Here is the NMR spectrum using three different Echo Times (TE) with the distinctive peak for MSM identified. It was proposed as a reference standard in 2019 because at that time, the US Food and Drug Administration designation is “generally regarded as safe,” which allows MSM to be added to foods and dietary supplements without direct regulation.

I think that situation might change when recent science is read closely.

Reference: Lana G. Kaiser, David Russell, Tristan Maschmeyer, Richard L. Redfern and Ben A. Inglis. 2019. Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM): A chemical shift reference for 1H MRS of human brain. Magnetic Resonance in Medicine. 2019;00:1–11. https ://doi.org/10.1002/mrm.27997

You might like to read my October 2024 article where I mentioned MSM was linked to Autism in young children and it has a Brain washout “half life” of approximately 7.5 days after ingestion.

I mentioned a 35-year-old lady who suffered bilateral Acute Angle Closure (AAC), often linked to disruption of the Blood Brain Barrier, after taking MSM as a “dietary supplement”.

In this update I add some more references on the MSM Brain impacts measured in older Humans.