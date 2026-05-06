As mentioned, reports to US FAERS included the following Human Foetal Harms:

Abortions, Stillbirth

Anal Atresia

Aplasia

Atrioventricular Septal Defect

Cleft Palate

Club Foot (Talipes)

Foetal Growth Restriction

Foetal Megacystis

Genital Malformation

Hand Malformation

Heart Valve Disorder

Haemangioma

Hydrocephalus

Hydronephrosis

Hypospadias

Intellectual Disability

Joint Malformation

Macrocephaly

Musculoskeletal Disorder

Nail Disorder

Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Trisomy 21

Mebendazole Tautomers, Desmotropes and Homosynthons

A little about the 3 types of Mebendazole before looking at Metabolites.

Tautomers are constitutional isomers of chemical compounds that rapidly interconvert through a process called tautomerization, which involves the migration of a Hydrogen atom (Proton) accompanied by a switch of a single bond and an adjacent double bond, often in dynamic equilibrium in solution. Precipitation of Mebendazole from various solvents yields dfferent ratios of tautomers.

Desmotropes are solid-state crystalline forms of a compound that represent different, isolable tautomeric structures.

Homosynthons are structural units in crystal engineering formed by the interaction of identical functional groups within a molecular crystal.

Please note the vital importance of Hydrogen Bonds linking Nitrogen atoms.

Found a nice 2024 paper by researchers in Argentina that helped me understand the previously mentioned A, B and C forms that differ widely in solubility, bioavailability and no doubt toxicity. The Supplementary file yielded the following 4 images.

Here we see MBZ A Homosynthon determined in 2011. MBZ A is the most stable and least soluble of the three forms.

Here we see MBZ B Homosynthon determined in 2021. MBZ B is the least stable and the most soluble one, and also the most toxic according to some authors.

Here we see MBZ C Homosynthon determined in 2009. Gutiérrez et al state:

the International Pharmacopoeia in its 11th Edition restricts the suitable polymorphic form to MBZ C for tablets and chewable tablets, emphasizing that the overall manufacturing process should be designed and controlled to minimize its conversion into the more stable polymorph A.

Chiral Mebendazole Metabolite Derivatives

Liver Failure in Mebendazole dosed People was an issue linked to metabolites in 1982 by Australian researchers.

In 1983 concern over Mebendazole Deaths prompted further research into the Human enzymes involved in Liver Failure but chirality was not considered.

As mentioned earlier, Australian researchers corrected the record on the primary Mebendazole Metabolites in Humans in 1985.

They did not pay much attention to the chiral centres but warned that separate toxicology studies were needed before further Human trials.

Subscribers will recall that in August 2022 I raised the Question of unknown toxicity of the Pfizer “novel” Lipid 4-hydroxybutyl azanediyl bishexane-6 1-diyl bis2-hexyldecanoate, known as ALC-0315, that contains chiral centres.

In 2008 stereoselective formation of MBZ-OH in Humans, detected in plasma was reported by Swiss scientists.

Abstract An assay for the simultaneous determination of the enantiomers of hydroxymebendazole (OH-MBZ) and hydroxyaminoMebendazole (OH-AMBZ) together with aminoMebendazole (AMBZ) in human plasma is described for the first time. It is based upon liquid-liquid extraction at alkaline pH from 0.5 mL plasma followed by analysis of the reconstituted extract by CE with reversed polarity in the presence of a 50 mM, pH 4.2 acetate buffer containing 15 mg/mL sulfated beta-CD as chiral selector. For all compounds, detection limits are between 0.01 and 0.04 microgram/mL, and intraday and interday precisions evaluated from peak area ratios are <6.9 and <8.5%, respectively. Analysis of 39 samples of echinoccocosis patients undergoing pharmacotherapy with Mebendazole (MBZ) revealed that the ketoreduction of MBZ and AMBZ is highly stereoselective. One enantiomer of each metabolite (firstly detected peak in both cases) could only be detected. The CE data revealed that OH-MBZ (mean: 0.715 microg/mL) is the major metabolite followed by AMBZ (mean: 0.165 microg/mL) and OH-AMBZ (mean: 0.055 microg/mL) whereas the MBZ plasma levels (mean: 0.096 microg/mL, levels determined by HPLC) were between those of AMBZ and OH-AMBZ.

In the text they state however that “traces of the other enantiomers, however, cannot be excluded” and “The assignment of the produced enantiomers could not be undertaken because the standards for the single enantiomers were not available”.

I will look for any subsequent publications by these authors.

Here is Figure 1 from Theurillat and Thormann.

Chemical structures of MBZ, OH-MBZ, AMBZ, and OH-AMBZ and metabolic pathway. The asterisks * mark chiral centers.

This raises interesting questions that subscribers might like to discuss below.

In 2024 Italian researchers set out to learn more about Methyl (6-hydroxy(phenyl)methyl)-1H-benzo[d]imidazol-2-yl)carbamate) (MBZ-OH)

In healthy people MBZ-OH is mainly glucuronidated and excreted via the Human bile and is less poisonous to worms than MBZ. However people with Gilbert’s Disease have reduced activity of the Glucuronosyltransferase enzyme and therefore are more at risk of MBZ induced Liver Failure.

Please note the asterisk * that designates the chiral centre.

Guglielmi et al. used HPLC and a special column to separate milligram quantities of the different optical isomers (enantiomers) of MBZ-OH.

As of August 2024, no studies of the genotoxicity of the enantiomers had been done.

Mebendazole Residues in Food

In 1991 German scientists used isolated perfused Rat Gut to study MBZ metabolites.

In 1997 Dutch researchers looked at MBZ and its two main metabolites in the popular food, Eel.

Abstract Mebendazole (MBZ) is extensively used in Eel culture for treatment of Pseudodactylogyrus spp. infections. This use may lead to residues of MBZ in eel tissues. Consequently, the residue profile of MBZ in Eel after treatment with the drug is of special concern. Therefore, a residue study was performed in European Eels (Anguilla anguilla), bath-treated with MBZ at a dose of 1 mg/liter for 24 hr and kept at a water temperature of 25 degrees C. Liver, kidney, fat, skin, and muscle tissues samples were collected at intervals during and after treatment and analyzed for MBZ and its metabolites, hydroxy-MBZ (MBZ-OH) and amino-MBZ (MBZ-NH2), by HPLC. Results showed that MBZ is extensively metabolized to MBZ-OH and MBZ-NH2. Liver and Kidney were found to contain the highest levels of MBZ metabolites, and Fat contained the highest levels of the parent compound. Skin contained higher residue levels for all three compounds, compared with muscle tissue. MBZ and its hydroxy metabolite were eliminated within 5 days from the edible parts (muscle and skin) of the eels, whereas MBZ-NH2 could be detected by the 14th day after the end of the treatment period. Consequently, although MBZ and MBZ-OH constitute the residues of toxicological concern, MBZ-NH2 should be taken as the compound of interest for estimating the withdrawal time for consumption of eel treated with MBZ.

In 2001 Belgian researchers measured MBZ and metabolites in popular food Sheep Liver using Tandem Mass Spectrometry with detection limits ~ 1 μg/kg (1 ppb) but wth higher limits for inter-laboratory quantification.

Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) have been set for 2 MBZ metabolites, 5-hydroxymebendazole (HMBZ) and 2-amino-5- benzoylbenzimidazole (AMBZ), at 60 μg/kg (60 ppb) in South Korea.

With this in mind, Chinese researchers in Wuhan reported their MBZ and its metabolite residue measurements in 2018 in Bluntnose Black Bream, Shrimp, Eel and Turtle.

In 2021 Chinese researchers published a high sensitivity method for analysis of MBZ residues in Chicken, Goose and Duck meat.

A popular food with wealthier Japanese and some westerners is the Puffer Fish or Fugu. The level of MBZ and metabolites was measured in 2022 by Chinese researchers.

Abstract As a typical and broad-spectrum benzimidazole, Mebendazole (MBZ) has long been used in human and veterinary medicine to treat parasitic infestations, and is widely employed in the aquaculture of Japanese Pufferfish (Takifugu rubripes). However, there have been no studies examining the pharmacokinetic characteristics of MBZ in Japanese pufferfish. Furthermore, the presence of MBZ and its metabolites in animal-derived raw food represents a notable safety concern. Here, we investigated the metabolism of MBZ using a UPLC-Q-TOF system. Additionally, we evaluated the pharmacokinetics of MBZ and two metabolites, 2-amino-5(6)-benzoylbenzimidazole (MBZ-NH2) and 5-hydroxymebendazole (MBZ-OH), in Japanese Pufferfish following intramuscular injection of 20 mg/kg MBZ. We detected three metabolites of MBZ (M1-M3), among which, 2-amino-5(6)-(a-hydroxybenzyl) benzimidazole (M3) was detected in an aquatic animal for the first time. The plasma dispositions of MBZ, MBZ-NH2, and MBZ-OH were characterized by low plasma clearance, medium distribution volume, and long terminal half-life. Moreover, these compounds were widely distributed in the muscle, from which they were rapidly cleared. The pharmacokinetics and metabolism of Mebendazole in Japanese Pufferfish are described for the first time in this study. Our findings provide a basis for the rational application of MBZ in Japanese Pufferfish farming and contribute to our understanding of the metabolism of MBZ in cultured fish.

In 2022 researchers from Brazil reported measurements of MBZ in Hens Eggs but MRLs were not agreed despite may samples being considered “non-compliant”.