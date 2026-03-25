Gasp! For US$274.99 per person Foster Coulson wants you to buy the “Travel Emergency Kit” and they also want to sell you refills of the multiple poisons after you have Pill Popped, including Massive Dose 500 milligram capsules of Ciprofloxacin, that looks like this:

Here are the key pushers offering you a “saving” of US$100 to join their Big Pharma Club for the first year of the rest of your life.

Here is the “Travel Emergency Kit”, where I expanded the claims building their Bioterror Fear campaign.

TWC Fine Print says you can’t use on Children

How many people encouraged to fear Meningitis B will read the fine print?

How many customers have ordered refills?

Individuals vary in excretion of Cipro

Interesting table measuring Fluoride levels in 19 patients given a massive dose of 10mg/kg shows some people store the drug in their various organs.

Aortic Rupture

For some Cipro Pill Poppers, Death comes quickly as they internally bleed out.

Read on to see the Science of Ciprofloxacin Deaths and Permanent Harms