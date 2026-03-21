Thanks to Rob who has been following the story.

Look at the queue to be Jabbed with Meningococcal B product at the Canterbury Christ Church University.

Picture credit and article.

I mentioned the high rate of adverse events, including Deaths from Meningococcal B Jab Bexsero 10 months ago including special attention by the Australian TGA.

All members of US ACIP, currently suspended due to court action by vested interests, are also well aware.

Unfortunately the US FAERS and VAERS databases will probably hide adverse events because UK will be classified as “foreign” and UK authorities can’t be trusted to inform the public.

The recent outbreak followed an “intimate” function at “Club Chemistry” where many people shared vapes, glasses and “snogged” multiple partners.

To Friday there had been 29 confirmed or suspected cases of meningitis. Of the 18 confirmed cases, 13 are known to be caused by the meningitis B strain. All 29 have required hospital admission. More than 9,800 courses of antibiotics and 2,360 vaccines have been administered to eligible people in Kent.

Let’s hope the frenzied response does not claim more young lives as those infected with the bacteria continue to spread the disease which has already reached London.