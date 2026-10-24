News services around the world have been flooded with reports of a “breakthrough” using mRNA.

Merck and Moderna block access to all Australians on the Clinical trials using extremely lethal Keytruda = Pembrolizumab.

Time for an update on my last mention.

TGA Australia promotes Lethal IgG4 Keytruda Pembrolizumab GeoffPainPhD · February 6, 2025 I received an email update from Annals of Internal Medicine including a case report from Taiwan of a 44-year-old woman who died of Cytokine release syndrome after treatment with Keytruda, also known as Pembrolizumab (formerly Lambrolizumab). Read full story

TGA DAEN Update

Today Australia’s drug regulator, 96% funded by Big Pharma, shows:

282 Deaths from 1,007 cases where Keytruda = Pembrolizumab = MK-3475 was the Single Suspected Medicine, giving a Death to Report Ratio of 28%.

US FAEMS Update

Today the US database shows:

17,759 Deaths for Generic Pembrolizumab from 98,117 case reports.

5,353 Deaths for Proprietary Pembrolizumab from 32,761 case reports.

12,424 Deaths for Proprietary Keytruda from 65,417 case reports.

7 Deaths for Proprietary Keytruda QLEX from 67 case reports.

Intismeran Autogene Deaths being withheld ?

US FAEMS shows only 2 Deaths today.

Different Reporting emphasis in UK

In Australia, Georgina V. Long, 2024 Australian of the Year, has featured heavily in TV, online and newspaper reports this week. She is currently on sabbatical in Lisbon Portugal from her medical director role at the Melanoma Institute Australia, affiliated with the University of Sydney.

Recall she was lead author on a paper that described attempts to save Richard Scolyer.

However the BBC article by Jim Reed chose to mention only Pippa Corrie, a consultant medical oncologist who helped run part of the study with patients at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Shares in the drugmakers MSD (known as Merck in the US) and Moderna have surged since both companies first hinted at the success of the vaccine in the summer. But investors sold off stock on Thursday after financial analysts said the results were not quite as strong as those seen in an earlier, much smaller trial. Both companies said they were now “engaging with authorities” suggesting they could file for approval from medicine regulators as soon as next year. Widespread NHS use will also depend on cost, given that each individual patient will need to have their tumour genetically analysed and a personalised vaccine made for them. The trial will continue so that the patients involved can be monitored – both to see if the cancer returns over time and to assess whether the drug ultimately helps them live longer.

Where to read the leaked Merck Moderna Keytruda Data

Read on if you have not already found the full report that we in Australia are forbidden to see.