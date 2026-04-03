Geoff Pain PhD

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3d

Life threatening adverse reaction here. Prescribed for diabetes, after 4 tablets thankfully found online article that advised to stop taking the stuff. Something this dangerous should not be on the market. Why are they asking so much for this crap? The generic version here is free under Medicare.

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James Jones's avatar
James Jones
3d

you mention endotoxins ....... a lot. Is this a fair summary of what they are?

https://www.bmglabtech.com/en/blog/what-are-endotoxins/

I had always understood them to be part of the cell walls of gram negative bacteria.

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