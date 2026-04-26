Just a short one today.

The Swedish group who cancelled their Gastrointestinal Cancer Clinical Trial due to Hyperprogression and Lack of Effect continue the Mebendazole (MBZ) push.

Talk about flogging a Dead Horse, or in this case Mice!

Their 2026 paper is disturbing when you open the supplementary file to look at the Dead Mice at the higher dose which is less than the 57 mg/kg given to Humans in the failed and disastrous Gastrointestinal Cancer Clinical Trial.

Kyphotic Posture before Death shows the animals were suffering for weeks until they Died Suddenly or were gassed to Death with Carbon Dioxide.

These Swedish Mebendazole marketers also say:

“Notably, the MBZ doses up to 25 mg/kg caused few side effects and did not affect the weight gain of the animals.”

They did not use enough Mice to determine the LD50.

Can we rule out the effects of Sesame Oil ?

We know that oils and fats help open the Gut Blood Barrier.

Here is the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database landing page for Sesame Oil. Please click to expand and note the top interacting genes.

CTD lists 829 gene interactions for Sesame Oil and 922 associated Diseases.

ERK (Extracellular signal-Regulated Kinases) Ups and Downs

The Abstract of the Eloranta et al. Mebendazole paper shows they experienced problems apart from Death.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disease with a complex etiology involving both innate and adaptive immune dysregulation. Among several perturbed signaling pathways, decreased ERK activity in CD4⁺ T-cells has been linked to DNA hypomethylation and aberrant gene expression in SLE. Mebendazole (MBZ), an anti-helminthic drug with a well-established safety profile, has shown immunomodulatory effects in preclinical studies, including activation of the MEK/ERK pathway and inhibition of MAPK14 (p38), a known driver of inflammation. To evaluate the therapeutic potential of MBZ in SLE, we tested its efficacy in NZBxNZWF1 mice, a spontaneous and well-characterized SLE model. MBZ treatment resulted in reduced proteinuria, lower anti-dsDNA antibody levels, and diminished glomerular IgG deposition, both in preventive and therapeutic settings. Exploratory in vitro data suggest that MBZ may also influence ERK signaling in B cells, while the mechanistic basis of these effects remains to be clarified. Our findings demonstrate robust phenotypic improvements and support further investigation of MBZ as a repositioned candidate for SLE.

I have mentioned Lupus in 30 previous articles as a known Adverse Reaction to Jabs and Big Pharma Pill Pusher price gouged offerings .

Regarding ERK, they say:

In this in vitro assay assessing the effects of MBZ on ERK phosphorylation (Supplementary Fig. 4), the effect at 10 μM was weaker compared with 3 μM, which may reflect a non-linear (bell-shaped) dose–response, potential solubility or off-target issues, or short-term cellular stress under the assay conditions. Although these findings are preliminary and based on non-lupus-derived cells, they offer tentative mechanistic support for the notion that MBZ can modulate ERK signaling in immune cells.

Contrast this with a study by researchers in USA who reported that Mebendazole suppresses MEK and ERK phosphorylation, only the combination of HDT (High Dose Trametinib) +MBZ completely abrogated both MEK1/2 and ERK1/2 phosphorylation.

They also say:

the affinity of MBZ for Human tubulin is much less than that of Roundworm tubulin and it is unlikely that circulating MBZ levels would ever reach levels sufficient to block Human Tubulin in vivo.

ERK is part of a very big story with 71,450 peer-reviewed papers today on PubMed.

I have mentioned ERK in 22 previous articles because it pops up frequently.

For ERK there are 2,391 papers linked to Endotoxin, 3,110 papers linked to Lipopolysaccharide, which will have overlap with 3,098 papers mentioning LPS, 76 papers linked to Enterotoxin, 229 linked to Mycotoxin, and 86 papers covering Fluoride poisoning.

Which papers are your favourites?

Please let me know your thoughts and share to anyone interested on any platform.

I am currently looking at over 30 US Government registered Mebendazole Clinical Trials with a focus on those with “No Study Results Posted”.