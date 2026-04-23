US Government will be receiving but not publishing new Deaths, but injuries might be found by searching in the new system replacing FAERS.

The PubChem website is a great resource for Mebendazole.

Reminds me of the good old days in the lab when the first thing I did before picking up a bottle of poison was to have a good read of the warnings on the label.

US PubChem currently shows 3 major warnings in obligatory little red diamonds.

Note Mebendazole is an Irritant (requiring gloves, eye goggles and face mask), Health Hazard and Environmental Hazard.

Further detail gives Warning Codes from the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals:

Hazard Statements

H302 (98.7%): Harmful if swallowed [Warning Acute toxicity, oral]

H341 (10.4%): Suspected of causing Genetic Defects [Warning Germ cell Mutagenicity]

H400 (14.3%): Very toxic to Aquatic life [Warning Hazardous to the aquatic environment, acute hazard]

Precautionary Statement Codes

P203 Obtain, read and follow all safety instructions before use.

P264 Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Do not touch eyes.

P270 Do not eat, drink or smoke when using this product.

P273 Avoid release to the environment.

P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection

P301+P317 IF SWALLOWED: Get medical help.

P318 if exposed or concerned, get medical advice.

P330 Rinse mouth.

P391 Collect spillage.

P405 Store locked up.

P501 Dispose of contents/container to ...

Big Pharma Pill Popping Push

Received another paid Mebendazole advertisement from The Wellness Company overnight.

Desperate people who paid gouged prices for the Ivermectin/Mebendazole combination from TWC did not do well as previously mentioned.

Here we see Peter A McCullough (Registered Trademark) on another RAV video stating that nearly one in six people who responded after 6 months suffered Worse Cancer.

Below I discuss how the Mebendazole Myth is based on junk science by heavily conflicted individuals that should never have passed the editorial and review process.