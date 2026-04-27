Mebendazole Pill Pushers are flogging capsules containing Nanoparticles of the poison.

Australian researchers at the University of Sydney in 1982 used radioactive Mebendazole donated by Janssen Pharmaceutica, Belgium made with the radioactive isotope of Hydrogen, known as Tritium or radioactive Carbon-14 on a Human volunteer to see where Intravenous Jabbed and Oral Mebendazole goes.

They took special care relating to Mebendazole solubility in various solvents used.

Their introduction is informative re context.

The anthelmintic Mebendazole has been the object of a number of investigations with regard to its potential as a chemotherapeutic agent for the treatment of echinococcosis and onchoceriasis. The variability of the clinical response in patients treated with this drug could be related to its poor bioavailability, and the consequent difficulty of achieving and maintaining effective blood levels. The very low solubility of Mebendazole has prevented its formulation for intravenous therapeutic administration, so that no measure of its half-life, and no real estimate of its bioavailability has been made using the standard method of comparing blood concentrations v time, following oral and intravenous dosing. In this study, a tracer dose of [3H]-Mebendazole was administered to a human volunteer, both intravenously and orally, to determine the actual half-life and bioavailability of the drug.

They used DMSO to help dissolve the drug !!

A 0.6 μM sterile solution of [3H]-Mebendazole containing 0.25% Dimethyl Sulphoxide in normal saline was prepared. An indwelling cannula was inserted into a vein in the left forearm of a healthy male volunteer (76 kg, 1.83 m) who had taken no other drugs for 1 week prior to the study. After fasting overnight, 10 ml of the sterile [3H]-Mebendazole solution was injected into a suitable vein in the right arm over a period of 1 min.

Their stock DMSO/water solution contained 0.177μg/mL. Recall that the solubility of Mebendazole is 0.33 ± 0.02 μg/mL in water.

They used the C-14 radioactive Mebendazole as an internal standard when they extracted the Mebendazole from the man’s serum with Ether.

A similar procedure was followed after oral administration of 10 ml of the same solution. The plasma samples were spiked with aliquots of [14C]-Mebendazole as an internal standard, and each sample was extracted with 2 x 10 ml portions of Diethyl Ether. The combined ether layers were evaporated to dryness and the residue dissolved in 100 μL of Dimethyl Sulphoxide. An aliquot of each extract was fractionated by reversed phase h.p.l.c. using a 15 cm column packed with 5 μm LiChrosorb RP8 (Merck) material. The mobile phase used was 55% Methanol in 0.05 M aqueous ammonium phosphate buffer (pH 7.0). The flow rate was maintained at 1 ml/min, and a fixed wavelength (254 nm) detector was used. The effluent corresponding to the Mebendazole peak was collected and dissolved in 10 ml of scintillation cocktail (Instagel, Packard). Each vial was counted to 1% statistical precision in a liquid scintillation counter operating in the 3H/14C dual channel mode.

They were able to calculate the elimination half-lives for the tiny amount of Intravenous (1.16 hours) and Oral (0.74 hours) Membendazole, by measuring 3H disintegrations per minute over 6 hours as shown in their Figure 1.

From this work they calculated Mebendazole bioavailability of 17%.

In this study, the amount of mebendazole administered (1.7 μg) was well below its saturation solubility in the vehicle (normal saline) and, as no absorption phase was observed, it has been assumed that rapid and complete absorption of the dose occurred. Animal studies in our laboratories have shown that Mebendazole is extensively metabolised by the Liver and eliminated in the Bile. In rats, approximately 85% of an intravenous dose is eliminated in the bile. We have also recovered Mebendazole metabolites from Human bile samples. Brugmans et al. (1971), after oral administration of small doses (0.1 mg/kg) of [14C]-Mebendazole, found less than 10% of the dose eliminated in the urine of human subjects. These factors, together with the very short elimination half-life indicate that the drug is probably undergoing rapid first pass metabolism and elimination and, as a consequence, the low bioavailability of Mebendazole observed when it is given in therapeutic doses is likely to be due to a combination of very low solubility (and hence dissolution rate limited absorption) and high first pass effect.

In 1985 Dawson and coworkers, this time collaborating with the University of Tasmania, published more on Oral and Intravenous radioactive Mebendazole using 5 volunteers with a history of Cystic Hydatid Disease (Echinococcosis), 2 male and 3 female. A very elegant study.

They found the major unconjugated Human metabolite of Mebendazole is 2-amino-5(6) [α-hydroxybenzyl]benzimidazole (IV), not 2-amino-5(6)benzoylbenzimidazole (II), as previously reported by others.

In this paper they reported that Mebendazole sticks to 0.22 μm filters.

They also measured radioactive Mebendazole output in Urine, finding about 50% of the doses were elimiated in 24 hours via that route.

In contrast to their 1982 study, and an absorption phase was noted in all subjects in the 1985 paper.

An important finding:

low levels of Mebendazole observed following Oral administration at this dose level are probably due to the drug being metabolized before it reaches the systemic circulation.

In another 1985 paper, they reported on a single 500 mg doses of Mebendazole in 3 forms - (Vermox), a 2% suspension or gelatine capsules including Olive Oil given with a standard breakfast. Dosage was 6.7 mg/kg given to 13 healthy male volunteers.

Six of the subjects were also dosed with a suppository containing Mebendazole (500 mg) in a Massupol base that resulted in no detectable absorption.

They calculated the relative bioavailability of Mebendazole at therapeutic dose levels was 3.3%.

Canadian research using [3H] Mebendazole showed it Failed to form high-affinity binding sites with Chicken Brain microtubule proteins

GMO β-tubulin cDNA isotypes expressed in Escherichia coli were treated with Tritiated Mebendazole in 1993 Institute of Parasitology, McGill University, Quebec working with Upjohn in USA.

A key paper on the futility of trying to extrapolate from intestinal parasites to Humans. Here is the full abstract:

Two distinct β-tubulin cDNA isotypes (/38 9 and ¢/12--16) from Haemonchus contortus were expressed for the first time in Escherichia coli and characterised by their specific Mebendazole (MBZ) binding and polymerization properties. Beta-tubulin was expressed without translational fusion to an E. coli sequence under the regulation of the tryptophan promoter in the pTrp2 vector. Beta-tubulin was produced in large amounts in insoluble ‘inclusion bodies’. The inclusion bodies were purified and solubilised and the/~-tubulin renatured by treatment with urea followed by dilution with alkaline buffer and a shift to physiological pH. The yield was more than 10 mg of β-tubulin per litre of cell culture. The recombinant tubulin produced was recognized in Western blot by specific anti-/β-tubulin antibodies. Tritiated MBZ binding to the recombinant H. contortus/β-tubulin was measured in the presence or absence of whole, tubulin-free or tubulin-rich extracts of H. contortus. Some [3H]MBZ high-affinity binding (HB) to ‘pure’ (no other eukaryotic protein present) β8-9 or β312-16 was observed. Enhanced high-affinity binding was observed when recombinant β8-9 or β312-16 were mixed and pre-incubated with whole supernatants or tubulin-enriched extracts from H. contortus. The enhancement was more than additive. β312-16 bound more MBZ and caused a greater enhancement than β8-9. Mixing recombinant β8-9 or β12-16 with whole supernatants or tubulin-enriched fractions from H. contortus promoted polymerization at 37°C. Use of 35S-labelled protein showed that the polymer contained recombinant tubulin. Western blot using specific anti-e-tubulin monoclonal antibodies showed that the polymer contained etubulin. Similarly the recombinant nematode β-tubulin co-polymerized with tubulin from chicken brain. Our data suggest that the recombinant β-tubulin can interact and copolymerize with parasite or chicken tubulin. Furthermore the interaction of recombinant Nematode β-tubulin with native tubulin and/or microtubule associated proteins (MAPs) resulted in the formation of high-affinity MBZ-binding sites. However, interaction of recombinant β-tubulin with microtubule proteins from chicken brain did not result in the formation of high-affinity MBZ-binding sites.

Lubega et al. say:

It was estimated that the amount of MBZ bound (moles per mg tubulin) by the recombinant β-tubulin was 10 times less than that bound by the native parasite tubulin. It can not be said why the level of MBZ binding was small compared with that expected if native parasite tubulin was used at equivalent concentrations. Some or all of the recombinant tubulin may not be properly folded to form a complete MBZ-binding site.

Please let me know if you find toxicology reports on the Mebendazole Metabolites.