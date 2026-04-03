Note the recently discounted price gouging by The Wellness Company, US$71.99 or AU$104 for 90 tablets.

Metformin 500 mg (100 tablets) in Australia generally costs between AU$7.99 and AU$13.00 for private prescriptions, with prices dropping significantly for Medicare cardholders, often to around AU$7.10–$7.70 for concessional prescriptions.

Today, one Australian dollar exchanges for 69 US cents.

Metformin might have some value

I have mentioned that Metformin has been shown to help against Endotoxin, the word that McCullough prefers not to use.

In particular Metformin has been studied as a treatment for Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis.

Metformin has been shown to help Endotoxin Induced Depression.

Casey Means and her brother have attacked Metformin Pill Pop Pushers.

Using the AI inserted into my browser search:

A 2024 analysis of FAERS data from 2004–2022 identified 56,674 adverse event reports for Metformin, with 6,426 (11.34%) resulting in Death and 5,564 (9.82%) classified as life-threatening.

The paper found is behind a paywall demanding US$104 to read.

I have added to the grifter Pill Pop Death Toll running total.

Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA)

In 1986 James Pain pointed to failure of Ursodeoxycholic Acid (UDCA) to help against Endotoxemia.

US FAERS showed 249 Deaths (13.1%) from 2004-2023 for UDCA.

Please let me know if you see people flogging mail order UDCA.

South Korean Study

A number of people in social media reported the study demonstrating failure of Metformin and Ursodeoxycholic Acid. The journal sent me the notification today.

The graphical and text abstracts:

Background: There is no proven treatment to alleviate symptoms of postacute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), despite its substantial public health burden. Objective: To evaluate the efficacy of Metformin and UrsoDeoxyCholic Acid (UDCA) in improving PASC symptoms in adults. Design: Double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trial. (Clinical Research Information Service: KCT0009342) Setting: Two tertiary hospitals in South Korea, July 2024 to April 2025. Participants: Of 666 adults screened, 396 with a PASC index score of 12 or greater were randomly assigned. Intervention: Oral Metformin (uptitrated to 1500 mg/d), UDCA (900 mg once daily), or double placebo for 14 days (1:1:1). Measurements: Proportion of participants achieving PASC recovery (index score <12) at 8 weeks. Results: Among 396 randomized participants (median age, 36 years [IQR, 28 to 49 years]; 72% women), 132 received Metformin, 132 received UDCA, and 132 received placebo. The mean interval from SARSCoV- 2 infection was 9.8 months (SD, 7.5). The mean baseline PASC score was 19.3 (SD, 5.7). Recovery occurred in 63.6% (84 of 132) with Metformin, 68.2% (90 of 132) with UDCA, and 68.2% (90 of 132) with placebo. Mean changes in PASC scores from baseline to week 8 were 10.05 (95% CI, 11.35 to 8.76) with Metformin and 10.62 (CI, 11.79 to 9.45) with UDCA, compared with 10.43 (CI, 11.69 to 9.18) with placebo. Limitation: Findings may not be generalizable to patients with more severe or persistent long COVID. Conclusion: A 2-week course of Metformin or UDCA did not significantly improve recovery from PASC. Primary Funding Source: National Institute of Infectious Diseases, National Institute of Health, South Korea

The South Korean study is also useful demonstrating Covid19 Jabs did not prevent infection, which will surprise none of my subscrbers.