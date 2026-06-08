He helped raise millions of dollars for MND research, knowing it would kill him.

I will be watching the traditional King’s Birthday Holiday AFL match between my lifelong supported team Melbourne Demons and their arch rivals Collingwood Magpies.

Looking back to 2021 when this video was recorded, his speech already severely affected.

Neale Daniher played for Essendon, later coached Melbourne, as well as helping coach Fremantle Docker and West Coast Eagles teams.

I wrote about MND in August 2025.

Using this post to mention some that I have recently updated.