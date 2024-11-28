Medicine: A Critical Tipping Point
A Panel discussion from The Cape Byron Lighthouse Declaration Team
Please share with any Medical Professionals who are feeling guilty about participating in the Covid19 Jabs Frenzy and now realize they broke their Hypocratic Oath.
They can help to try to stop it ever happening again and find Evidence Based Medical treatments and Psychological support for the victims.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider giving a paid subscription to friends or family for Christmas or New Year.
Watch via this link Medicine: A Critical Tipping Point
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.