/50 versus 13/50; P ≤ 0.01), and in view of the fact that islet cell hyperplasia, adenoma, and carcinoma are thought to constitute a morphological and biological continuum in the progression of islet cell proliferation, the Working Group considered that the positive trend in the incidence of adenoma or carcinoma (combined) was mainly the result of the increased trend in the incidence of adenoma]. There was no increase in the incidence of any neoplasm in exposed females.

DNA Damage considered by IARC

The IARC editing could be improved in the next revision IMHO.

I am shuffling their order of presentation here.

(b) DNA damage Positive results were reported in several in-vitro tests for Mutagenicity or DNA damage induction with photoactivated Methylene Blue, presumably the result of singlet oxygen production (Brendel, 1973; Gutter et al., 1977; Epe et al., 1988, 1989, 1993; McBride et al., 1992). Methylene blue was shown to intercalate into calf thymus DNA (Lee et al., 1973), and to bind to calf thymus DNA in an orientation perpendicular to the helix axis, coplanar with the bases, at low methylene blue : DNA binding ratios and low ionic strengths (Nordén & Tjerneld, 1982). Villanueva et al. (1993) reported that Methylene Blue induced light-dose-dependent increases in DNA–protein crosslinks (calf thymus DNA, calf thymus histone type II), which was attributed to the production of singlet oxygen. Several studies of DNA damage using the comet assay have been conducted with the majority demonstrating a requirement for Methylene Blue activation by visible (white) light to induce both alkali-labile and FPG-sensitive (oxidized guanine) sites. Studies were conducted in Male Sprague-Dawley Rat Primary Hepatocytes (Lábaj et al., 2007; Horváthová et al., 2012), MCF-7 Breast Cancer Cells (Masannat et al., 2009), HB-2 normal Human Breast Cells (Masannat et al., 2009), cultured Colonic Adenocarcinoma CaCo-2 cells (Davies et al., 2007), and Barrett-associated Adenocarcinoma OE33 cells (Sturmey et al., 2009). Masannat et al. (2009) reported no increase in the number of FPG-sensitive sites in MCF-7 cells treated with 1% methylene blue for 5 minutes in the presence of white light, but alkali-labile sites were significantly increased by this treatment, as was total DNA damage. Similar results were reported by Sturmey et al. (2009) with OE33 cells treated with methylene blue and white light (significant increase in alkali-labile sites, but not FPG-sensitive sites). In all other cell lines, DNA damage in the form of both alkali-labile sites and FPG-sensitive sites) was observed after treatment with Methylene Blue in the presence of white light. (Red Light Most Dangerous) red light (580–700 nm) induced DNA damage at a lower concentration of Methylene blue (1.5 mM or 0.05%) and increased the frequency of both alkali-labile sites and FPG-sensitive sites; no increases in DNA damage were seen when light was filtered to allow only the blue or the green portions of the spectrum to interact with methylene blue.

Ovaries at Risk discovered by US Government

In a study by the National Toxicology Program (NTP, 2008), induction of Sister-Chromatid exchange and of Chromosomal Aberration with and without metabolic activation was observed in Chinese Hamster Ovary Cells treated with methylene blue.

4.2 Genetic and related effects They have a Table 4.1 that runs to 4 pages, summarizing the text. 4.2.1 Humans In mucosal cells from Barrett Oeosophagus in Humans undergoing endoscopy, Methylene Blue dye (0.5% solution) (which was used to identify specific areas of interest for biopsy) induced DNA damage as detected by the alkaline comet assay and the modified comet assay using the enzyme formamide pyrimidine-DNA glycosylase (FPG) to detect damage associated with reactive oxygen species (Olliver et al., 2003). Exposure in vitro of normal oesophageal tissue, obtained by biopsy, to Methylene Blue (0.5% for 1 minute) in the absence of light did not result in an increase in DNA damage (Olliver et al., 2003), confirming the role of white light-activated methylene blue in the induction of DNA damage. Similarly, an increase in DNA damage (alkali-labile sites and FPG-sensitive sites) was seen in biopsied Colonic Epithelium sprayed with Methylene Blue dye (0.1%) during colonoscopy (which used illumination with white light) compared with colonic epithelial cells sampled in the same region before spraying with Methylene Blue (Davies et al., 2007).

Mutagenic without Photoactivation

Relevant to Birth Defects caused by Methylene Blue:

4.2.2 Experimental systems (a) Mutation (i) Assays in Bacteria or Yeast Methylene Blue was shown to be mutagenic without photoactivation in a variety of Salmonella typhimurium tester strains, inducing both Base-substitution and Frameshift Mutations, with and without metabolic activation (Chung et al., 1981; Yamaguchi, 1981; Lunn & Sansone, 1991; NTP, 2008); Mutagenic Activity or induction of DNA damage was also reported in several strains of Escherichia coli (McCarroll et al., 1981; Mohn et al., 1984; Webb & Hass, 1984; NTP, 2008). (Fruit Flies) (ii) Drosophila melanogaster No increase in the frequency of sex-linked recessive lethal mutation was detected in germ cells of male Drosophila melanogaster given methylene blue via a larval feeding regimen (Clark, 1953). However, when photoactivated with white light, Methylene Blue induced high levels of Homologous Mitotic Recombination in a Somatic Mutation And Recombination Test (SMART) in D. melanogaster (Smijs et al., 2004).

Metabolites of Methylene Blue are Mutagens

4.2.3 Metabolites of Methylene Blue (a) Azure A Azure A was mutagenic in Salmonella typhimurium strains TA98 and TA100, and Escherichia coli strain WP2 uvrA pKM101, with and without exogenous metabolic activation (NTP, 2008). Azure A also induced chromosomal damage in cultured Chinese hamster Ovary cells in the absence of exogenous metabolic activation at doses (10 and 20 μM) that produced marked cytotoxicity (Au & Hsu, 1979). (b) Azure B Azure B was mutagenic in Salmonella typhimurium strains TA98 and TA100, and Escherichia coli strain WP2 uvrA pKM101, with and without exogenous metabolic activation (NTP, 2008). Azure B also induced chromosomal damage in cultured Chinese hamster Ovary cells in the absence of exogenous metabolic activation at a dose (20 μM) that produced marked cytotoxicity (Au & Hsu, 1979). (c) Azure C Azure C was mutagenic in Salmonella typhimurium strains TA98 and TA100, and Escherichia coli strain WP2 uvrA pKM101, with and without exogenous metabolic activation (NTP, 2008). Azure C also induced chromosomal damage in cultured Chinese hamster Ovary cells in the absence of exogenous metabolic activation at a dose (20 μM) that produced marked cytotoxicity (Au & Hsu, 1979).

Mechanisms of Methylene Blue Harms

The IARC devotes many pages of its 2013 report to other Harms caused by Methylene Blue in Humans, Cats, Dogs, Guinea-pigs, Mice, Rabbits, and Rats.

AIRC 2016 Summary

6. Evaluation 6.1 Cancer in humans No data were available to the Working Group. 6.2 Cancer in experimental animals There is limited evidence for the carcinogenicity of methylene blue in experimental animals. 6.3 Overall evaluation Methylene Blue is not classifiable as to its carcinogenicity in humans (Group 3).

So we can look at the huge Methylene Blue literature to see what was found after 2013, the year of the latest science covered by the AIRC Working Group.

We should encourage Robert F Kennedy Jr. to order an urgent review because the AIRC has limited resources.