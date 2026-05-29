Thanks to Jessica Rose for the mention of the paper, written by 40 authors, submitted on 20 June 2024 and only just published on 28 May 2026.

As I mentoned to Jessica, the senior author, whose name appears last is Endotoxin expert from Yale, Akiko Iwasaki.

MED20, Mediator Complex Subunit 20, is a protein coding gene, but just one of numerous MEDs found conserved in numerous lifeforms.

Here is a nice depiction of MEDs as parts of cellular transcription machinery.

And another useful display.

MEDopathies

Found a nice 2025 review.

Abstract Background/Objectives: The Mediator (MED) complex is an essential regulator of RNA polymerase II transcription. There is increasing evidence that pathogenic variants in several MED subunits are the cause of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental phenotypes, collectively referred to as “MEDopathies”. This review aims to summarize current knowledge on the genetic basis, clinical manifestations, and neuroradiological features of MED-related disorders. Methods: We undertook a narrative synthesis of the literature focusing on the MED subunits most commonly associated with neurological disorders, including MED1, MED8, MED11, MED12/MED12L, MED13/MED13L, MED14, MED17, MED20, MED23, MED25, MED27, and CDK8. Sources included peer-reviewed genetic, clinical, and imaging studies, supplemented by relevant case reports and cohort analyses. In addition, representative facial phenotypes associated with selected MED variants (MED11, MED12, MED13, MED13L, MED25) were visualized for educational purposes using artificial intelligence-based image generation derived from standardized clinical descriptors. Results: All MEDopathies show converging clinical patterns: global developmental delay/intellectual disability, hypotonia, epilepsy, speech disorders, and behavioral comorbidity. Non-neurological involvement, such as craniofacial or cardiac anomalies, is subunit-specific. Neuroradiological features include callosal abnormalities (agenesis, thinning, dysmorphia), delayed or hypomyelination, progressive cerebral and cerebellar atrophy, basal ganglia signaling changes, pontine hypoplasia, and, in MED27 deficiency, a “hot cross bun” sign. Gene-specific constellations emphasize catastrophic infantile progression (MED11), X-linked syndromes with callosal defects (MED12/MED12L), language-dominant phenotypes (MED13), and syndromic intellectual disability with systemic features (MED13L). Conclusions: The growing spectrum of MEDopathies argues for their recognition as a unified nosological group with overlapping clinical and radiological signatures. Characteristic MRI constellations may serve as diagnostic clues and guide targeted molecular testing. Future directions include longitudinal imaging to describe disease progression and the integration of genomic data with curated clinical radiological datasets to refine genotype-phenotype correlations.

Sciano et al. were also very interested in Neurological MEDopathies.

Abstract Neurological diseases, including traumatic brain injuries, stroke (haemorrhagic and ischemic), and inherent neurodegenerative diseases cause acquired disability in humans, representing a leading cause of death worldwide. The Mediator complex (MED) is a large, evolutionarily conserved multiprotein that facilities the interaction between transcription factors and RNA Polymerase II in eukaryotes. Some MED subunits have been found altered in the brain, although their specific functions in neurodegenerative diseases are not fully understood. Mutations in MED subunits were associated with a wide range of genetic diseases for MED12, MED13, MED13L, MED20, MED23, MED25, and CDK8 genes. In addition, MED12 and MED23 were deregulated in the Alzheimer’s Disease. Interestingly, most of the genomic mutations have been found in the subunits of the kinase module. To date, there is only one evidence on MED1 involvement in post-stroke cognitive deficits. Although the underlying neurodegenerative disorders may be different, we are confident that the signal cascades of the biological-cognitive mechanisms of brain adaptation, which begin after brain deterioration, may also differ. Here, we analysed relevant studies in English published up to June 2023. They were identified through a search of electronic databases including PubMed, Medline, EMBASE and Scopus, including search terms such as “Mediator complex”, “neurological disease”, “brains”. Thematic content analysis was conducted to collect and summarize all studies demonstrating MED alteration to understand the role of this central transcriptional regulatory complex in the brain. Improved and deeper knowledge of the regulatory mechanisms in neurological diseases can increase the ability of physicians to predict onset and progression, thereby improving diagnostic care and providing appropriate treatment decisions.

MED20

Getting back to the single MED gene mentioned in the paywalled paper, I found that the US National Library of Medicine updated its website for MED20 on 19 May 2026.

Summary This gene encodes a component of the mediator complex (also known as TRAP, SMCC, DRIP, or ARC), a transcriptional coactivator complex thought to be required for the expression of almost all genes. The mediator complex is recruited by transcriptional activators or nuclear receptors to induce gene expression, by interacting with RNA polymerase II and promoting the formation of a transcriptional pre-initiation complex. A mutation in this gene has been associated with a novel infantile-onset neurodegenerative movement disorder. Alternatively spliced transcript variants have been identified. Expression Ubiquitous expression in placenta (RPKM 6.7), thyroid (RPKM 6.0) and 25 other tissues

US National Library of Medicine shows tissue distribution obtained from Human Foetuses. Please click to enlarge.

They report popular synonyms as SRB2, TRFP, PRO0213.

The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) shows many more synonyms.

CTD offers various Tabs including Pathways for your advanced delving.

CTD has 1,416 line entries for associated Diseases.

CTD has 417 Gene interaction line entries.

CTD helps by listing genes that have comparable sets of interacting chemicals to MED20.

There is a GeneCard for MED20.

CTD lists 112 references and PubMed finds over 30 papers. I will just mention a few.

MED20 Endotoxin and Liver Injury

In 2009 US researchers reported their discovery of the Endotoxin (LPS) MED20 axis n synergy with Trovafloxacin, a very nasty Fluorinated Aromatic Fluoroquinolone antibiotic that was withdrawn from the market.

Abstract The antibiotic Trovafloxacin (TVX) has caused severe idiosyncratic hepatotoxicity in people, whereas Levofloxacin (LVX) has not. Mice cotreated with TVX and Lipopolysaccharide (LPS), but not with LVX and LPS, develop severe Hepatocellular necrosis. Mice were treated with TVX and/or LPS, and hepatic gene expression changes were measured before liver injury using gene array. Hepatic gene expression profiles from mice treated with TVX/LPS clustered differently from those treated with LPS or TVX alone. Several of the probe sets expressed differently in TVX/LPS-treated mice were involved in interferon (IFN) signaling and the janus kinase/signal transducers and activators of transcription (JAK/STAT) pathway. A time course of plasma concentrations of IFN-gamma and interleukin (IL)-18, which directly induces IFN-gamma production, revealed that both cytokines were selectively increased in TVX/LPS-treated mice. Both IL-18(-/-) and IFN-gamma(-/-) mice were significantly protected from TVX/LPS-induced liver injury. In addition, IFN-gamma(-/-) mice had decreased plasma concentrations of tumor necrosis factor-alpha, IL-18, and IL-1beta when compared to wild-type mice. In conclusion, the altered expression of genes involved in IFN signaling in TVX/LPS-treated mice led to the finding that IL-18 and IFN-gamma play a critical role in TVX/LPS-induced liver injury.

Shaw et al. found MED20 was one of 142 Functional Genes Selectively Changed by TVX/LPS treatment compared to all other treatment groups.

MED20 and Ferroptosis in Demyelination

Mentioned Ferroptosis before.

In 2025 Chinese scientists found an interesting and potetentally exciting link if they can develop a therapy.

Abstract Myelin sheath is essential for the maintenance of neural system functions. The Mediator complex (MED) is associated with Neurodegenerative Diseases. Mutation of the MED subunit Med20 leads to abnormal brain development, but whether Med20 modulates myelination remains unknown. In this study, we report that Med20 is an important modulator of myelination in the peripheral nervous system. Loss of Med20 in Schwann cells (SCs) induces Ferroptosis, thus impairing myelination. The functions of Med20 in SCs are mediated by its downstream target DDB1. DDB1 controls SC Ferroptosis by regulating Hmox1 through a “DDB1-UHRF1-BACH1-Hmox1” transcription regulation axis and its direct interaction and subsequent simultaneous ubiquitination of the HO-1 protein. HO-1 inhibitor ZnPP or Ferroptosis inhibitor Fer-1 is sufficient and efficient for antagonizing Ferroptosis in SCs and restoring myelination in Med20-deficient mice. The results of our study reveal that Med20 is an important regulator in the network that controls myelination in the peripheral nervous system.

MED20 and Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is linked to Ferroptosis.

In 2024 Chinese scientists linked MED20 to Schizophrenia.

Abstract Objective: Schizophrenia is a common mental disorder, and mitochondrial function represents a potential therapeutic target for psychiatric diseases. The role of mitochondrial metabolism-related genes (MRGs) in the diagnosis of schizophrenia remains unknown. This study aimed to identify candidate genes that may influence the diagnosis and treatment of schizophrenia based on MRGs. Methods: Three schizophrenia datasets were obtained from the Gene Expression Omnibus database. MRGs were collected from relevant literature. The differentially expressed genes between normal samples and schizophrenia samples were screened using the limma package. Venn analysis was performed to identify differentially expressed MRGs (DEMRGs) in Schizophrenia. Based on the STRING database, hub genes in DEMRGs were identified using the MCODE algorithm in Cytoscape. A diagnostic model containing hub genes was constructed using LASSO regression and logistic regression analysis. The relationship between hub genes and drug sensitivity was explored using the DSigDB database. An interaction network between miRNA-transcription factor (TF)-hub genes was created using the Network-Analyst website. Results: A total of 1,234 MRGs, 172 DEMRGs, and 6 hub genes with good diagnostic performance were identified. Ten potential candidate drugs (Rifampicin, Fulvestrant, PentadecaFluorooctanoic acid, etc.) were selected. Thirty-four miRNAs targeting genes in the diagnostic model (ANGPTL4, CPT2, GLUD1, MED1, and MED20), as well as 137 TFs, were identified. Conclusion: Six potential candidate genes showed promising diagnostic significance. rifampicin, fulvestrant, and PentadecaPluorooctanoic acid were potential drugs for future research in the treatment of schizophrenia. These findings provided valuable evidence for the understanding of schizophrenia pathogenesis, diagnosis, and drug treatment.

I really hope that don’t pursue use of the PFAS PentadecaPluorooctanoic acid as a mind altering drug !!

MED20 and Endometriosis

I have mentioned Endometriosis before.

In 2025 AI was used by Chinese scientists to delve and they found a link to MED20.

Abstract Background: Endometriosis (EM), a disorder driven by persistent systemic inflammation, impacts around 10% of women in their reproductive period, often diagnosed only via surgery. Metabolic alterations, particularly in lipid metabolism, may uncover novel biomarkers. We aimed to identify diagnostic markers and molecular subtypes by integrating lipid metabolism gene expression and machine learning. Methods: We downloaded gene expression datasets (GSE51981 and GSE7305) from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database. Differential expression was analyzed using limma (|log2FC| > 1, p.adj < 0.05); intersected with lipid genes to yield candidate genes. Weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) demonstrated Endometriosis-connected gene modules. Integrating lipid metabolism-related differentially expressed genes with WGCNA hub genes, followed by least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) and XGBoost machine learning, identified diagnostic biomarkers. Their performance was validated using receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves in an independent dataset. Immune infiltration, including CIBERSORT and single-sample GSEA (ssGSEA), gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA), and non-negative matrix factorization (NMF)-based subtype analyses were performed. MicroRNA (miRNA) and transcription factor (TF) regulatory networks were constructed using online databases. Results: We identified 106 lipid metabolism-related differential genes. WGCNA revealed the turquoise module strongly correlated with endometriosis. ELOVL6 and MED20 were identified as key genes through machine learning algorithms. The two key genes emerged as robust diagnostic biomarkers, showing high area under the ROC curves (AUCs) across both training and validation sets. Immune infiltration analysis revealed distinct immune cell patterns in endometriosis, with ELOVL6 and MED20 correlating with specific immune cells. Subtype analysis, based on lipid metabolism scores, stratified patients into high and low score groups with differential gene expression and immune cell infiltration. Regulatory networks identified miRNAs and TFs targeting ELOVL6 and MED20. Conclusion: Our study identified ELOVL6 and MED20 as promising lipid metabolism-related diagnostic biomarkers for endometriosis. We also uncovered distinct molecular subtypes linked to lipid metabolism, providing novel insights into endometriosis heterogeneity and potential therapeutic targets.

MED20 and Breast Cancer with Diabetes

I have mentioned rising incidence of Breast Cancer a number of times.

In 2023 scientists in United Arab Emirates and UK.

Abstract Diabetes mellitus is a burdensome disease that affects various cellular functions through altered glucose metabolism. Several reports have linked Diabetes to Cancer development; however, the exact molecular mechanism of how diabetes-related traits contribute to cancer progression is not fully understood. The current study aimed to explore the molecular mechanism underlying the potential effect of Hyperglycemia combined with Hyperinsulinemia on the progression of Breast Cancer cells. To this end, gene dysregulation induced by the exposure of MCF7 breast cancer cells to Hyperglycemia (HG), or a combination of Hyperglycemia and Hyperinsulinemia (HGI), was analyzed using a microarray gene expression assay. Hyperglycemia combined with Hyperinsulinemia induced differential expression of 45 genes (greater than or equal to two-fold), which were not shared by other treatments. On the other hand, in silico analysis performed using a publicly available dataset (GEO: GSE150586) revealed differential upregulation of 15 genes in the breast tumor tissues of diabetic patients with breast cancer when compared with breast cancer patients with no diabetes. SLC26A11, ALDH1A3, MED20, PABPC4 and SCP2 were among the top upregulated genes in both microarray data and the in silico analysis. In conclusion, Hyperglycemia combined with Hyperinsulinemia caused a likely unique signature that contributes to acquiring more carcinogenic traits. Indeed, these findings might potentially add emphasis on how monitoring diabetes-related metabolic alteration as an adjunct to diabetes therapy is important in improving breast cancer outcomes. However, further detailed studies are required to decipher the role of the highlighted genes, in this study, in the pathogenesis of breast cancer in patients with a different glycemic index.

Near email length limit, so I might add more later.

Did you find this useful, or would you prefer to pay US$39.95 plus local taxes to get the paywalled paper by Jab developer Akiko Iwasaki and her friends that appeared 2 years after it was submitted ?